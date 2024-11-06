Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityFriendly Atheist Podcast
Listen to Friendly Atheist Podcast in the App
Listen to Friendly Atheist Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Friendly Atheist Podcast

Podcast Friendly Atheist Podcast
Friendly Atheist Podcast
Hemant Mehta and Jessica Bluemke Greiff cover the latest news, politics, and pop culture with a focus on atheism and religion. This is the official podcast for ...
More
Religion & SpiritualityNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 584
  • 559 - A Pagan Invocation in Tulsa
    Patreon supporters who give $5 a month will get an ad-free version of the show!Join our private Facebook group and Discord server!Jessica and I spoke about several stories from the past week involving religion and politics.— Oklahoma Republicans are flipping out over a Pagan invocation in Tulsa. (0:44)— Ryan Walters: We'll go after teachers who criticize the Bible in their classrooms. (22:17)— Scamvangelist Kenneth Copeland: Donald Trump's critics will spend eternity hearing aborted babies' names. (30:59)— In Ohio, one Christian group is using tax dollars to fuel a network of private schools. (42:05)— An Iowa pastor put an atheist trying to kill Jesus in his church's Nativity scene. (51:50)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:07:41
  • 558 - Texas Wants Jesus in Elementary Schools
    Patreon supporters who give $5 a month will get an ad-free version of the show!Join our private Facebook group and Discord server!Jessica and I spoke about several stories from the past week involving religion and politics.— Texas is about to push Bible lessons in public elementary schools. (0:30)— Christian ministry scion accuses mother of covering up sexual abuse. (19:40)— Purity Culture hurts women even after they get married, say researchers. (40:31)— Oklahoma's Ryan Walters bought 500 Trump Bibles for AP Government classes. (1:06:49)— Florida school district may revise ad policy after requests to put up "Satanology" sign. (1:14:40)— Pete Hegseth's "Deus Vult" tattoo requires a better explanation. (1:26:25)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:32:33
  • 557 - How Non-Religious Candidates Fared in the Election
    Patreon supporters who give $5 a month will get an ad-free version of the show!Join our private Facebook group and Discord server!Jessica and I spoke about several stories from the past week involving religion and politics.— Oklahoma's Ryan Walters quietly cancels plan to buy Trump bibles with taxpayer dollars. (0:50)— How the 2024 elections went for openly non-religious candidates. (20:05)— Delusional Richard Dawkins thinks Elon Musk is a good guy. (38:27)— Scandal-prone Baptist pastor Mark Harris wins seat in Congress. (57:35)— Democrats nearly handed Trump a weapon to use against liberal non-profits. (1:10:00)— Federal judge strikes down Louisiana law forcing Ten Commandments displays in classrooms. (1:19:25)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:30:07
  • 556 - The Election Debacle
    Patreon supporters who give $5 a month will get an ad-free version of the show!Join our private Facebook group and Discord server!Jessica and I spoke about several stories from the past week involving religion and politics.— The country couldn’t be saved, and the consequences will be dire. (0:05)— The future of Project 2025. (20:50)— Project 2025 leader falsely claims Harris would end Christians' "ability to worship." (34:06)— At anti-abortion rally, Florida Lt. Gov. urges everyone to not "vote like atheists." (45:59)— Leader of Christian voting group charged with vile crimes involving kids… again! (53:27)— A public school let a Christian illusionist trick kids into attending a religious rally. (1:06:48)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:19:11
  • Ep. 555 - An Anti-Abortion Influencer's High-Risk Pregnancy
    Patreon supporters who give $5 a month will get an ad-free version of the show!Join our private Facebook group and Discord server!Jessica and I spoke about several stories from the past week involving religion and politics.— Pastor: The Bible says Harris can't be president since her parents immigrated here. (2:00)— An anti-abortion influencer insists she'll continue her high-risk ectopic pregnancy. (12:07)— A popular NYC theater is owned by the Catholic Church. Now it's being censored. (31:12)— Pastor: If we "publicly execute a few women," false rape allegations would end. (47:20)— The problem with pleading "religious insanity" in court… and how to resolve it. (1:02:50)— After lawsuit, Catholic hospital in California will provide emergency abortion care. (1:18:10)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:24:05

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Friendly Atheist Podcast

Hemant Mehta and Jessica Bluemke Greiff cover the latest news, politics, and pop culture with a focus on atheism and religion. This is the official podcast for FriendlyAtheist.com.
Podcast website

Listen to Friendly Atheist Podcast, BibleProject and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:06:48 AM