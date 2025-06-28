Powered by RND
Getting Things Done® podcast from Vital Learning
Morten Røvik & Lars Rothschild Henriksen
  • 126. Half-year GTD review inspiration
    Could you use some inspiration for a bigger review this summer? In this episode, Morten and Lars provide reflections, which were also shared at their GTD Master Class Retreat. They include: - Approaching your Horizons of Focus bottom-up and top-down - Reviewing/aligning your Horizons of Focus with your life partner - Tips for seeing what you're not seeing ..and more! We hope that this helps you in your 'GTD journey' and if it does, or if you have questions for us to pick up in the podcast, you can reach us at [email protected] And as always, we'd love for you to follow or connect with us on LinkedIn! We always like to connect with GTD'ers from around the world, you can find the links to our YouTube profiles in the Links below. We have some really cool free webinars coming up, which we really want you to join 🙌🏻 Links: - Want to join a GTD Master Class Retreat? Submit your application here: https://forms.gle/e1mEN17hqMritFAp6 - Morten/Lars' LinkedIn profiles: - Lars: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larsh/ - Morten: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mortenrovik/ - Morten/Lars' YouTube profiles: - Lars: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larsh/ & https://www.youtube.com/c/LarsRothschildHenriksen - Morten: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mortenrovik/ & https://www.youtube.com/c/MortenRøvikGTD - GTD Summer Camp 2023 video (3 min version): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LSAZF9EiYs We really hope that this episode helps you on your GTD journey and, as always: If you have any feedback we'd love to hear from you via [email protected]. Lastly, be sure to head on over to VitalLearning.eu to learn more about Getting Things Done® (GTD), Crucial Conversations and other offerings in the Nordics+!
    1:02:03
  • 125. Digital decluttering with GTD
    125. Digital decluttering with GTD
How do you use Getting Things Done® (GTD) when it comes to digital decluttering? In this episode, Morten and Lars approach the topic with different perspectives, including: - A Natural Planning Model-approach for digital decluttering - Their specific advice and thoughts on specific areas such as digital files, photos - Their generic recommendations on email folders ..and much more, including learning the Danish word 'Gækkebrev'!
    1:02:04
  • 124. Summer Vacation with GTD in 2025
    124. Summer Vacation with GTD in 2025
How do you use Getting Things Done® (GTD) when it comes to vacations? In this episode, Morten and Lars revisit the topic of GTD and vacations for 2025. Some things have changed since last time, so listen to this episode, where Morten and Lars talk about: - Their use of the Natural Planning Model for vacations - Their use of travel checklists - Their current thinking on how to do your GTD practice while on vacation ..and much more!
    54:38
  • 123. Avoiding Project Blindness
    123. Avoiding Project Blindness
Are you experiencing project blindness? It happens to all of us over time, our project list doesn't give us the perspective we need. Fortunately, there's a way back! Listen to this episode, where Morten and Lars talk about: - Their own experience with project blindness - How you might spot your own project blindness - Their strategies for how to deal with it ..and much more!
    45:58
  • 122. Strategies to get your GTD® Weekly Review done
    122. Strategies to get your GTD® Weekly Review done
Is it hard to get started doing your Weekly Review? We recently got a listener email asking just this question, so in this episode, Morten and Lars talk about our strategies from some different perspectives, including: - How to play on the same team as your brain - How to reflect to find out what your actual obstacles are - Practical tips on how to get started ..and much more!
    55:26

About Getting Things Done® podcast from Vital Learning

Interviews with extraordinary GTD'ers + the best advice for using Getting Things Done® (GTD) to clear your mind, to stay present with whatever you’re doing and to achieve stress free productivity. Vital Learning is the official Crucial Learning Licensee in the Nordics+. Hosted by certified GTD® Master Trainers Morten Røvik and Lars Rothschild Henriksen from Vital Learning.
