FedBiz'5

Fedbiz Access
  • The 2025 Stopgap Shake-Up: Winners, Losers, and What to Do Next
    In this episode of FedBiz'5, host Bobby Testa breaks down the recently signed stopgap funding bill and what it means for government contractors heading into the rest of Fiscal Year 2025.The stopgap bill—signed into law by President Trump on March 15—keeps the government funded through the end of September 2025. But while the total budget may look similar to last year, a closer look reveals major changes in how those dollars are being allocated. With defense spending seeing a $6 billion increase and non-defense discretionary funding dropping by $13 billion, the impact across different sectors is already being felt.Bobby walks you through a sector-by-sector breakdown, highlighting which industries are likely to thrive and which ones need to pivot quickly. From defense and aerospace (big winners), to construction, IT services, healthcare, and education (more mixed or at risk), this episode delivers actionable insights you can use to adjust your contracting strategy today.You'll also learn:Why Contracting Officers are more overwhelmed than ever—and what that means for small businessesWhy proactive marketing isn’t optional anymore—it’s essentialHow socio-economic certifications still provide a competitive edge, especially in a tighter funding environmentWhy FedBiz Access’s MatchMaker subscription might be the exact strategy, research, and marketing tool your business needs right nowIf you're a government contractor—or thinking about entering the market—this episode is packed with must-know info to help you stay ahead of the curve.Don’t wait for opportunities to find you. Learn how to position your business for success in the face of shifting federal priorities.Stay Connected: Signup for our Once-Monthly "Contractor Chronicle" Newsletter Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on LinkedIn
    7:13
  • New Administration, New Challenges: How to Stay Ahead in Government Contracting
    In this episode of the FedBiz'5 podcast, host Bobby Testa sat down with senior government contracting specialist Frank Krebs to discuss the changing landscape of government contracting under the new Trump administration. With small businesses wondering what 2025 holds, Frank provided key insights and strategies to stay competitive.What Small Businesses Should ExpectWith the administration’s first 100 days underway, many agencies like the Department of Education and the EPA are facing potential budget cuts, creating uncertainty. However, Frank emphasized not to panic—billions in government contracts will still be available, particularly in stable sectors like the Department of Defense and Homeland Security.Additionally, businesses should anticipate a slowdown in new government contract awards as agencies reassess budgets and priorities. While this may seem like a setback, it also presents an opportunity to refine strategies and establish stronger relationships with contracting officers.Key Strategies for SuccessReassess Your Position – Review your SAM.gov and DSBS profiles to ensure accuracy and relevance. Make sure they align with your current business goals and capabilities.Update Your Capability Statement – Your capability statement is often the first impression contracting officers get of your business. Ensure your NAICS codes, past performance, and contact details are up to date.Increase Government Marketing – Now is the time to reach out to contracting officers before they get overwhelmed. Building relationships now will keep you top-of-mind when contracts become available.Why Market Now?Although new contract awards may be slow, contracting officers are preparing for an influx of work. They are currently reviewing potential vendors, making this the perfect time to establish connections. By reaching out now, sending capability statements, and scheduling briefings, businesses can position themselves ahead of the competition.Another key factor is the expected reduction in available contracting officers due to hiring freezes and potential agency restructuring. When contracts begin flowing again, many officers will be handling the workload of multiple people. If your business has already established a relationship with them, you’re far more likely to be on their radar when they need vendors quickly.Final ThoughtsFrank advises small businesses to stay informed through the FedBiz Access website and continue positioning themselves for upcoming opportunities. Being proactive, staying compliant, and refining marketing efforts now will put businesses in a prime position for future government contracts.If you haven’t already, start optimizing your government contracting strategy today. Need help navigating government contracting? Schedule a free consultation with a FedBiz Specialist today! Call 888-299-4498 or visit FedBizAccess.com.Stay Connected: Signup for our Once-Monthly "Contractor Chronicle" Newsletter Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on LinkedIn
