Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeGavel Gavel
Listen to Gavel Gavel in the App
Listen to Gavel Gavel in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Gavel Gavel

Podcast Gavel Gavel
Thomas Smith
Gavel Gavel is the podcast that takes you inside the courtroom! Comedian Thomas Smith asks questions and cracks jokes while real legal experts with actual trial...
True Crime

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Lively v Baldoni 4 - He Wants to Feel Like She Can Be Burned
    We finish out Blake's complaint talking about the alleged retaliatory campaign. Support the show, get rid of ads, and get bonus stuff over on patreon.com/gavelpod!
    --------  
    1:11:47
  • Lively v Baldoni 3 - A Very Damning Document
    This part of Lively's complaint involves a truly horrendous document for Baldoni. One that it seems very difficult to overcome. Next episode, we'll be onto the retaliation campaign. Support the show, get rid of ads, and get bonus stuff over on patreon.com/gavelpod!
    --------  
    59:04
  • Lively v Baldoni 2 - "She Isn't Weird About This Stuff"
    We start to dive into Blake Lively's complaint. Specifically, the sexual harassment allegations. Support the show, get rid of ads, and get bonus stuff over on patreon.com/gavelpod!
    --------  
    50:09
  • Lively v Baldoni 1 - It Ends with a Hatestorm
    Gavel Gavel is here! (publicly, anyway. It has existed on patreon.com/gavelpod for quite a while...) The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni might feel like just "celebrity gossip," but there is so much here. It has fiercly divided the internet, with one group certain that Justin Baldoni is a sexual harsser, and the other group certain that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are devious plotters who lied about an innocent man in order to take over a movie. How are we to know the truth? Well, fortunately there are going on thousands of pages of legal documents to comb through. The answers are there, for the few among us that are willing to actually read them. This series will do just that.  
    --------  
    1:07:07

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Gavel Gavel

Gavel Gavel is the podcast that takes you inside the courtroom! Comedian Thomas Smith asks questions and cracks jokes while real legal experts with actual trial experience provide unique analysis.
Podcast website

Listen to Gavel Gavel, Dateline NBC and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Gavel Gavel: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/2/2025 - 11:36:52 PM