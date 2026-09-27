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Get Up Mama

Ashley
EducationSelf-Improvement
Get Up Mama
Latest episode

34 episodes

  • Get Up Mama

    EP 20: Sometimes We Look Right Over Our Purpose | Get Up Mama

    09/27/2026 | 30 mins.
    This podcast is a reminder for mamas to get up, pour back into themselves, and find joy in the little things. Through honest conversations, affirmations, encouragement, and simple practices, we’re creating space for women to care for their minds, bodies, spirits, and dreams without guilt. Because taking care of yourself isn’t selfish; it’s part of becoming the woman you’re meant to be.
  • Get Up Mama

    Affirmations : Grief

    09/23/2026 | 3 mins.
    Get Up Mama This one was a tough one to post but I know it's necessary. Grief is never easy no matter how prepared we are. I didn't want you to go through it alone. I may not be there with physically but I can hold your hand through it.
  • Get Up Mama

    11 Minute Reset Meditation

    09/16/2026 | 10 mins.
    .
  • Get Up Mama

    EP 019: Make Your Growth About You

    09/11/2026 | 31 mins.
    .
  • Get Up Mama

    AFFIRMATIONS | Your Body Deserves Rest and Love

    09/09/2026 | 6 mins.
    Enjoy.
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About Get Up Mama
A soft space for mothers who are learning to rise again slowly, gently, and intentionally.
Podcast website
EducationSelf-Improvement

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