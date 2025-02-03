Powered by RND
Gent's Talk

Gent's Post, powered by Stamina Group
Gent's Talk, presented by BULOVA, hosted by Samir Mourani. Pulls the curtain back on difficult conversations around mental health, business, relationships and t...
Health & Wellness

  • '13 Reasons Why' Actor Tim Granaderos on Imposter Syndrome & Life as an Actor | Ep.136 - Gent's Talk
    In this week's episode of Gent's Talk, powered by Gent's Post and supported by VRBO & Expedia, host Samir Mourani sits down with Tim Granaderos, the actor best known for his role in the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Tim breaks down the hard realities of being an actor facing constant rejection, dealing with feelings of imposter syndrome, feeling like a phony, how he stays positive and the importance of family. #gentstalk
    44:47
  • Reality TV Star - "I've Battled my Brain Chemistry for Years": Dom Gabriel | Ep.135 - Gent's Talk
    In this week's episode of Gent's Talk, powered by Gent's Post and supported by VRBO & Expedia, host Samir Mourani / @SamirMourani sits down with Dom Gabriel, the viral television star and content creator. In this conversation Dom, who's appeared on the Mole and Perfect Match shares how he went from receiving positive messaging to negative ones, the impact on his mental health, his battles with depression, the challenges of being on reality tv, how people have sent messages to his mom and why he's taking a new approach to life. #gentstalk
    53:43
  • "Let Go of Perfection": Stop People Pleasing: Reza Jackson | Ep.134 - Gent's Talk
    In this week's episode of Gent's Talk, powered by Gent's Post and supported by VRBO & Expedia, host Samir Mourani / @SamirMourani sits down with Reza Jackson, the viral content creator known for his engaging and humorous content. Reza talks about the pressures of pleasing family, being an entrepreneur and how he wants people to think of him. #gentstalk
    49:01
  • Love is Blind Star Shares His Dark Truths, "I'm Struggling": Marshall Glaze | Ep.133 - Gent's Talk
    In this week's episode of Gent's Talk, powered by Gent's Post and supported by VRBO & Expedia, host Samir Mourani / @SamirMourani sits down with Marhsall Glaze, the hit breakout star from Netflix's Love Is Blind. Marshall talks about his emotional turmoil, struggling with his mental health, creating uplifting content for his community, men's health and more. #gentstalk
    48:28
  • The Lessons They Don't Teach You in Business School: Charlie Chang | Ep.133 - Gent's Talk
    In this week's episode of Gent's Talk, powered by Gent's Post and supported by VRBO & Expedia, host Samir Mourani sits down with Charlie Chang. A successful entrepreneur and creator, Charlie shares insights into his success, the key lessons for building a business, how he scales and how he balances life as a business man and a viral creator. #gentstalk
    43:47

Gent's Talk, presented by BULOVA, hosted by Samir Mourani. Pulls the curtain back on difficult conversations around mental health, business, relationships and the difficulties around expressing oneself, with rising and leading gents from across the globe. New episodes every Monday! #GentsTalk
