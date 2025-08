Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast

EP 142 - In Conversation with Jon Small (Longtime Billy Joel collaborator)

Billy Joel's biggest fans know Jon Small as the drummer for The Hassles and Attila, the bands the two played in as teenagers and young adults in Long Island. Some may even recognize Small's further contributions to Billy's career as the director or producer of virtually all Billy's music videos and concert movies. But, his behind-the-camera impact on popular music goes far beyond just one artist. As one of the first music video directors and producers of the MTV era, Small helped define the format with landmark videos and live concert recordings for everyone from the Beach Boys to Aerosmith and Run DMC to Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney. In June of 2025, Small spoke with Glass Houses on the eve of the Hassles' induction into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. We published the first part of that conversation two episodes ago. Now, we're revisiting the rest of our fascinating, freewheeling fireside chat as Jon chronicled his almost accidental foray into music videos, and stories behind some of the biggest videos of the MTV era and beyond . In July of 2025, Jon Small was honored by the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame when the Hall inducted the Hassles. A staple of the greater New York music scene in the late 60s, the group is best known today for featuring a teenage Billy Joel. Jon Small was the drummer, and he amd Billy went on to form the short-lived Attila before Billy launched his solo career.