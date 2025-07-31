Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicGlass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast

Michael Grosvenor & Jack Firneno
MusicMusic Commentary
Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 146
  • EP 143 - Behind Billy Joel: And So It Goes - Part 1 (with directors Susan Lacy & Jessica Levin)
    To celebrate the release of the HBO documentary “Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” we’re going behind the scenes with directors Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin.  We’re also getting behind the keyboards with Billy Joel fans who reacted in real time to Part One of the film starting when it officially dropped at 8pm EST on Friday, July 18, 2025.  And, coinciding with the release, we’re also reviewing the latest album and streaming sales numbers and gold and platinum certifications for Billy’s songs and albums.  There’s much more to come in our cover of Part Two. But for now, join us as we dig deep into Part One of “Billy Joel: And So It Goes.”  Images & documentary clips Courtesy of HBO. Music. Music courtesy of Sony Music. ------   Email us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠   Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast on the web / social media: Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.glasshousespod.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/glasshousespodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/glasshousespod/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Twitter / X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  Discord: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://discord.gg/6G6cMRFu7T⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Youtube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠   Support the podcast: Paypal: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://paypal.me/glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Venmo: @MGrosvenor   Produced by Michael Grosvenor & Jack Firneno for Glass Houses Media, LLC Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:24:30
  • EP 142 - In Conversation with Jon Small (Longtime Billy Joel collaborator)
    Billy Joel's biggest fans know Jon Small as the drummer for The Hassles and Attila, the bands the two played in as teenagers and young adults in Long Island.  Some may even recognize Small's further contributions to Billy's career as the director or producer of virtually all Billy's music videos and concert movies. But, his behind-the-camera impact on popular music goes far beyond just one artist.  As one of the first music video directors and producers of the MTV era, Small helped define the format with landmark videos and live concert recordings for everyone from the Beach Boys to Aerosmith and Run DMC to Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney.  In June of 2025, Small spoke with Glass Houses on the eve of the Hassles’ induction into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.  We published the first part of that conversation two episodes ago. Now, we're revisiting the rest of our fascinating, freewheeling fireside chat as Jon chronicled his almost accidental foray into music videos, and stories behind some of the biggest videos of the MTV era and beyond . In July of 2025, Jon Small was honored by the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame when the Hall inducted the Hassles.  A staple of the greater New York music scene in the late 60s, the group is best known today for featuring a teenage Billy Joel.  Jon Small was the drummer, and he amd Billy went on to form the short-lived Attila before Billy launched his solo career.   ------   Email us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠   Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast on the web / social media: Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.glasshousespod.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/glasshousespodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/glasshousespod/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Twitter / X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  Discord: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://discord.gg/6G6cMRFu7T⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Youtube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠   Support the podcast: Paypal: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://paypal.me/glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Venmo: @MGrosvenor   Produced by Michael Grosvenor & Jack Firneno for Glass Houses Media, LLC Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    49:21
  • EP 141 - Video Retrospective: The Last Play At Shea Documentary
    “Last Play At Shea” promised to tell the story of Billy Joel’s historic back-to-back 2008 concerts at the iconic Long Island baseball stadium. But it’s not long into the running time that the story becomes much larger than one of music’s biggest stars performing at one of the country’s most legendary venues.  After quickly establishing how Billy’s shows will be the last performances at Shea Stadium, the 2010 documentary explains just why it’s so significant. As a companion to the concert film “Live at Shea Stadium,” “Last Play at Shea” explores the stadium’s origin, cultural significance, and historic moment.  It also tells the concurrent story of Billy’s journey from a kid on Long Island to regional teenage rock and roll royalty, and the soften rocky road that led to his current status as one of the 21st century’s most recognized songwriters.  Join us as we dig deep into the stories, history, and highlights of Shea Stadium and Billy Joel. ------   Email us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠   Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast on the web / social media: Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.glasshousespod.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/glasshousespodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/glasshousespod/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Twitter / X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  Discord: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://discord.gg/6G6cMRFu7T⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Youtube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠   Support the podcast: Paypal: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://paypal.me/glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Venmo: @MGrosvenor   Produced by Michael Grosvenor & Jack Firneno for Glass Houses Media, LLC Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:35
