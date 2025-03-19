Powered by RND
FP&A Today

Glenn Hopper
  • Pitch Perfect Board Presentations – CFO Shannon Nash
    Shannon Nash is a chief financial officer, board director, investor, attorney, filmmaker, and CPA. She sits on the boards of Net Scout systems, Lazy Dog restaurants, and Sofi Bank, and most recently was CFO at Wing, the Alphabet-owned drone delivery company, and one of the hottest companies in the US. Here, she reveals the secrets FP&A professionals need to know about presenting to the Board and how to turn numbers into a narrative to advance to CFO and beyond Explaining the power of the Board to shape a company’s strategy The finance of film-making and my experience making a major new documentary  The power of  FP&A in securing $150 million in funding at Reputation.com   Presenting to boards -what drives us crazy How improv training unexpectedly revolutionized her executive communication style Connect with Shannon on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/shannonknash Watch On Board documentary: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/onboardthefilm
    48:33
  • AI must look for work your finance team hates to do – Hyoun Park
    CEO and Principal Analyst at Amalgam Insights, Hyoun Park helps CIOs & CFOs create the ROI and strategic business cases for better AI and IT FinOps. He is also host of the weekly podcast, This Week in Enterprise Tech. In this episode Hyoun discusses some of the quick AI wins for finance departments. My journey Starting as a CRM administrator to analyst  Cloud spend getting out of control (unexpected cloud bills for $20m!) AI use cases: invoices, contracts, billing and spending contracts (dealing with 1000 software contracts) and reconciliations Agentic AI and uses in Finance  Zero based budgeting and Forecasting in the AI age  ROI for AI investment People who will lose their jobs in AI in finance vs those who will survive   My futurist prediction  Connect with Hyoun on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hyounpark/ Host of weekly podcast, This week in Enterprise Tech: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2319034  http://www.amalgaminsights.com/
    48:45
  • Getting to a great Controller FP&A Relationship – Bill Hanna
    With nearly 300k subscribers on YouTube, Bill Hanna’s weekly videos on The Financial Controller Channels provide his audience with lessons over a 15-year career in Auditing & Corporate Accounting. He provides inspiration and practices in accounting and finance through his videos and courses “Designed To Save You Years of Learning” (as one reviewer wrote “I have learnt more with you than 3 years studying accounting and finance”). In this episode: How I stumbled into accounting  Lessons in accounting leadership  The power of mentoring teams about mistakes I make FP&A vs controller  The accounting crisis affecting the CFO’s Office   My accidental influencer journey  Bringing practical explanation of concepts through one company followed across the course The accounting concepts needed to get to CFO Having a wife who is also an accountant  Being a Mac user using Excel  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bill-hanna-cpa-7653a851/ YouTube channel (Financial Controller) https://www.youtube.com/@TheFinancialController Courses: https://controller-academy.com/
    34:25
  • Damon Fletcher, ex-CFO of Tableau, on Great Analytics
    Today’s guest is perhaps the leading CFO name in data and analytics, the ex-CFO of Tableau and DataRobot. Now as Founder & CEO at Caliper, Fletcher draws on over a decade of executive experience at the intersection of finance and analytics. At Caliper, his mission is transform cloud cost and usage data into actionable insights In this episode Fletcher discusses  The relationship between analytics and the CFO Subscription, net dollar retention, customer retention, and annual recurring revenue as key metrics  Getting from CFO to CEO and the learning curve  How we rely on AI and predictive ML and seasonal patterns to find anomalies Getting to base analytics and starting in AI Challenges and waste with cloud and holding engineers accountable The opportunity to  save 30% on cloud spend Moving from Excel to Google Sheets Connect with Damon LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/damon-fletcher-bb8a6614/ https://calipersoftware.ai
    40:44
  • From a deep struggle with personal skills to Storytelling Leader
    Walmart, Kraft Heinz, Blue Rock Therapeutics, and the Four Seasons hotels are just some of companies that  regularly invite Ron Monteiro to coach their finance teams in storytelling. But Ron’s success followed decades of fear in presenting and public speaking in FP&A settings. Starting in accounting at Hitachi (“Ron Monteiro: “it was actually the only job I could get”) the CPA and CMA was inspired by a manager who gave him direction and mentorship doing FP&A as Kraft, as well as work over a decade in daily overcoming his debilitating fears. Now he delivers a playbook to teams across the world where finance is “expected to be at the table, not just tactically, but strategically.”Ron is also the author of a new book: Love Mondays which draws on his experience and interviews with finance leaders.   In this episode  Fear of public speaking I’ve carried through my life  Kraft Foods and a leap of faith from my manager 15 years at Kraft with 7 jobs and five promotions including FP&A manager, analyst and director  Transforming Kraft FP&A into strategic value: Kraft Singles and “Getting Our Shit Together” meetings Brendan Flynn’s leadership of finance at Kraft developing future finance leaders  The downward trend of FP&A post 3G Capital’s buyout  CPG and the essential metrics  Learning what you can do to grow – listening tour as business partnering and putting your hand up Love Mondays! A Proven Process to Bring Joy Back Into Your Work Week and Life Paperback by Ron Monteiro https://www.amazon.ca/Love-Mondays-Proven-Process-Bring/dp/B0DPMTVYY3
    46:20

About FP&A Today

FP&A Today is the podcast for Financial Planning and Analysis. The weekly show dives into the challenges and opportunities within the world of FP&A, interviewing FP&A leaders, CFOs and other finance pros in order to give you the freshest insights and takeaways. Each week our top guests provide actionable advice about financial planning and analysis – from career goals to navigating challenges, and powerful Excel tips. Our weekly show provides unrivalled insights for navigating FP&A. FP&A Today is brought to you by Datarails. Datarails is the AI-powered Financial Planning and Analysis platform for Excel users.
