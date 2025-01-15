Powered by RND
Death is unavoidable. While many see it as an unmistakable end to things, some interpret it simply as a transformation of energy into a new phase. Fewer still a...
  • Ghost Therapy With Erika de la Vega
    Welcome to Ghost Therapy, where it's not just about connecting with deceased loved ones, it's about learning through them and their new perspective. In this episode we welcome Erika de la Vega, speaker, stand-up comedian, host on E Entertainment and Telemundo, dubbing actress for Toy Story in Spanish, and currently the host of the podcast "En Defensa Propia."See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    41:28
  • Ghost Therapy With Curly Velasquez
    Welcome to Ghost Therapy, where it's not just about connecting with deceased loved ones, it's about learning through them and their new perspective. In this episode we welcome Curly Velasquez, born and raised in Los Angeles, internet personality and The Super Secret Bestie Club host for Iheart and Sonoro.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    31:40
  • Introducing: Ghost Therapy
    Death is unavoidable. While many see it as an unmistakable end to things, some interpret it simply as a transformation of energy into a new phase. Fewer still are able to feel and understand this energy, interpreting it for the rest of us. Paola Pedroza, a certified medium and clairvoyant, is one of those few. In Ghost Therapy, Paola brings emotional healing to her renowned guests by channeling the voices of those on the other side. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:00

Available Episodes:

Death is unavoidable. While many see it as an unmistakable end to things, some interpret it simply as a transformation of energy into a new phase. Fewer still are able to feel and understand this energy, interpreting it for the rest of us. Paola Pedroza, a certified medium and clairvoyant, is one of those few. In Ghost Therapy, Paola brings emotional healing to her renowned guests by channeling the voices of those on the other side.
