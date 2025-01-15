Introducing: Ghost Therapy

Death is unavoidable. While many see it as an unmistakable end to things, some interpret it simply as a transformation of energy into a new phase. Fewer still are able to feel and understand this energy, interpreting it for the rest of us. Paola Pedroza, a certified medium and clairvoyant, is one of those few. In Ghost Therapy, Paola brings emotional healing to her renowned guests by channeling the voices of those on the other side. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.