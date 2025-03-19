AI must look for work your finance team hates to do – Hyoun Park

CEO and Principal Analyst at Amalgam Insights, Hyoun Park helps CIOs & CFOs create the ROI and strategic business cases for better AI and IT FinOps. He is also host of the weekly podcast, This Week in Enterprise Tech. In this episode Hyoun discusses some of the quick AI wins for finance departments. My journey Starting as a CRM administrator to analyst Cloud spend getting out of control (unexpected cloud bills for $20m!) AI use cases: invoices, contracts, billing and spending contracts (dealing with 1000 software contracts) and reconciliations Agentic AI and uses in Finance Zero based budgeting and Forecasting in the AI age ROI for AI investment People who will lose their jobs in AI in finance vs those who will survive My futurist prediction Connect with Hyoun on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hyounpark/ Host of weekly podcast, This week in Enterprise Tech: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2319034 http://www.amalgaminsights.com/