  • EP 140 - Billy Joel: And So It Goes (Tribeca Documentary Premiere Coverage)
    It’s been a busy month in the Billy Joel world – and Michael and Jack were there for it.  June kicked off with the premier of the “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” documentary at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. As the first event for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, the red carpet features A-list celebrities like Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro along with many familiar faces and names for Billy fans.  Next, Billy’s team also announced new vinyl releases. And, later in the month, Billy’s pre-solo Long Island band The Hassles will be inducted into the Long Island Music &  Entertainment Hall of Fame.  This episode features a roundup of all these events with some special guests.  First up, Jon Small, drummer for The Hassles, longtime Billy Joel production team member, and celebrated music video director, talks about The Hassles’ Hall of Fame induction and tells some great stories from the band’s heyday.  Following that is a roundup of the Glass Houses coverage of the Beacon Theatre red carpet including some interview clips.  Lastly, a recap of the team’s time in New York, as told by the hosts and Jeff Fisher, Jenni Nordaby, and Alexis Parente, who were also along for the visit.  Join us as we dive deep into celebrity moments, world premiers, industry afterparties, renowned recording studios, fireside stories, and more. ------   Email us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠   Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast on the web / social media: Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.glasshousespod.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/glasshousespodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/glasshousespod/⁠⁠⁠⁠ Twitter / X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠  Discord: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://discord.gg/6G6cMRFu7T⁠⁠⁠⁠ Youtube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠   Support the podcast: Paypal: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://paypal.me/glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠⁠ Venmo: @MGrosvenor   Produced by Michael Grosvenor & Jack Firneno for Glass Houses Media, LLC Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:28:48
  • EP 139 - Concert Classics: Boarding House & Mar y Sol Pop Festival (1972)
    A 1972 Billy Joel performance doesn’t sound like the concerts he’s been performing over the last 50 years. Instead, two live recordings from that year reveal an artist still finding his way – even if a few key elements were already in place.  That year, Billy opened for Taj Mahal at the Boarding House in San Francisco on January 22. Then, he played the ill-fated and mostly-forgotten Mar Y Sol Pop Festival in Puerto Rico on April 2. The lineup is his first core live band: Al Hertzberg on guitar, Rhys Clark on drums, and Larry Russell on bass.  Despite releasing his first solo album, Cold Spring Harbor, at the end of 1971, these shows barely acknowledge those recordings. Instead, he showcases two songs that would end up on his next record and go on to become fan favorites and concert staples. And, his first foray into an international festival foreshadowed his future engagements in Cuba and the USSR.  In just a few months, Billy’s performance with this group and a similar setlist at Sigma Sound Studios in Philadelphia would be the stepping stone to his now-classic Piano Man album. But for now, these two concert recordings show a young solo artist fighting to find his identity and forge his own path in the music world. Audio courtesy of Activer Music. - Billy Joel - Live At The Boarding House, San Francisco (January 22, 1972) - Billy Joel - Live At Mar y Sol Pop Festival, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico ( April 2, 1972) ------   Email us: ⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠   Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast on the web / social media: Website: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.glasshousespod.com⁠⁠⁠ Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/glasshousespodcast/⁠⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/glasshousespod/⁠⁠⁠ Twitter / X: ⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠  Discord: ⁠⁠⁠https://discord.gg/6G6cMRFu7T⁠⁠⁠ Youtube: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠   Support the podcast: Paypal: ⁠⁠⁠https://paypal.me/glasshousespod⁠⁠⁠ Venmo: @MGrosvenor   Produced by Michael Grosvenor & Jack Firneno for Glass Houses Media, LLC Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    58:26

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast

Join lifelong Billy Joel fans, Michael and Jack, as they take deep dives in to Billy’s history, songs, albums, tours, band members, and more. Part of Pantheon Podcasts,
Podcast website
MusicMusic Commentary

Listen to Glass Houses - A Billy Joel Podcast, Joe and Jada and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/2/2025 - 6:08:04 PM