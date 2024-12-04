Behind the Scenes of High-Profile Interviews: Adam Lee’s Journey in the FBI – Part Three

In the final episode of the Fed Time Stories series featuring Adam Lee, hosts Dave Brant and John Gill delve into another of Adam's career-defining experiences: His intriguing interviews with high-profile political figures. As a former FBI Special Agent in Charge and current Chief Security Officer at Dominion Energy, Adam shares insights into the importance of credibility and respect in national security.He recounts a memorable moment during an interview with a sitting president and reflects on the gravity of the situation and the lessons learned about preparation and adaptability in high-stakes environments. Adam emphasizes how these experiences not only shaped his professional journey but also reinforced his understanding that maintaining composure and integrity is essential when navigating the complex interplay of politics and law enforcement.From leading complex investigations to collaborating with colleagues under pressure, Adam’s experiences reveal the challenges and dedication required to serve and protect. Join us as we wrap up this three-part series that underscores the values and resilience that propelled Adam Lee through his distinguished career.Fed Time Stories is brought to you by Kaseware, an investigative case management solution. Learn more at www.kaseware.com/fedtimestoriespodcast