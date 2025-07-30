In this special episode hosts Steve McGhee from the Google SRE Prodcast and Kaslin Fields from the Google Kubernetes Podcast, welcome Google Cloud Solutions Architect Ben Good to discuss platform engineering. Listeners can look forward to hearing about the role of Kubernetes as a tool for building platforms, how to create "golden paths" for developers, and the importance of observability and self-service in platform design. The conversation also touches on industry trends, the bespoke nature of platforms, and how DORA metrics can be applied to platform engineering practices.
32:19
The One With AI Agents, Ramón Llamas, and Swapnil Haria
Google Staff SRE Ramón Llamas and Google Software Engineer Swapnil Haria join our hosts to explore how AI agents are revolutionizing production management, from summarizing alerts and finding hidden errors to proactively preventing outages. Learn about the challenges of evaluating non-deterministic systems and the fascinating interplay between human expertise and emerging AI capabilities in ensuring robust and reliable infrastructure.
42:07
The One with Technical Program Managers and Karanveer Anand
This episode features Google Technical Program Manager (TPM) Karanveer Anand, who joins our hosts to discuss the unique role of TPMs in Site Reliability Engineering (SRE). The conversation highlights how SRE TPMs bridge the gap between technical details and business impact, managing complex projects with inter-team dependencies and ensuring system reliability, particularly in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.
27:48
The One with STPA, Jeffrey Snover, and Theo Klein
This episode discusses Systems Theoretic Process Analysis (STPA), a method for analyzing complex systems. Theo Klein, a Google SRE, and Jeffrey Snover, a Distinguished Engineer at Google, explain that STPA focuses on identifying how system accidents and losses occur due to a loss of control, rather than component failures. STPA helps identify design flaws early, even before code is written! The discussion highlights that STPA is a human-driven process, prompting critical questions about system goals and potential losses, and that Google is adapting the pure STPA approach for commercial software development to make it more practical and efficient.
37:18
The One with Startups and Adam Fletcher
In this episode, hosts Steve McGhee and Matt Siegler are joined by guest, Adam Fletcher, CEO and Co-Founder of MarketStreet. They discuss the current state of web development with LLMs, managing technical debt in startups, the evolution of infrastructure and reliability engineering, the role of community in technology, and the future of software engineering with AI.