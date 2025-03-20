11. Doctrine and Covenants 20-22 with Patrick Mason

On this week’s episode of Gathering of Tribes: Come, Follow Me - Chuck and Rachel are joined by special guest Patrick Mason. Patrick is an author and a professor of religious studies and history at Utah State University, and holds the Leonard J. Arrington Chair of Mormon History and Culture.Join us as they discuss principles found in Doctrine and Covenants Sections 20-22!If you enjoyed this episode, consider donating to help us make more content that blesses and uplifts Indigenous Latter-day Saints! Donate at gatheringoftribes.org/donate