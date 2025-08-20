How he got 10,000 paying users from TIK TOK | Winner OYEBANJO #218
How to make sales and content with Ai: https://selar.com/25517eh1a7
42:37
How to read and grow rich with ai | #217
AI didn't just change how I read books — it changed how I learn, create, and sell.I've closed $2,000+ deals directly from my DMs using AI reading strategies. In this video, I'll show you 9 powerful ways to read with AI and turn your reading into revenue.

Chapters:
0:00 How AI Changed My Reading & Sales Game
1:03 Instant Book Summaries (Before You Buy)
1:45 Turn Text into Audio & Reprogram Your Mind
2:30 Use AI to Explain Tough Concepts (Like You're 10)
3:10 Speed Read with AI (Learn Faster, Earn Faster)
3:45 Chat with Any PDF & Extract Competitor Playbooks
4:22 Get Personalized Book Recommendations
4:50 Translate & Localize Your Marketing Materials
5:15 Turn Book Notes into Unlimited Content
6:00 Read Without Distraction for Maximum Focus
6:40 How This All Connects to Selling & Closing Deals
7:38
If i wanted to master storytelling in 2025, this what i'll do | Tunde Onakoya #216
#storytelling #entrepreneurship #chess #business #mindset #personalbrand

How a 10-year-old who left school due to poverty became a global chess champion and master storyteller who sold 100 chess sets for $65,000 in 6 hours through a single tweet.

This conversation will change how you think about building anything meaningful.

Chapters:
0:00 The Guy The World Is Just Catching Up To
5:45 The Clay Chess Set That Changed Everything
12:30 Why Pain Is Your Greatest Unfair Advantage
18:15 The Storytelling Framework That Built An Empire
25:40 From Bad Writer to Viral Storyteller
32:20 How To Build Trust At Scale Through Writing
38:45 The Oshodi Bridge Project: Changing Single Stories
44:30 Why Attention Is The Greatest Currency
51:15 The Pawn Strategy: From Weakest to Most Powerful
58:30 The Crown: Why What You Wear Matters
62:45 Final Words: Your Story Can Change The World

Key Takeaways:
- There's no such thing as overnight success - build in private, scale in public
- Your pain is your purpose - mine your struggles for your superpower
- Agency beats intelligence - act without permission or templates
- Aim for resonance, not virality - one line remembered for 10 years beats 1000 lines forgotten in 10 seconds
- The pawn strategy - start small, think big, stay delusional about your journey
- Storytelling is the ultimate business skill - learn to write, learn to speak
- Truth builds trust - share the good, bad, and ugly of your journey

Guest: Tunde Onakoya - Chess Master, Storyteller, Founder of Chess in Slums Africa
Host: Paul Foh - Sales Expert, Author, Entrepreneur
44:40
50 lessons in 50 years
Get My books: https://selar.com/4q2362
6:08
12 ways to get your next 100 customers #214
4 Simple ways to make money online selling your knowledge: https://paulfoh.com/how-to-make-make-50000-yearly-selling-your-knowledge/