gone cold podcast - texas true crime

Amber Hagerman Part 6: More Bad Men

In 1999, another abduction rocked North Texas when 6-year-old Opal Jo Jennings was snatched in broad daylight as she played with other children in a field next to her house. The similarities were striking, and police in Arlington thought they had their man. In 2007, in Tacoma Washington, a twisted child rapist was exposed when he murdered one of his victims, and his ties to Fort Worth, Texas put him on the persons of interest list in the Amber Hagerman case. The following year, police in Dickinson, Texas renew an investigation from 1990 in which the victim, left for dead, survived. In 2009, her would-be killer was identified and arrested. It's unclear if this suspect was ever investigated for the 1996 murder of 9-year-old Amber Rene Hagerman, or if the survivor's case was even compared at all. Part 6 of 7. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Galveston College Lecture, "19-Year-Old DNA and New Technology: The Jennifer Schuett Case," and court appeal documents were used as sources for this episode.