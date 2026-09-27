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34 episodes
- This podcast is a reminder for mamas to get up, pour back into themselves, and find joy in the little things. Through honest conversations, affirmations, encouragement, and simple practices, we’re creating space for women to care for their minds, bodies, spirits, and dreams without guilt. Because taking care of yourself isn’t selfish; it’s part of becoming the woman you’re meant to be.
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About Get Up Mama
A soft space for mothers who are learning to rise again slowly, gently, and intentionally.Podcast website
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