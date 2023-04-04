C13Originals and Pulitzer Prize winner and best-selling author Jon Meacham, co-creators of the Webby Award-winning Best Podcast Series It Was Said and the accla... More
Available Episodes
5 of 266
Reflections of History is going on Hiatus
Reflections of History is going on Hiatus. We will be back soon.
4/10/2023
1:04
April 7th: Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed To Supreme Court
On April 7, 2022, Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.
4/7/2023
7:43
April 6th: RFK Reflects On American Violence
On April 6, 1968, Robert Kennedy reflects on American violence.
4/6/2023
7:05
April 5th: FDR Creates Civilian Conservation Corps
On April 5, 1933, FDR creates the Civilian Conservation Corps.
4/6/2023
6:39
April 4th: RFK Eulogizes MLK Jr.
On April 4, 1968, Robert Kennedy eulogizes Martin Luther King, Jr.
Reflections of History
