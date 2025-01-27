Guest: Emilie Choi, president & COO of CoinbaseAfter the collapse of FTX in 2022, “the whole industry was tarnished,” recalls Coinbase COO Emilie Choi. “Politicians came out criticizing crypto, saying it was a fraud.”But unlike FTX, Coinbase was a public company in the U.S. So when the SEC served it a Wells notice, announcing its intent to charge the company with violating securities laws, the executive team took an unusual step: They went on the offensive, publicly calling BS on the agency.“Well-regarded CEOs from TradFi, they were like, ‘You don’t do that,’” Emilie says. “’You don’t antagonize your regulator.’ ... It was a combination of chutzpah and maybe desperation that we were like, ‘We have to go tell our story, because if we don’t, nobody else will.’”Chapters: (01:14) - Working with founder CEOs
(04:12) - Mission first
(07:16) - Reviewing candidates
(09:48) - Unusual hiring
(11:22) - Crypto after FTX
(16:29) - Operation Choke Point 2.0
(19:19) - Grin and bear it
(21:24) - Channeling negativity
(24:21) - Going to war with the SEC
(26:20) - Donald Trump and Gary Gensler
(28:38) - Was it worth it?
(31:19) - Shipping challenges
(34:03) - OKRs and personal goals
(36:41) - Brian Armstrong and structure
(40:56) - The COO guidebook
(43:30) - Removing bureaucracy
(46:50) - Investing in crypto
(49:41) - After Coinbase
(53:03) - Constantly on
(54:53) - Favorite interview questions
(56:28) - Who Coinbase is hiring
(58:28) - Standing for something
