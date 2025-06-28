About Getting Things Done® podcast from Vital Learning

Interviews with extraordinary GTD'ers + the best advice for using Getting Things Done® (GTD) to clear your mind, to stay present with whatever you’re doing and to achieve stress free productivity. Vital Learning is the official Crucial Learning Licensee in the Nordics+. Hosted by certified GTD® Master Trainers Morten Røvik and Lars Rothschild Henriksen from Vital Learning.