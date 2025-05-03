In this episode of Freedom Tech Weekend, we explore Goose, a powerful tool that uses Model Context Protocol (MCP) to coordinate with various AI tools and agents. Goose is an on-machine AI agent that automates engineering tasks, allowing you to integrate different tools and services to streamline your workflow.
We dive into the basics of Goose, its features, and its potential applications. We also discuss MCP, a protocol that enables AI agents to communicate with each other and with various tools, and how it can be used to create a more seamless and automated workflow.
During the stream, we attempt to use Goose to automate tasks such as transcription and blog post generation, and discuss the potential benefits and limitations of using such tools.
Whether you're a developer, a tech enthusiast, or simply interested in learning more about AI and automation, this stream is for you. Join us as we explore the possibilities of Goose and MCP, and learn how to use these tools to enhance your productivity and workflow.
This is a show that streams every Friday at 15:30 UTC or 10:30 Central (Bitcoin Park Time).
To chat about upcoming episodes and suggest tool ideas you want to see discussed:
Follow me on X: @marks_ftw
Follow me on Nostr: [email protected]
Follow me on YouTube: @marks_ftw
Episodes are unofficially sponsored by the company I co-founded called OpenSecret. We make a sweet, freedom tech AI chat app called Maple AI.
Check out Maple AI - private, end-to-end encrypted AI Chat at https://trymaple.ai