How many steps do you actually need every day—and do you really need 10,000 steps to support fat loss, health and body recomposition?

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In today's episode of the Optimal Protein Podcast, Vanessa sits down with physical activity researcher Dr. Amanda Paluch to unpack what the science really says about daily steps, walking, energy expenditure, appetite, fat loss and longevity.

One of the biggest surprises? The famous 10,000-steps-per-day goal was not originally based on scientific research.

Vanessa and Dr. Paluch dive into what the latest research actually suggests about optimal daily step counts, why benefits can occur well below 10,000 steps, and how walking can fit into a smart body-recomposition strategy.

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They also explore why adding more activity does not always lead to the amount of weight loss we might mathematically expect, how the body can compensate for increases in energy expenditure, and why low levels of daily movement may affect appetite regulation and fat gain.

In this episode, they discuss:

• Where the 10,000-steps-per-day recommendation actually came from

• Whether 10,000 steps is really necessary

• How many daily steps are associated with meaningful health benefits

• Why the ideal step target may differ depending on age

• Whether benefits continue increasing beyond 10,000 steps

• Why increasing steps from a very low baseline may provide especially large benefits

• Walking and daily energy expenditure

• How increasing daily movement can support fat loss

• The role of steps during a body-recomposition phase

• Why exercise sometimes produces less weight loss than expected

• Energy compensation and how the body responds to increased activity

• Whether increased exercise can influence appetite and food intake

• The relationship between sedentary behavior, appetite regulation and fat gain

• NEAT and why movement outside of formal workouts matters

• Whether walking speed matters as much as total step count

• Step volume versus exercise intensity

• Whether sitting less matters even if you already exercise

• Why walking and resistance training serve different purposes for body composition

• Whether you need to hit the same step target every day

• Simple, realistic ways to increase daily movement without adding another formal workout

If your goal is to lose body fat while preserving or building metabolically active muscle, this episode breaks down one of the simplest and most accessible tools available: walking.

And perhaps most importantly, you do not need to be perfect or hit an arbitrary number every single day. Moving from less activity to more activity can be incredibly meaningful—and the biggest gains may come simply from getting off the lowest end of the activity spectrum.

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