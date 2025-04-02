Full Spectrum with Molly Kawahata

Full Spectrum Trailer

Molly Kawahata has navigated the halls of the White House, a Patagonia film, and bipolar II—and wondered one thing: what do you do when the stakes are high and nothing’s clear? Part memoir, part strategy session, part existential crisis with a mic—Molly dives into unfiltered convos with founders, scientists, and wild humans to translate their experiences into real tools you can use in your own life—whether you're building something or flat on your back rethinking everything.