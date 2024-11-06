Patreon supporters who give $5 a month will get an ad-free version of the show!Join our private Facebook group and Discord server!Jessica and I spoke about several stories from the past week involving religion and politics.— Oklahoma Republicans are flipping out over a Pagan invocation in Tulsa. (0:44)— Ryan Walters: We'll go after teachers who criticize the Bible in their classrooms. (22:17)— Scamvangelist Kenneth Copeland: Donald Trump's critics will spend eternity hearing aborted babies' names. (30:59)— In Ohio, one Christian group is using tax dollars to fuel a network of private schools. (42:05)— An Iowa pastor put an atheist trying to kill Jesus in his church's Nativity scene. (51:50)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
1:07:41
558 - Texas Wants Jesus in Elementary Schools
— Texas is about to push Bible lessons in public elementary schools. (0:30)— Christian ministry scion accuses mother of covering up sexual abuse. (19:40)— Purity Culture hurts women even after they get married, say researchers. (40:31)— Oklahoma's Ryan Walters bought 500 Trump Bibles for AP Government classes. (1:06:49)— Florida school district may revise ad policy after requests to put up "Satanology" sign. (1:14:40)— Pete Hegseth's "Deus Vult" tattoo requires a better explanation. (1:26:25)
1:32:33
557 - How Non-Religious Candidates Fared in the Election
— Oklahoma's Ryan Walters quietly cancels plan to buy Trump bibles with taxpayer dollars. (0:50)— How the 2024 elections went for openly non-religious candidates. (20:05)— Delusional Richard Dawkins thinks Elon Musk is a good guy. (38:27)— Scandal-prone Baptist pastor Mark Harris wins seat in Congress. (57:35)— Democrats nearly handed Trump a weapon to use against liberal non-profits. (1:10:00)— Federal judge strikes down Louisiana law forcing Ten Commandments displays in classrooms. (1:19:25)
1:30:07
556 - The Election Debacle
— The country couldn't be saved, and the consequences will be dire. (0:05)— The future of Project 2025. (20:50)— Project 2025 leader falsely claims Harris would end Christians' "ability to worship." (34:06)— At anti-abortion rally, Florida Lt. Gov. urges everyone to not "vote like atheists." (45:59)— Leader of Christian voting group charged with vile crimes involving kids… again! (53:27)— A public school let a Christian illusionist trick kids into attending a religious rally. (1:06:48)
1:19:11
Ep. 555 - An Anti-Abortion Influencer's High-Risk Pregnancy
— Pastor: The Bible says Harris can't be president since her parents immigrated here. (2:00)— An anti-abortion influencer insists she'll continue her high-risk ectopic pregnancy. (12:07)— A popular NYC theater is owned by the Catholic Church. Now it's being censored. (31:12)— Pastor: If we "publicly execute a few women," false rape allegations would end. (47:20)— The problem with pleading "religious insanity" in court… and how to resolve it. (1:02:50)— After lawsuit, Catholic hospital in California will provide emergency abortion care. (1:18:10)