There are few things music fans love to obsess over more than their favorite artist's lost albums. From Brian Wilson's Smile to Green Day's Cigarettes And Valentines we're looking at what could have been, and the toll these unreleased records took on their creators. Hosts: Charles Latibeaudiere & Eric Colley

Billboard's staff ranked their top 75 R&B artists of all time, and we have some opinions about their choices. You won't believe who missed the top ten! Hosts: Charles Latibeaudiere & Eric Colley

AI band 'The Velvet Sundown' is blowing up on streaming platforms. We discuss what this means for the future of the industry and for actual human artists. Hosts: Charles Latibeaudiere & Eric Colley

After 4 years Justin Bieber is back with his new album 'Swag'. Is he finally in control of his life and career? Plus news on Drake, Pearl Jam, and the K-Pop Demon Hunters phenomenon.

About Get To The Hook

"Get to the Hook" is a brand new podcast that strikes an entirely different chord, merging expert analysis on the topics shaping the music world with the genuine passion of two diehard fans trading stories about the greatest moments in music. Host Charles Latibeaudiere and resident music savant Eric Colley bring their years of experience and passion for both the art and the industry to deliver insights on the latest trends, controversies, and innovations in music ... and even sprinkle in a little trivia and plenty of laughs along the way. Whether you're a casual radio listener or a hardcore music aficionado, "Get to the Hook" hits just the right note.