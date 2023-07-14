FilmWeek on AirTalk, hosted by Larry Mantle, is a one-hour weekly segment devoted to films. It offers reviews of the week's new movies, interviews with filmmake...
FilmWeek: ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘20 Days In Mariupol,’ ‘Cobweb’ And More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Peter Rainer and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
“Oppenheimer” Wide Release
“Barbie” Wide Release
“The Beanie Bubble” IPIC Theater [Westwood];Expands to Select Theaters & Streaming on Apple TV+ July 28
“20 Days In Mariupol” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
“Mad Heidi” Available on Digital & VOD
“Lakota Nation Vs. United States” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
“Cobweb” In Select Theaters
“Fear The Night” Lumiere Music Hall [Beverly Hills] & Available on Demand and Digital
“They Cloned Tyrone” In Select Theaters 7 Streaming on Netflix
“Have You Got It Yet? The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd” Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood] & Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
7/21/2023
30:32
FilmWeek Feature: Larry’s Interview With Christopher Nolan About OPPENHEIMER
Chrisptopher Nolan is known for his film epics that demand to be seen in theaters on the big screen with their breath-taking visuals and intricate plots. His latest film, Oppenheimer, although Nolan’s first biopic, is no exception. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” (2005) by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, and tells the story of the scientist who invented the atomic bomb. The film is shot on IMAX® much like his previous works and maintains Nolan’s signature storytelling that plays with time and our perception of it. Joining us on FilmWeek to discuss the new film Oppenheimer and the legacy of the man behind it is the film’s writer and director Christopher Nolan.
7/21/2023
19:02
Special Feature: LA Made: The Barbie Tapes from LAist Studios
Season 2 of “LA Made” tells the true story of the making and marketing of the most famous doll in the world, Barbie, told by the people who did it. We’ll hear from Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler, who spent years trying to convince her own company to make a teen aged fashion doll.
From LAist Studios, “LA Made: The Barbie Tapes".
Listen now at https://laist.com/podcasts/la-made
The “Mission Impossible” franchise has pulled off some of the biggest stunts in cinematic history. On many top ten lists of most dangerous stunts of all time is a scene from “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (2011) in which Tom Cruise's death-defying Ethan Hunt scales a skyscraper using suction gloves and makes a nerve-wracking jump, which leaves him hanging by one foot. The latest installment, “Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One,” is no exception with audiences leaving the theaters mystified at how Cruise drove a motorcycle off a cliff. Stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood has been the stunt coordinator for the last three Mission: Impossible films. Eastwood has been in the industry for nearly 30 years and is credited with stunt work on some of the biggest recent blockbusters like “Interstellar,” “Inception” and “Troy.” Eastwood joins Larry on FilmWeek to discuss some of the biggest stunts he worked on for “Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning,” how he prepares actors to do death-defying feats, and whether or not the Oscars should add a stunt category to the awards.
7/14/2023
19:02
FilmWeek: ‘The Miracle Club,’ ‘Theater Camp,’ ‘Bird Box Barcelona,’ ‘Earth Mama’ And More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell and Manuel Betancourt review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
“The Miracle Club” Wide Release
“Afire” American Cinematheque [Los Feliz] & Laemmle Royal [West LA]
“Theater Camp” In Select AMC Theaters
“Bird Box Barcelona” Streaming on Netflix
“The League” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
“Black Ice” In Select AMC Theaters
“Earth Mama” Landmark’s Nuart Theater [West LA]
“Final Cut” Laemmle Claremont, Laemmle Newhall [Santa Clarita] & Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood]
“Two Tickets To Greece” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] & Regal Edwards Theater [Long Beach]
“Joke Man” Available on Digital & VOD Platforms July 18
“The Jewel Thief” Streaming on Hulu
