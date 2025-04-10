From Soldier to Entrepreneur: A Veteran's Path to Government Contracting Success
This week, host Bobby Testa spoke with Lee Gilliard, a U.S. Army veteran, real estate expert, and founder of Bennu Contracting Services. Lee shared his inspiring journey into entrepreneurship, his vision for government contracting, and practical tips for small businesses navigating the federal marketplace.From Army Veteran to Business OwnerLee Gilliard began his career in the U.S. Army, developing discipline and leadership skills. After eight years of service, he used his GI Bill to earn an MBA and launched a successful real estate career in Charleston, SC. With over 20 years of experience, including a $10 million redevelopment project at the historic Charleston City Market, Lee's background prepared him to launch Bennu Contracting Services.His company focuses on optimizing operations for clients, blending his expertise in real estate and his commitment to strategic goals.Why Government Contracting?Government contracting had been a long-term goal for Lee, beginning with his graduate thesis in 2014. For him, it represents financial independence and the American dream.Why pursue government contracts?Steady, reliable revenue.Set-aside programs create opportunities for small businesses.A clear path to growth and success.Strategic Growth Through CertificationsBennu Contracting Services leverages certifications to access set-aside contracts:Disabled Veteran-Owned, Women-Owned, and Minority Business Enterprise: These certifications open doors to exclusive opportunities.Set-Asides: Lee aims to win three to five contracts annually.8(a) Program: Joining the SBA's 8(a) program within three years will help scale the business.Partnering with FedBiz AccessLee credits FedBiz Access for helping him navigate the complexities of government contracting. Here's why:Expert Support: From SAM registration to capability statements, FedBiz Access provides comprehensive assistance.Reputation: With 20+ years of experience, they're a trusted partner for small businesses.Customer Focus: Lee praised their dedication, calling them "professionals who go above and beyond."Advice for Aspiring ContractorsLee offered actionable advice for businesses considering government contracting:Define Your Niche: Know what products or services you'll offer.Partner Strategically: Work with experts like FedBiz Access to streamline the process.Leverage Certifications: Credentials like Veteran-Owned or Women-Owned certifications set you apart.Lessons Learned and Looking AheadLee's journey highlights the importance of preparation and resilience. By combining his military experience, business acumen, and strategic planning, he's building a thriving business in the federal marketplace.His story underscores these key takeaways:Stay informed about programs like the 8(a) set-asides.Seek experienced guidance.Invest in certifications to boost your credibility.