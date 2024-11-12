Fame and Fortune With FaZe Apex

How OpTic H3CZ Started OpTic in 2009.. Sold it for $100 Million and Bought it Back - Fame & Fortune #6
Today, we’re sitting down with a pioneer in the world of esports, a visionary who built one of the most dominant gaming dynasties from the ground up. He’s not just a leader; he’s a culture maker, shaping the way millions see competitive gaming. From founding OpTic Gaming to navigating the highs and lows of building an empire, he’s seen it all—the wins, the losses, and everything in between. If you want to know what it takes to turn a dream into a legacy, you’re in the right place. Get ready for an exclusive conversation with the man behind the green wall—OpTic H3CZ.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:53:50
Teeqo Opens Up About Leaving FaZe, Ownership Issues, and The Reality of Fame and Money - Fame & Fortune #5
Teeqo is a Swedish content creator and former original member of FaZe Clan since 2011. He is one of the pillars of FaZe Clan, and one of the most important members in it's history. After a public fallout with FaZe Clan, Teeqo parted ways with the organization. He speaks about everything that happened from early on until FaZe Clan's reboot in 2024 where he was not included on the roster.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:13:41
Ninja Speaks on Making $5 Million a MONTH from Fortnite And His $30 Million Exclusive Livestreaming Deal - Fame & Fortune #4
Ninja (Tyler Blevins) is a world-renowned gamer, streamer, and content creator who gained massive fame through his Fortnite gameplay. Born on June 5, 1991, in Detroit, Michigan, Ninja started as a competitive Halo player before transitioning to streaming on platforms like Twitch and later YouTube. Known for his energetic personality, colorful hairstyles, and incredible skill, he became a cultural icon in gaming, attracting millions of followers and collaborating with celebrities like Drake. In 2019, Ninja signed an exclusive streaming deal with Mixer reportedly worth $30 million, solidifying his status as a top earner in the industry. At his peak, he earned over $7 million a month from streaming, sponsorships, and merchandise. Ninja has also ventured into book writing, brand endorsements, and philanthropy, cementing his position as one of the most influential figures in esports and online entertainment.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:30:50
Roman Atwood Speaks on the FBI, Protecting His Family, and Making $1M EVERY Month - Fame & Fortune #3
Roman Atwood, born on May 28, 1983, in Millersport, Ohio, is a prominent YouTuber, content creator, and entrepreneur. Known for his engaging vlogs and creative prank videos, he began his career working in video production and developed a passion for storytelling through film. Atwood gained widespread recognition with his YouTube channels, where he showcased humorous pranks and documented his personal life, earning millions of followers. At the peak of his career, he was making over $1 million a month through YouTube ad revenue, brand deals, and his merchandise line, "Smile More," which promotes positivity and resilience. Despite his success, Atwood faced significant challenges, including being forced off YouTube for an extended period due to harassment and threats involving the FBI, which targeted him and his family in a string of terrifying incidents. Despite these adversities, Atwood has continued to inspire his audience with his optimism and dedication to family. He is married to Brittney Smith, with whom he shares several children, and together they have become one of the internet's most beloved families.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:41:07
How FaZe Rug Made $350k In One Day — Fame & Fortune #2
FaZe Rug reveals details of YouTube money, investments, family and fame! How much money does a YouTuber with 25 Million Subscribers make?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
I started making YouTube videos at 14 years old, and for over half of my life now, I've been fortunate to call it my career. Along the way, I’ve met incredible people, founded and helped build FaZe Clan, and gained firsthand insight into the worlds of social media, Hollywood, sports, and the many pitfalls of business. Despite billions of views and a public NASDAQ debut worth $1 billion, we faced a staggering 99% value crash that nearly erased 13 years of effort. Now, as I look to the future, I’m reflecting on the highs and lows that have brought me here. Hundreds of creators, athletes, and actors share similar struggles with success, stress, and the challenge of balancing public and private lives. This podcast offers an honest perspective, connecting with guests in a way few can, giving them a comfortable space to open up—because I’ve lived through much of it myself.