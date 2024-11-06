Powered by RND
In the early 70s, Debbie Gayle was one of Britain's most promising young ballerinas. At the age of 17, she was chosen to go to the Soviet Union and become the f...
  • Introducing: Finding Andy (Coming 11/20)
    In 2019, Loti Nambombe was on the brink of taking his own life. He was standing on the edge of Manchester's M60, ready to jump, when a passerby stopped and talked him down.The night was a blur for Loti, and in the years that follow he tells people about the stranger who saved his life. Now, five years later, he wants to find him. But all he's got is a name...Andy.In Finding Andy, host and journalist Jake Warren wants to reunite Loti with the man who saved him, and gain closure for both of them.Finding Andy is a Message Heard production
    2:32
  • Part 1: A Myth and a Dream
    Jake Warren explores a family myth about a mysterious woman in his mum's past, and begins his search for her. Debbie Gayle recounts her difficult childhood and her dreams of ballet stardom.
    27:55
  • Why are we trying to find Natasha? Series Trailer
    In 1974, a young woman saved the life of up-and-coming prima ballerina, Debbie Gayle – never to see each other again. Fifty years later, Debbie's son, journalist Jake Warren, sets out to find her.
    1:47

About Finding Natasha

In the early 70s, Debbie Gayle was one of Britain’s most promising young ballerinas. At the age of 17, she was chosen to go to the Soviet Union and become the first Westerner to train at Russia’s finest ballet academy. It was a dream come true for her, but just a few months later, things took a near deadly turn for her. She made it out of the country thanks to a young girl named Natasha who she never saw or heard from again. In Finding Natasha, Debbie’s son Jake Warren – a journalist and podcaster – sets out to understand the story of his mum’s past, and to find the woman who saved her 50 years ago. Finding Natasha is a Message Heard production.
