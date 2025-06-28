Getting Things Done® podcast from Vital Learning

125. Digital decluttering with GTD
How do you use Getting Things Done® (GTD) when it comes to digital decluttering?
In this episode, Morten and Lars approach the topic with different perspectives, including:
- A Natural Planning Model-approach for digital decluttering
- Their specific advice and thoughts on specific areas such as digital files, photos
- Their generic recommendations on email folders
..and much more, including learning the Danish word 'Gækkebrev'!
Links:
- The "Gækkebrev" songs: https://youtu.be/1jHmS2uqQ9s
- A somewhat confused Lars, listening to the great "Gækkebrev" songs: https://photos.app.goo.gl/B1BuuitsRdcQa8ef8
- Morten: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mortenrovik/
- Lars: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larsh/
- Morten: https://www.youtube.com/c/MortenRøvikGTD
- Lars: https://www.youtube.com/c/LarsRothschildHenriksen
- GTD Summer Camp 2023 video (3 min version): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LSAZF9EiYs