    8:51
  • From Soldier to Entrepreneur: A Veteran's Path to Government Contracting Success
    This week, host Bobby Testa spoke with Lee Gilliard, a U.S. Army veteran, real estate expert, and founder of Bennu Contracting Services. Lee shared his inspiring journey into entrepreneurship, his vision for government contracting, and practical tips for small businesses navigating the federal marketplace.From Army Veteran to Business OwnerLee Gilliard began his career in the U.S. Army, developing discipline and leadership skills. After eight years of service, he used his GI Bill to earn an MBA and launched a successful real estate career in Charleston, SC. With over 20 years of experience, including a $10 million redevelopment project at the historic Charleston City Market, Lee’s background prepared him to launch Bennu Contracting Services.His company focuses on optimizing operations for clients, blending his expertise in real estate and his commitment to strategic goals.Why Government Contracting?Government contracting had been a long-term goal for Lee, beginning with his graduate thesis in 2014. For him, it represents financial independence and the American dream.Why pursue government contracts?Steady, reliable revenue.Set-aside programs create opportunities for small businesses.A clear path to growth and success.Strategic Growth Through CertificationsBennu Contracting Services leverages certifications to access set-aside contracts:Disabled Veteran-Owned, Women-Owned, and Minority Business Enterprise: These certifications open doors to exclusive opportunities.Set-Asides: Lee aims to win three to five contracts annually.8(a) Program: Joining the SBA’s 8(a) program within three years will help scale the business.Partnering with FedBiz AccessLee credits FedBiz Access for helping him navigate the complexities of government contracting. Here’s why:Expert Support: From SAM registration to capability statements, FedBiz Access provides comprehensive assistance.Reputation: With 20+ years of experience, they’re a trusted partner for small businesses.Customer Focus: Lee praised their dedication, calling them “professionals who go above and beyond.”Advice for Aspiring ContractorsLee offered actionable advice for businesses considering government contracting:Define Your Niche: Know what products or services you’ll offer.Partner Strategically: Work with experts like FedBiz Access to streamline the process.Leverage Certifications: Credentials like Veteran-Owned or Women-Owned certifications set you apart.Lessons Learned and Looking AheadLee’s journey highlights the importance of preparation and resilience. By combining his military experience, business acumen, and strategic planning, he’s building a thriving business in the federal marketplace.His story underscores these key takeaways:Stay informed about programs like the 8(a) set-asides.Seek experienced guidance.Invest in certifications to boost your credibility.Stay Connected: Signup for our Once-Monthly "Contractor Chronicle" Newsletter Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on LinkedIn
    11:08
  • Year-End Wrap-Up for Government Contractors + a Look Forward at 2025 Trends
    2024 is a WRAP! If you’re a government contractor looking for insights to stay ahead in the federal marketplace, this episode had you covered. Host Bobby Testa wrapped up the year with key takeaways on trends, challenges, and what to expect in 2025. Here’s what you need to know.Technology’s Impact on Government Contracting2024 saw a major rise in technology adoption across federal contracting. Tools like AI-driven analytics and e-procurement systems are making processes faster, smarter, and more transparent.Why this matters:Streamlined processes save time.Real-time insights improve decision-making.Digital tools help you stay competitive.If you’re not already leveraging tech to improve operations and proposals, now’s the time.Sustainability and Green InitiativesThe federal government continues to prioritize sustainability in contracts, rewarding businesses with eco-friendly solutions.How to align:Integrate sustainable practices into your operations.Highlight certifications like LEED or green processes.Showcase efforts in your proposals to stand out.Green contracting isn’t just a trend—it’s the future.Regulatory Updates for Small BusinessesThis year brought changes aimed at improving accountability and creating opportunities for small businesses:Updates to small business contracting rules have helped minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses compete for awards.Compliance remains critical, so stay informed to maintain eligibility.Challenges in 2024: Supply Chains and CybersecuritySupply Chain DisruptionsOngoing shortages and delays posed challenges for many contractors. Strategies for success