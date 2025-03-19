Shannon Nash is a chief financial officer, board director, investor, attorney, filmmaker, and CPA. She sits on the boards of Net Scout systems, Lazy Dog restaurants, and Sofi Bank, and most recently was CFO at Wing, the Alphabet-owned drone delivery company, and one of the hottest companies in the US. Here, she reveals the secrets FP&A professionals need to know about presenting to the Board and how to turn numbers into a narrative to advance to CFO and beyond
Explaining the power of the Board to shape a company’s strategy
The finance of film-making and my experience making a major new documentary
The power of FP&A in securing $150 million in funding at Reputation.com
Presenting to boards -what drives us crazy
How improv training unexpectedly revolutionized her executive communication style
Connect with Shannon on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/shannonknash
Watch On Board documentary: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/onboardthefilm
48:33
AI must look for work your finance team hates to do – Hyoun Park
CEO and Principal Analyst at Amalgam Insights, Hyoun Park helps CIOs & CFOs create the ROI and strategic business cases for better AI and IT FinOps. He is also host of the weekly podcast, This Week in Enterprise Tech.
In this episode Hyoun discusses some of the quick AI wins for finance departments.
My journey Starting as a CRM administrator to analyst
Cloud spend getting out of control (unexpected cloud bills for $20m!)
AI use cases: invoices, contracts, billing and spending contracts (dealing with 1000 software contracts) and reconciliations
Agentic AI and uses in Finance
Zero based budgeting and Forecasting in the AI age
ROI for AI investment
People who will lose their jobs in AI in finance vs those who will survive
My futurist prediction
Connect with Hyoun on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hyounpark/
Host of weekly podcast, This week in Enterprise Tech: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2319034
http://www.amalgaminsights.com/
48:45
Getting to a great Controller FP&A Relationship – Bill Hanna
With nearly 300k subscribers on YouTube, Bill Hanna’s weekly videos on The Financial Controller Channels provide his audience with lessons over a 15-year career in Auditing & Corporate Accounting. He provides inspiration and practices in accounting and finance through his videos and courses “Designed To Save You Years of Learning” (as one reviewer wrote “I have learnt more with you than 3 years studying accounting and finance”).
In this episode:
How I stumbled into accounting
Lessons in accounting leadership
The power of mentoring teams about mistakes I make
FP&A vs controller
The accounting crisis affecting the CFO’s Office
My accidental influencer journey
Bringing practical explanation of concepts through one company followed across the course
The accounting concepts needed to get to CFO
Having a wife who is also an accountant
Being a Mac user using Excel
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bill-hanna-cpa-7653a851/
YouTube channel (Financial Controller) https://www.youtube.com/@TheFinancialController
Courses: https://controller-academy.com/
34:25
Damon Fletcher, ex-CFO of Tableau, on Great Analytics
Today’s guest is perhaps the leading CFO name in data and analytics, the ex-CFO of Tableau and DataRobot. Now as Founder & CEO at Caliper, Fletcher draws on over a decade of executive experience at the intersection of finance and analytics. At Caliper, his mission is transform cloud cost and usage data into actionable insights
In this episode Fletcher discusses
The relationship between analytics and the CFO
Subscription, net dollar retention, customer retention, and annual recurring revenue as key metrics
Getting from CFO to CEO and the learning curve
How we rely on AI and predictive ML and seasonal patterns to find anomalies
Getting to base analytics and starting in AI
Challenges and waste with cloud and holding engineers accountable
The opportunity to save 30% on cloud spend
Moving from Excel to Google Sheets
Connect with Damon LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/damon-fletcher-bb8a6614/
https://calipersoftware.ai
40:44
From a deep struggle with personal skills to Storytelling Leader
Walmart, Kraft Heinz, Blue Rock Therapeutics, and the Four Seasons hotels are just some of companies that regularly invite Ron Monteiro to coach their finance teams in storytelling. But Ron’s success followed decades of fear in presenting and public speaking in FP&A settings. Starting in accounting at Hitachi (“Ron Monteiro: “it was actually the only job I could get”) the CPA and CMA was inspired by a manager who gave him direction and mentorship doing FP&A as Kraft, as well as work over a decade in daily overcoming his debilitating fears. Now he delivers a playbook to teams across the world where finance is “expected to be at the table, not just tactically, but strategically.”Ron is also the author of a new book: Love Mondays which draws on his experience and interviews with finance leaders.
In this episode
Fear of public speaking I’ve carried through my life
Kraft Foods and a leap of faith from my manager
15 years at Kraft with 7 jobs and five promotions including FP&A manager, analyst and director
Transforming Kraft FP&A into strategic value: Kraft Singles and “Getting Our Shit Together” meetings
Brendan Flynn’s leadership of finance at Kraft developing future finance leaders
The downward trend of FP&A post 3G Capital’s buyout
CPG and the essential metrics
Learning what you can do to grow – listening tour as business partnering and putting your hand up
Love Mondays! A Proven Process to Bring Joy Back Into Your Work Week and Life Paperback by Ron Monteiro https://www.amazon.ca/Love-Mondays-Proven-Process-Bring/dp/B0DPMTVYY3
