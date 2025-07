Getting Things Done® podcast from Vital Learning

124. Summer Vacation with GTD in 2025

How do you use Getting Things Done® (GTD) when it comes to vacations? In this episode, Morten and Lars revisit the topic of GTD and vacations for 2025. Some things have changed since last time, so listen to this episode, where Morten and Lars talk about: - Their use of the Natural Planning Model for vacations - Their use of travel checklists - Their current thinking on how to do your GTD practice while on vacation ..and much more! We hop that this helps you in your "GTD journey" and if it does, or if you have questions for us to pick up in the podcast, you can reach us at [email protected] And as always, we'd love for you to follow or connect with us on LinkedIn! We always like to connect with GTD'ers from around the world, you can find the links to our YouTube profiles in the Links below. We have some really cool free webinars coming up, which we really want you to join 🙌🏻 Links: - Morten/Lars' LinkedIn profiles: - Lars: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larsh/ - Morten: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mortenrovik/ - Morten/Lars' YouTube profiles: - Lars: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larsh/ & https://www.youtube.com/c/LarsRothschildHenriksen - Morten: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mortenrovik/ & https://www.youtube.com/c/MortenRøvikGTD - GTD Summer Camp 2023 video (3 min version): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LSAZF9EiYs We really hope that this episode helps you on your GTD journey and, as always: If you have any feedback we'd love to hear from you via [email protected] . Lastly, be sure to head on over to VitalLearning.eu to learn more about Getting Things Done® (GTD), Crucial Conversations and other offerings in the Nordics+!