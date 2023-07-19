The Rose Petal Murder - FITSFiles Episode One

On October 13, 2021, the savage murder of a 41-year old woman shocked the sleepy town of Greer, South Carolina. The body of Christina Parcell was discovered shortly after 11:00 a.m. in the front living room of a suburban home owned by her sister.. She was found, unresponsive, by her fiance, Bradly Post.According to Post, he had placed multiple calls to Christina on the morning of her murder – calls which went unanswered. Post told authorities he drove to her sister’s home to check on her and when he arrived, he found her savagely slainParcell’s cause of death was recorded by the Greenville county coroner as a homicide caused by “multiple sharp force injuries.” While the details of the homicide were shocking, what truly shocked investigators was the disturbing ritualistic components observed at the crime scene. FITSNews has learned the killer allegedly sprinkled rose petals around Parcell’s body after dragging and posing her in the front living room of the modest 2,100-square foot home.Six days after Christina’s murder - her fiance, Bradley Post was arrested. But to the shock of the community, the charges weren’t for murder. About FITSFiles:FITSFiles is a true crime podcast hosted and produced by fitsnews.com Are you a mystery novel junkie, do you love non fiction true crime books & murder short stories? Do you want political and corporate corrupution uncovered? Then, this new podcast from FITSNews is for you!You’ll be captivated by FITSFiles’ intriguing and often chilling narratives. We dive deep into real-life crime, explore all the details, investigations, and sometimes unresolved mysteries surrounding them. We are dedicated to providing the story beyond the headlines by investigating each story, following the leads no matter where they take us, and following it to its conclusion. About FITSNews:FITSNews is an independent, unapologetic media outlet covering news and politics in South Carolina. From its humble origins as a state government blog, FITSNews has gained national acclaim after breaking both the Murdaugh Murders crime and corruption saga and the Rockstar Cheer scandal – two major national news stories.FITSNews is devoted to hosting a conversation of competing ideas. In that role, we welcome all intelligent perspectives as part of a collective, community-based pursuit of truth, justice, fundamental fairness, and individual and institutional accountability as we cover the latest news headlines of the day.If you believe in the value of independent news organizations, we encourage you to support FITSNews by going to FITSNews.com and subscribing. The Rose Petal Murder is the first of many true crime & corruption stories we plan to cover and our articles play a vital role in our recorded content. All articles and documents referenced in this podcast are available on FITSNews.com:https://www.fitsnews.com/2023/03/16/rose-petal-murder-south-carolinas-next-true-crime-saga/https://www.fitsnews.com/2023/03/22/rose-petal-murder-bestiality-charge-exposes-dark-side-of-investigation/https://www.fitsnews.com/2023/03/25/stephen-smith-case-rose-petal-murder-and-political-stock-index-week-in-review-3-25-2023/