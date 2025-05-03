Powered by RND
  • Ultimate Password Manager Showdown - Bitwarden vs. The Rest - FTK 5
    Ready to break free from closed-source password lockers? In Episode 5 of Freedom Tech Weekend, we dive straight into Bitwarden—the leading open-source password manager—and its self-hosted sibling Vaultwarden. 🚀 📡 Follow Me X/Twitter: @marks_ftw Nostr: [email protected] Get confidential AI for free: https://trymaple.ai
    --------  
  • The Most Private Browser Yet? Live Testing Kagi's Orion Browser App - FTK 4
    Welcome to Freedom Tech Weekend! In this live session we put Kagi’s new Orion Browser through its paces and ask a simple question: can you finally ditch Chrome, Firefox or Brave without sacrificing speed? You’ll hear: Real-time install & first-launch on macOS A deep dive into Orion’s zero-telemetry promise and the independent Size-of-Cat privacy audit Side-by-side comparison with Firefox, Brave and Safari privacy matrices Live network-traffic sniffing that instantly flagged a tracker on my own site (😅) How Orion’s built-in content blocker, WebKit engine and iCloud-synced keychain work together Why paying for software like Kagi Search flips the incentives in your favor Stick around to the end for a sneak preview of next week’s Bitwarden + Vaultwarden password-manager showdown and a quick demo of Maple AI — our fully encrypted AI chat that keeps client data off Big Tech servers. Try it free at https://trymaple.ai. Freedom Tech Weekend is all about helping you migrate off proprietary, data-hungry services and onto sovereign, open-source tools you control. Hit Subscribe and ring that bell so you never miss a privacy upgrade! 📡 Follow Me X/Twitter: @marks_ftw Nostr: [email protected] Get confidential AI for free: https://trymaple.ai
    --------  
  • Ditch QuickBooks: Take Back Control with Firefly III - FTK 3
    Welcome to Freedom Tech Weekend — your weekly dose of open-source tech you can run yourself. In this episode, we explore Firefly III, a powerful, privacy-first alternative to tools like QuickBooks and YNAB. This open-source, self-hosted personal finance app gives you full control over your financial data with no monthly fees and no data harvesting. We walk through setup, features like transaction importing, budgeting, piggy banks (goal tracking), API usage, and how Firefly III stacks up against proprietary platforms like Intuit's QuickBooks. If you’re tired of subscription bloat and privacy invasions, Firefly III might be the finance tool for you. 🔗 Firefly III: https://firefly-iii.org We also demo Maple AI, a confidential AI assistant that helps answer questions privately with zero data logging. 🔗 Try it free at https://trymaple.ai 📡 Follow\ X/Twitter: @marks_ftw\ Nostr: [email protected]\ Watch episodes on the Freedom Tech Weekend playlist Let’s migrate off closed systems — one tool at a time.
    --------  
  • Learn to control all your AI using MCP in Goose - FTK 2
    In this episode of Freedom Tech Weekend, we explore Goose, a powerful tool that uses Model Context Protocol (MCP) to coordinate with various AI tools and agents. Goose is an on-machine AI agent that automates engineering tasks, allowing you to integrate different tools and services to streamline your workflow. We dive into the basics of Goose, its features, and its potential applications. We also discuss MCP, a protocol that enables AI agents to communicate with each other and with various tools, and how it can be used to create a more seamless and automated workflow. During the stream, we attempt to use Goose to automate tasks such as transcription and blog post generation, and discuss the potential benefits and limitations of using such tools. Whether you're a developer, a tech enthusiast, or simply interested in learning more about AI and automation, this stream is for you. Join us as we explore the possibilities of Goose and MCP, and learn how to use these tools to enhance your productivity and workflow. This is a show that streams every Friday at 15:30 UTC or 10:30 Central (Bitcoin Park Time). To chat about upcoming episodes and suggest tool ideas you want to see discussed: Follow me on X: @marks_ftw Follow me on Nostr: [email protected] Follow me on YouTube: @marks_ftw Episodes are unofficially sponsored by the company I co-founded called OpenSecret. We make a sweet, freedom tech AI chat app called Maple AI. Check out Maple AI - private, end-to-end encrypted AI Chat at https://trymaple.ai
    --------  
  • Create your own VPN with Tailscale - FTK 1
    Welcome to the first episode of Freedom Tech Weekend. This is a show that streams every Friday at 15:30 UTC or 10:30 Central (Bitcoin Park Time). In this episode we discuss Tailscale, the personal VPN app that lets you connect together your own devices to create a secure tunnel from anywhere in the world. Moving forward, the show will be interactive with the community for people who are there live as well as those who interact on social media in the days leading up to the stream. To chat about upcoming episodes and suggest tool ideas you want to see discussed: Follow me on X: @marks_ftw Follow me on Nostr: [email protected] Follow me on YouTube: @marks_ftw Episodes are unofficially sponsored by the company I co-founded called OpenSecret. We make a sweet, freedom tech AI chat app called Maple AI. Check out Maple AI - private, end-to-end encrypted AI Chat at https://trymaple.ai
    --------  

About Freedom Tech Weekend

One freedom tech tool to play with this weekend. Streams weekly on Friday at 15:30 UTC, 10:30 Central (Bitcoin Park Time) on X, YouTube, Zap.stream, and maybe other places. Follow me\ X: @marks_ftw\ Nostr: [email protected]\ YouTube: @marks_ftw
