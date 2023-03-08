Vanessa Spina is a Sport Nutrion Specialist, the Best Selling author of Keto Essentials (Penguin Random House), the creator of the innovative TONE device, as we...
When to Eat Protein, How Much Protein Per Meal & Per Day, Does Excess Protein Turn to Fat + Much More!
When to Eat Protein, How Much Protein Per Meal & Per Day, Does Excess Protein Turn to Fat + Much More!

Today's episode is all about the takeaways on protein intake and supplementation! When to time protein meals, how much protein to eat per meal, per day, does protein turn to fat, does why protein cause higher blood glucose, insulin and inflammation?

STUDY LINKS
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25926512/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7539343/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32648023/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25889354/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6412413/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33466462/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26817506/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25788405/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28800398/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6115985/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32513334/
8/17/2023
48:33
All The Protein Supplementation Answers with Scott Emmens!
All The Protein Supplementation Answers with Scott Emmens!

This episode is a Q&A featuring all of YOUR questions about protein supplementation, with our special guest supplement expert Scott Emmens, COO of MD Logic Health!
8/14/2023
1:32:54
Top Takeaways & Recap from Dr. Don Layman!
Top Takeaways & Recap from Dr. Don Layman!

Today's episode is all about the top takeaways and recommendations on fat loss, muscle retention, body recomposition and metabolic health from Monday's interview with Dr. Don Layman!

STUDY LINKS
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/264809882_Protein_Nutrition_Muscle_Health_and_Weight_Management_ROLE_OF_PROTEIN_DURING_WEIGHT_LOSS
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/229434502_Leucine_content_of_dietary_proteins_is_a_determinant_of_postprandial_skeletal_muscle_protein_synthesis_in_adult_rats
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/257877663_Protein_distribution_affects_muscle_mass_based_on_differences_in_postprandial_muscle_protein_synthesis_and_plasma_leucine_in_rats
8/10/2023
54:40
World Protein Expert Dr. Don Layman is BACK!!
World Protein Expert Dr. Don Layman is BACK!!

Dr. Don Layman is BACK! This episode is all about optimizing muscle growth and fat loss and answering YOUR questions for Dr. Layman!

Dr. Donald Layman is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Dr. Layman has been a leader in research about protein, nutrition for athletic performance, obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular health. Dr. Layman has over 100 peer-reviewed publications. Check out his new website here.
8/7/2023
1:30:19
Episode #500! How to Use Protein Supplementation for Fat Loss and Muscle Gain
Episode #500! How to Use Protein Supplementation for Fat Loss and Muscle Gain

Welcome to episode #500!! Today's episode is all about protein supplementation on body composition (fat loss/lean body mass retention and growth) and the research supporting it!

STUDY LINKS
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25926512/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7539343/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32648023/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25889354/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6412413/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33466462/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26817506/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25788405/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28800398/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6115985/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32513334/
About Optimal Protein Podcast (Fast Keto) with Vanessa Spina
Vanessa Spina is a Sport Nutrion Specialist, the Best Selling author of Keto Essentials (Penguin Random House), the creator of the innovative TONE device, as well as a sought after international speaker. On the Optimal Protein (Fast Keto) podcast, Vanessa shares how to get effortlessly lean and improve metabolic health and fitness with an optimal protein intake! From tools such as protein sparing modified fasting to nutrient timing to maximize muscle protein synthesis, Vanessa covers the science of fat burning and optimizing for wellness & longevity!
Featuring interviews with world renowned and leading edge protein scientists & experts, authors, and people with inspiring transformational stories discussing the best tools for becoming optimizing your metabolic health with whole foods, intermittent and longer term fasting, nutrition, exercise and more!