Reflections of History

Podcast Reflections of History
C13Originals | Shining City Audio
C13Originals and Pulitzer Prize winner and best-selling author Jon Meacham, co-creators of the Webby Award-winning Best Podcast Series It Was Said and the acclaimed podcast Hope,Through History
C13Originals and Pulitzer Prize winner and best-selling author Jon Meacham, co-creators of the Webby Award-winning Best Podcast Series It Was Said and the accla... More

Available Episodes

  • Reflections of History is going on Hiatus
    Reflections of History is going on Hiatus. We will be back soon.
    4/10/2023
    1:04
  • April 7th: Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed To Supreme Court
    On April 7, 2022, Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.
    4/7/2023
    7:43
  • April 6th: RFK Reflects On American Violence
    On April 6, 1968, Robert Kennedy reflects on American violence.
    4/6/2023
    7:05
  • April 5th: FDR Creates Civilian Conservation Corps
    On April 5, 1933, FDR creates the Civilian Conservation Corps.
    4/6/2023
    6:39
  • April 4th: RFK Eulogizes MLK Jr.
    On April 4, 1968, Robert Kennedy eulogizes Martin Luther King, Jr.
    4/4/2023
    6:51

About Reflections of History

C13Originals and Pulitzer Prize winner and best-selling author Jon Meacham, co-creators of the Webby Award-winning Best Podcast Series It Was Said and the acclaimed podcast Hope,Through History, join together again on a daily series that guides listeners through critical moments in our history. Every Monday through Friday, Meacham travels back to impactful events that occurred on that date in history—the birth of a visionary filmmaker, the debut of an iconic athlete, the discovery of a lifesaving cure, a triumphant legal victory. You’ll learn how that event shaped politics, art, culture, sports and science, and why it’s still relevant today.

