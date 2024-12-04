Behind the Scenes of Art Crime Investigations: Randy Deaton’s Pursuit of Stolen Art
What drives someone to steal priceless art and cultural treasures? And how do investigators bring these works back to their rightful place?In this episode of Fed Time Stories, hosts Dave Brant and John Gill sit down with Randy Deaton, a former FBI Supervisory Special Agent who spent years unraveling high-stakes art crimes. Randy shares stories of chasing down stolen masterpieces, exposing elaborate forgery schemes, and collaborating with international experts to recover cultural artifacts from across the globe. Tackling these crimes required not just investigative skills but also an insider’s grasp of the art world and its many complexities.He also shares insights into the teamwork behind these operations. From coordinating with art historians to collaborating with international law enforcement, Randy explains how these cases depended on the collective expertise and persistence of everyone involved.Randy’s career, which started off with a desire to be a Louisiana State Trooper, instead led to working high-profile art crime investigations, and highlights a fascinating and lesser-known side of law enforcement. It’s a look at how passion and precision come together to protect the world’s cultural heritage.Fed Time Stories is brought to you by Kaseware, an investigative case management solution. Learn more at www.kaseware.com/fedtimestoriespodcast
From Real Cases to Prime Time: How Dave Brant Helped Launch NCIS on TV
Ever wonder how NCIS became the centerpiece of one of television’s most successful and longest-running crime dramas? In this episode of Fed Time Stories, hosts Dave Brant and John Gill dive into the real-life events that inspired the creation of the NCIS TV show and reveal how the agency’s work captivated Hollywood.Dave Brant, former Director of NCIS and co-host of Fed Time Stories, recounts the early days when a surprising encounter led to a partnership with Hollywood and the launch of a show that would transform public perception of the agency. Throughout the episode, Dave and John explore the impact the show had on recruitment, the agency’s image, and even its day-to-day culture.The conversation also gets into the show’s early casting choices, with Dave recalling the excitement of landing a big name like Mark Harmon to play the lead. He talks about how Harmon’s presence gave the show a sense of authenticity that connected with audiences and made NCIS’s work feel even more real.Tune in to hear behind-the-scenes stories, unexpected challenges, and the fascinating journey of turning real cases into a primetime hit that continues to shape the agency’s legacy.Fed Time Stories is brought to you by Kaseware, an investigative case management solution. Learn more at www.kaseware.com/fedtimestoriespodcast
Behind the Scenes of High-Profile Interviews: Adam Lee’s Journey in the FBI – Part Three
In the final episode of the Fed Time Stories series featuring Adam Lee, hosts Dave Brant and John Gill delve into another of Adam's career-defining experiences: His intriguing interviews with high-profile political figures. As a former FBI Special Agent in Charge and current Chief Security Officer at Dominion Energy, Adam shares insights into the importance of credibility and respect in national security.He recounts a memorable moment during an interview with a sitting president and reflects on the gravity of the situation and the lessons learned about preparation and adaptability in high-stakes environments. Adam emphasizes how these experiences not only shaped his professional journey but also reinforced his understanding that maintaining composure and integrity is essential when navigating the complex interplay of politics and law enforcement.From leading complex investigations to collaborating with colleagues under pressure, Adam’s experiences reveal the challenges and dedication required to serve and protect. Join us as we wrap up this three-part series that underscores the values and resilience that propelled Adam Lee through his distinguished career.Fed Time Stories is brought to you by Kaseware, an investigative case management solution. Learn more at www.kaseware.com/fedtimestoriespodcast
The Impact of 9/11 on National Security: Adam Lee’s Journey in the FBI – Part Two
In this episode of FedTime Stories, hosts Dave Brant and John Gill continue their conversation with Adam Lee, former FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Richmond Division and current Chief Security Officer at Dominion Energy. Adam shares his personal narrative of September 11, 2001: Adam found himself at a turning point in his career. He vividly recalls the chaos and urgency of that day, where he was called to action as the investigation into the attacks began to unfold. His involvement in the subsequent investigation was crucial, as he worked tirelessly to piece together information and collaborate with various agencies, highlighting the critical need for unity in addressing national security threats. Adam’s experience not only tested his resolve but also shaped his understanding of the complexities surrounding the public perception of law enforcement and its impact on recruitment efforts.Join us as we uncover another of Adam’s formative experiences that not only shaped his career but also deepened his understanding of integrity in law enforcement. This episode offers a gripping look at the challenges faced by federal agents in the wake of 9/11 and the ongoing commitment to ensuring national security.Fed Time Stories is brought to you by Kaseware, an investigative case management solution. Learn more at www.kaseware.com/fedtimestoriespodcast
Navigating Public Corruption: Adam Lee’s Journey in the FBI – Part One
In this episode of Fed Time Stories, hosts Dave Brant and John Gill explore a conversation about integrity in federal service through the experiences of Adam Lee, former FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Richmond Division and current Chief Security Officer at Dominion Energy.Adam shares his journey from a California dreamer to an influential figure in law enforcement, recounting how his determination that led him from state college to law school and ultimately to the FBI. Throughout the episode, listeners can dive into fascinating insights of Adam's work on high-profile public corruption cases and the challenges he faced along the way. Adam emphasizes the significance of collaboration and perseverance in complex investigations, while also exploring how ethical conduct underpins public trust.Join us as we uncover Adam’s transitions in life that not only shaped his career but also deepened his understanding of integrity in law enforcement. This episode promises to shine a light on the real-world implications of corruption and the dedication required to uphold justice.Fed Time Stories is brought to you by Kaseware, an investigative case management solution. Learn more at www.kaseware.com/fedtimestoriespodcast
