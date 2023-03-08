About Optimal Protein Podcast (Fast Keto) with Vanessa Spina

Vanessa Spina is a Sport Nutrion Specialist, the Best Selling author of Keto Essentials (Penguin Random House), the creator of the innovative TONE device, as well as a sought after international speaker. On the Optimal Protein (Fast Keto) podcast, Vanessa shares how to get effortlessly lean and improve metabolic health and fitness with an optimal protein intake! From tools such as protein sparing modified fasting to nutrient timing to maximize muscle protein synthesis, Vanessa covers the science of fat burning and optimizing for wellness & longevity! Featuring interviews with world renowned and leading edge protein scientists & experts, authors, and people with inspiring transformational stories discussing the best tools for becoming optimizing your metabolic health with whole foods, intermittent and longer term fasting, nutrition, exercise and more!