Balancing Leadership, Technology, and Life with Appian Innovators Jason Adolf and Li Ma

Are you ready to explore the intersection of cutting-edge technology, national security, and public sector transformation? In this episode, we bring together two powerhouse leaders from Appian Corporation who are redefining what’s possible with low-code automation.🔑 Featuring:• Li Ma, Area Vice President of Defense & Intelligence at Appian, shares her mission to empower the warfighter and safeguard national security through innovative workflow automation solutions tailored for the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.• Jason Adolf, Vice President for Appian’s Global Public Sector, unpacks how he helps agencies revolutionize their workflows to deliver faster, better, and more accurate results for their constituents, drawing from 25+ years of government contracting expertise.Together, Li and Jason discuss how Appian’s low-code platform is driving efficiency, empowering mission outcomes, and delivering measurable results across both defense and civilian sectors.🎧 Tune in to hear:• Behind-the-scenes insights on delivering automation solutions to the most complex challenges in national security and public service.• How innovation in workflow automation is transforming the way government agencies operate.• Personal stories and lessons learned from their journeys as leaders in the tech and public sector landscapes.Don’t miss this deep dive into the future of technology and its impact on the missions that matter most00:00 Open2:17 - Why Did You Choose to Work at This Company?5:35 - How Did Your Leadership Style Evolve Post-COVID?9:24 - Insights on the Public Sector16:04 - A Little-Known Story About Your Journey22:31 - Reflections on LI MA27:44 - Finding the Right Person for the Job30:34 - Defining Success: What Does It Look Like?35:10 - Who Are You Inspiring?37:15 - Two Pieces of Advice for Success38:43 - What Is Your Superpower?