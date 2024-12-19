Powered by RND
KTBS: Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier
KTBS: Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier

KTBS 3
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 67
  • Good to Know: Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana in Bossier City
    Paul Reiser and Shannon Brinias talk with Joshua Robinson, Vice President of Marketing at Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana in Bossier City about the latest updates.
    --------  
    29:17
  • Good to Know: Red River Revel
    Paul Reiser and Jeff Beimfohr talk with Logan Lewis about the latest happenings with the Red River Revel.
    --------  
    28:19
  • Good to Know: Shreveport Little Theater
    Paul Reiser and Jeff Beimfohr talk with Laura Beeman with Shreveport Little Theater 10-31-24
    --------  
    26:09
  • Good To Know - Shreveport Little Theater
    Paul Reiser and Jeff Beimfohr talk to Laura Beeman with Shreveport Little Theater.
    --------  
    26:07
  • Good to Know: Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission
    Paul Reiser and Jeff Beimfohr talk with Director of Sports Sara Aymond Nelms, about all of the latest happenings with the Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission.
    --------  
    27:02

About KTBS: Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier

KTBS Podcasting and the Committee of 100 present Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier, a podcast series showcasing the good things happening in our area. We’ll go in-depth about economic development, community growth and other topics about initiatives that are having a positive impact in our community. We’ll have new episodes every other Wednesday. You can find the KTBS Good to Know podcast wherever you listen to podcasting. Or go to KTBS.com or KTBS Now on your streaming device to see the full interview.
