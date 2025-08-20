If i wanted to master storytelling in 2025, this what i'll do | Tunde Onakoya #216

#storytelling #entrepreneurship #chess #business #mindset #personalbrandHow a 10-year-old who left school due to poverty became a global chess champion and master storyteller who sold 100 chess sets for $65,000 in 6 hours through a single tweet.This conversation will change how you think about building anything meaningful.–––Chapters–––0:00 The Guy The World Is Just Catching Up To5:45 The Clay Chess Set That Changed Everything12:30 Why Pain Is Your Greatest Unfair Advantage18:15 The Storytelling Framework That Built An Empire25:40 From Bad Writer to Viral Storyteller32:20 How To Build Trust At Scale Through Writing38:45 The Oshodi Bridge Project: Changing Single Stories44:30 Why Attention Is The Greatest Currency51:15 The Pawn Strategy: From Weakest to Most Powerful58:30 The Crown: Why What You Wear Matters62:45 Final Words: Your Story Can Change The World–––Key Takeaways–––There's no such thing as overnight success - build in private, scale in publicYour pain is your purpose - mine your struggles for your superpowerAgency beats intelligence - act without permission or templatesAim for resonance, not virality - one line remembered for 10 years beats 1000 lines forgotten in 10 secondsThe pawn strategy - start small, think big, stay delusional about your journeyStorytelling is the ultimate business skill - learn to write, learn to speakTruth builds trust - share the good, bad, and ugly of your journeyGuest: Tunde Onakoya - Chess Master, Storyteller, Founder of Chess in Slums AfricaHost: Paul Foh - Sales Expert, Author, EntrepreneurFollow both for more insights on building in the digital age