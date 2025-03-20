12. Doctrine and Covenants 23-26 with Melinda Brown
On this week’s episode of Gathering of Tribes: Come, Follow Me - Chuck and Rachel are joined by special guest Melinda Brown. Join them as they discuss principles found in Doctrine and Covenants Sections 23-26!If you enjoyed this episode, consider donating to help us make more content that blesses and uplifts Indigenous Latter-day Saints! Donate at gatheringoftribes.org/donate
1:02:52
11. Doctrine and Covenants 20-22 with Patrick Mason
On this week’s episode of Gathering of Tribes: Come, Follow Me - Chuck and Rachel are joined by special guest Patrick Mason. Patrick is an author and a professor of religious studies and history at Utah State University, and holds the Leonard J. Arrington Chair of Mormon History and Culture.Join us as they discuss principles found in Doctrine and Covenants Sections 20-22!If you enjoyed this episode, consider donating to help us make more content that blesses and uplifts Indigenous Latter-day Saints! Donate at gatheringoftribes.org/donate
53:48
10. Doctrine and Covenants 19 with Brown Monk
In this episode, Chuck and Rachel invited Brown Monk for a discussion about Doctrine and Covenants Sections 19.If you enjoyed this episode, consider donating to help us make more content that blesses and uplifts Indigenous Latter-day Saints! Donate at gatheringoftribes.org/donate
1:04:35
9. Doctrine and Covenants 18 with Steve Scott
In this episode, Chuck and Rachel invited Steve Scott for a discussion about Doctrine and Covenants Sections 18.If you enjoyed this episode, consider donating to help us make more content that blesses and uplifts Indigenous Latter-day Saints! Donate at gatheringoftribes.org/donate
1:04:28
8. Doctrine and Covenants 12-17 with Curtis Walker
In this episode, Chuck and Rachel invited Curtis Walker for a discussion about Doctrine and Covenants Sections 10-11.If you enjoyed this episode, consider donating to help us make more content that blesses and uplifts Indigenous Latter-day Saints! Donate at gatheringoftribes.org/donate
Gathering of Tribes is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening faithful Latter-day Saints and promoting Indigenous voices. On this show, we sit down with fellow Indigenous Latter-day Saints and other interesting guests to discuss the weekly scripture reading in the “Come Follow Me” curriculum produced by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.