include:Diversifying suppliers.Developing contingency plans.Keeping buyers informed of solutions.Cybersecurity ThreatsCyber risks remain a top concern for contractors handling sensitive government data. To stay secure:Invest in robust cybersecurity measures.Train your team to identify threats.Maintain compliance with cybersecurity standards like CMMC.Key Areas to Watch in 2025Advancing Technology: AI, blockchain, and digital tools will continue to shape contracting.Sustainability Initiatives: Government agencies will prioritize eco-friendly solutions.Cybersecurity: Strong defenses are no longer optional—they’re essential.Lessons in ResilienceDespite challenges, many businesses thrived through adaptability. From pivoting to digital tools to fortifying supply chains, success stories prove that staying flexible is the key to growth.Need Help Navigating the Marketplace?If you’re ready to tackle 2025 with confidence, FedBiz Specialists are here to help. From optimizing your SAM registration to building standout capability statements, we guide you through every step.Schedule a complimentary consultation today! Call us at 888-299-4498 or visit FedBizAccess.com.Let’s make 2025 your most successful year yet. Happy ContractingStay Connected: Signup for our Once-Monthly "Contractor Chronicle" Newsletter Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on LinkedIn
    5:59
  • Decoding Government Contract Opportunity Types
    Navigating the federal contracting landscape can be challenging, especially when deciphering notices on SAM.gov. In the latest FedBiz'5 podcast, we explored the types of contract opportunities available and how contractors can leverage them to succeed. Here’s a breakdown of the key notices and what they mean for your business.1. Award Notices and Special NoticesAward Notice: Announces contract awards, detailing award amounts and successful bidders. While no action is required, these notices offer insights into pricing and potential subcontracting opportunities.Special Notice: Used to share event details, procurement forecasts, or pre-bid conference schedules. Though they don’t present immediate bidding opportunities, they are crucial for networking and understanding future procurements.2. Sources Sought NoticesSources Sought notices are part of the government’s market research, identifying qualified vendors for upcoming opportunities.Action Step:Responding is a prime opportunity to market your business to government buyers. Submit your capability statement, highlighting your NAICS and PSC codes, certifications, and unique value. Even a brief response can increase your visibility and position your company as a go-to vendor.3. Pre-Solicitation NoticesPre-solicitation notices alert vendors about upcoming solicitations. These may include an "interested vendors list," which allows you to express interest and gain visibility. By responding, you can help influence procurement strategies, such as advocating for small business set-asides.4. Solicitations and Combined Synopsis/SolicitationsThese are the formal opportunities to bid. Combined synopsis/solicitations typically include more upfront details and are often used for simplified acquisitions.Pro Tip:Carefully review all instructions and evaluation criteria in the solicitation. Ensure your response aligns with the government’s expectations to avoid disqualification.Best Practices for ContractorsStay Proactive: Track notices that align with your capabilities and act early.Showcase Your Strengths: Ensure your capability statement is updated and accessible.Build Relationships: Use special notices and events to network with buyers.Follow Instructions: Always adhere to the detailed requirements in solicitations.Why Choose FedBiz AccessFor over 23 years, FedBiz Access has helped clients win $35.8 billion in awards. Our experts provide tailored solutions, including capability statements and government-focused landing pages, to help you succeed in the federal marketplace.Get StartedFedBiz Access specialists are here to guide you through the complexities of government contracting. Schedule a complimentary consultation today by calling 888-299-4498 or visiting FedBizAccess.com.Let us help you turn federal opportunities into success stories!Stay Connected: Signup for our Once-Monthly "Contractor Chronicle" Newsletter Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on LinkedIn
    14:22

About FedBiz'5

FedBiz’5 is your definitive resource for accelerating government sales. FedBiz’5 is a hard-hitting, 5-minute series of free government contracting podcasts designed to help federal contractors find and win more business. Each episode brings new information and strategies from leading experts to help simplify government contracting and provide you a clear path from registration to award. The FedBiz team has over 23 years of experience in government contracting with over $35.7 Billion in client awards. 
