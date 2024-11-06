Ep. 555 - An Anti-Abortion Influencer's High-Risk Pregnancy

Patreon supporters who give $5 a month will get an ad-free version of the show!Join our private Facebook group and Discord server!Jessica and I spoke about several stories from the past week involving religion and politics.— Pastor: The Bible says Harris can't be president since her parents immigrated here. (2:00)— An anti-abortion influencer insists she'll continue her high-risk ectopic pregnancy. (12:07)— A popular NYC theater is owned by the Catholic Church. Now it's being censored. (31:12)— Pastor: If we "publicly execute a few women," false rape allegations would end. (47:20)— The problem with pleading "religious insanity" in court… and how to resolve it. (1:02:50)— After lawsuit, Catholic hospital in California will provide emergency abortion care. (1:18:10)