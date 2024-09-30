literally cannot believe it worked out this way… it's been a rollercoaster of emotions but now it's all worth it! Hear all the details and timeline in this ep!!
1:06:36
54: Advice Episode: Spicing Up the Bedroom, Toxic Bosses and New Mom Anxiety
1:02:32
53: Testing How Well Our Husbands Know Us w/ the Beeston Brothers
55:11
52: Our kids fighting, BB the Label, and why tiktok should be banned: Q&A Day
1:11:59
51: Scrolling Facebook and Skincare Secrets: Revealing What We're Gatekeeping | Ep. 51
The Fairly Odd Sisters Podcast is for the girls. It's a fun and honest podcast that gives listeners a deeper look into our lives! Oh, and we’ve got A LOT of unfiltered opinions on topics ranging from relationships, to empowering women, to just everyday life. Your hosts, Sarah and Lo, are sister-in-laws turned best friends. Tune in every Thursday for new episodes.