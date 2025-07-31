Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast

It’s been a busy month in the Billy Joel world – and Michael and Jack were there for it.
June kicked off with the premier of the “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” documentary at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. As the first event for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, the red carpet features A-list celebrities like Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro along with many familiar faces and names for Billy fans.
Next, Billy’s team also announced new vinyl releases. And, later in the month, Billy’s pre-solo Long Island band The Hassles will be inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame.
This episode features a roundup of all these events with some special guests.
First up, Jon Small, drummer for The Hassles, longtime Billy Joel production team member, and celebrated music video director, talks about The Hassles’ Hall of Fame induction and tells some great stories from the band’s heyday.
Following that is a roundup of the Glass Houses coverage of the Beacon Theatre red carpet including some interview clips.
Lastly, a recap of the team’s time in New York, as told by the hosts and Jeff Fisher, Jenni Nordaby, and Alexis Parente, who were also along for the visit.
Join us as we dive deep into celebrity moments, world premiers, industry afterparties, renowned recording studios, fireside stories, and more.
