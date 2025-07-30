The One with Ben Good and Our Kubernetes Friends

In this special episode hosts Steve McGhee from the Google SRE Prodcast and Kaslin Fields from the Google Kubernetes Podcast, welcome Google Cloud Solutions Architect Ben Good to discuss platform engineering. Listeners can look forward to hearing about the role of Kubernetes as a tool for building platforms, how to create "golden paths" for developers, and the importance of observability and self-service in platform design. The conversation also touches on industry trends, the bespoke nature of platforms, and how DORA metrics can be applied to platform engineering practices.