KTBS Podcasting and the Committee of 100 present Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier, a podcast series showcasing the good things happening in our area. We’ll go in...

Paul Reiser and Jeff Beimfohr talk with Director of Sports Sara Aymond Nelms, about all of the latest happenings with the Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission.

Paul Reiser and Shannon Brinias talk with Joshua Robinson, Vice President of Marketing at Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana in Bossier City about the latest updates.

About KTBS: Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier

KTBS Podcasting and the Committee of 100 present Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier, a podcast series showcasing the good things happening in our area. We’ll go in-depth about economic development, community growth and other topics about initiatives that are having a positive impact in our community. We’ll have new episodes every other Wednesday. You can find the KTBS Good to Know podcast wherever you listen to podcasting. Or go to KTBS.com or KTBS Now on your streaming device to see the full interview.