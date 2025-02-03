Reality TV Star - "I've Battled my Brain Chemistry for Years": Dom Gabriel | Ep.135 - Gent's Talk

Reality TV Star - "I've Battled my Brain Chemistry for Years": Dom Gabriel | Ep.135 - Gent's Talk

In this week's episode of Gent's Talk, powered by Gent's Post and supported by VRBO & Expedia, host Samir Mourani / @SamirMourani sits down with Dom Gabriel, the viral television star and content creator. In this conversation Dom, who's appeared on the Mole and Perfect Match shares how he went from receiving positive messaging to negative ones, the impact on his mental health, his battles with depression, the challenges of being on reality tv, how people have sent messages to his mom and why he's taking a new approach to life. #gentstalk

Credits: Host/Producer: Samir Mourani Creative Director and Executive Producer: Steven Branco Video: Nick Merzetti A STAMINA Group Production, powered by Gent's Post.