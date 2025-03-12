Service Now & Beyond Navigating Government Innovation with Alex Khayo
In today’s fast-evolving federal IT landscape, adapting to change and leveraging the right technology is critical. In this episode, we sit down with Alex Khayo, CEO of LEIDIT, to discuss how his experiences—from working with ServiceNow to making bold career moves—have shaped his approach to IT modernization and leadership in GovCon.With over 28 years of experience, Alex has built a career on strategic decision-making, networking, and innovation. From navigating risks and life-changing decisions to balancing competition and collaboration, he shares firsthand insights on growing in the industry and seizing new opportunities in IT.Discover:• How ServiceNow influenced his approach to IT modernization• The pivotal risks and career-defining moments that led to his success• The mentors and unexpected opportunities that shaped his journey• The power of networking and how to build strong industry relationships• Strategies for balancing competition and collaboration in GovCon• Emerging opportunities in IT and what’s next for digital transformation• Leadership lessons on growth, resilience, and navigating the federal spaceFor IT professionals, government contractors, and industry leaders, this episode is packed with insights on navigating GovCon, embracing technology, and building a career in federal IT.Tune in as Alex shares his journey, the lessons he’s learned, and his vision for the future of digital transformation!
--------
28:01
AI, Project Management & GovCon: Kathleen Walch on Cognilytica’s Next Chapter
AI is transforming project management, creating an urgent need for qualified professionals. In this episode, we interview Kathleen Walch, Director of AI Engagement and Learning at Project Management Institute (PMI), who co-developed the first and only AI Project Management methodology now recognized in government proposals.As co-creator of the CPMAI methodology, Kathleen has pioneered AI best practices that have helped government agencies, multinational corporations, and NGOs successfully navigate AI implementation. Following PMI's strategic acquisition of Cognilytica, she continues to drive innovation that's reshaping how projects are managed and delivered.Discover:• Why this certification could soon be in explosive demand• How AI is revolutionizing traditional project management• Critical challenges and opportunities for AI in government contracting• Practical strategies for AI risk management and accountability• Cognilytica's roadmap under PMI leadershipFor project managers, government contractors, and technology leaders, this episode delivers insider knowledge you can't afford to miss. Listen now as Kathleen shares the methodology that's becoming the gold standard for AI project management certification!
--------
29:20
Breaking Barriers: Ryan Connell on Defense Innovation and Leadership
Get ready for an engaging conversation with Ryan Connell. Joined today in his personal capacity, Ryan is a defense acquisition professional with over 15 years of experience and a passion for innovation in integrating cutting-edge technologies. In this episode, Ryan shares personal stories and lessons learned from navigating the complex world of defense acquisition, collaborating with nontraditional contractors, and exploring how commercial technology can support national security. Drawing from his leadership roles, including on the NCMA Boston Board of Directors and with the Defense Entrepreneur Forum, Ryan dives into the challenges and opportunities of modernizing acquisition processes and building bridges between government and industry.This episode isn’t just about what Ryan does—it's about how his journey has shaped his perspectives on leadership, technology, and breaking down barriers for innovation. Whether you’re curious about defense, tech, or leadership, you’ll leave inspired by Ryan’s stories and actionable insights. Don't miss it!00:00 Open1:26 - How Did You Get Drawn Into Public Service?3:05 - How Close Are You to Who You Wanted to Be Growing Up?4:52 - Reflections on Boston7:06 - 5 Keys to Better Connecting with Remote Team Members9:54 - The Importance of Doing Something Creative13:14 - How Do You Stay Current with Technology?18:39 - What Do You Love About Working in Government?22:30 - How Can Contractors Improve?24:48 - What Do You Find Truly Delightful?27:17 - Advice for Success32:01 - What Is Your Superpower?
--------
34:50
Balancing Leadership, Technology, and Life with Appian Innovators Jason Adolf and Li Ma
Are you ready to explore the intersection of cutting-edge technology, national security, and public sector transformation? In this episode, we bring together two powerhouse leaders from Appian Corporation who are redefining what’s possible with low-code automation.🔑 Featuring:• Li Ma, Area Vice President of Defense & Intelligence at Appian, shares her mission to empower the warfighter and safeguard national security through innovative workflow automation solutions tailored for the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.• Jason Adolf, Vice President for Appian’s Global Public Sector, unpacks how he helps agencies revolutionize their workflows to deliver faster, better, and more accurate results for their constituents, drawing from 25+ years of government contracting expertise.Together, Li and Jason discuss how Appian’s low-code platform is driving efficiency, empowering mission outcomes, and delivering measurable results across both defense and civilian sectors.🎧 Tune in to hear:• Behind-the-scenes insights on delivering automation solutions to the most complex challenges in national security and public service.• How innovation in workflow automation is transforming the way government agencies operate.• Personal stories and lessons learned from their journeys as leaders in the tech and public sector landscapes.Don’t miss this deep dive into the future of technology and its impact on the missions that matter most00:00 Open2:17 - Why Did You Choose to Work at This Company?5:35 - How Did Your Leadership Style Evolve Post-COVID?9:24 - Insights on the Public Sector16:04 - A Little-Known Story About Your Journey22:31 - Reflections on LI MA27:44 - Finding the Right Person for the Job30:34 - Defining Success: What Does It Look Like?35:10 - Who Are You Inspiring?37:15 - Two Pieces of Advice for Success38:43 - What Is Your Superpower?
--------
42:48
Bridging the Gap: Simplifying Government Contracting with Troy Francis
Ever wondered why government contracting feels so complex and unapproachable? Or why private industry struggles to navigate public procurement opportunities?This week, we’re thrilled to feature Troy Francis, Chief Contracting Officer for the DC Office of Contracting and Procurement (OCP). With a remarkable career overseeing more than $10 billion in acquisitions for multiple agencies including DDOT, HHS, and DOD, Troy brings unparalleled insight into the intricacies of public procurement.But there’s more to his story—Troy is also an entrepreneur and investor who’s motivated to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors. He shares his mission to:✨ Make government contracting more marketable, approachable, and efficient.✨ Unlock the untapped potential of public-private partnerships.✨ Educate businesses on navigating regulations and optimizing opportunities in government contracting.Whether you're a seasoned contractor, an aspiring entrepreneur, or a public sector professional looking to improve your procurement processes, this conversation is packed with actionable strategies that drive success.Innovative procurement executive with 17 years of success leading agencies in strategizing, executing, and managing a combined portfolio greater than $10 billion in acquisitions for the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). He also spent several years building networks, optimizing marketing, and expanding revenue as an entrepreneur and investor in multiple businesses
#GovCom Unfiltered highlights the good, the bad and the ugly of doing business in the government market. It is a chance for the Government Community to come together in a raw and unfiltered conversation.