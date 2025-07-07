429: Margot Raggett - Uniting Photographers to Protect Wildlife
In this episode of "F-Stop Collaborate and Listen," host Matt Payne sits down with Margot Raggett, founder of the Remembering Wildlife book series, to discuss her journey from PR professional to wildlife photographer and conservationist. Margot shares how a heartbreaking encounter with a poached elephant inspired her to launch a collaborative photography project that has since rallied over 280 top wildlife photographers and raised more than $1.5 million for conservation. The conversation dives into the complexities of wildlife conservation, including poaching, human-wildlife conflict, and the importance of supporting local communities and education initiatives. Margot also addresses the ethics of wildlife photography and over tourism, and explains how the Remembering Wildlife series both raises crucial funds and spreads awareness for endangered species around the world. The episode wraps up with a look ahead to the series' tenth book, highlighting pangolins, and practical advice for photographers who want to make a positive difference through their work.
Links Discussed
Remembering Wildlife Books
Jonathan and Angela Scott
FLM Tripods
In this episode of F-Stop Collaborate and Listen, host Matt Payne sits down with acclaimed sports photographer Carrie Giordano, one of the team photographers for the LA Dodgers and LA Rams. Carrie shares her fascinating journey from falling in love with photography in her Ohio childhood, through early burnout, to discovering her passion for sports photography in Los Angeles. She discusses the unique challenges, adrenaline, and emotional highs of photographing high-stakes professional sporting events like the World Series and championship parades, as well as the technical and logistical demands of the fast-paced environment. Carrie also highlights how her background in landscape photography shapes her creative vision, offers practical career advice for aspiring sports photographers, and opens up about balancing the demands of career and motherhood.
Links:
Carrie Giordano on Instagram
Mountain Light by Galen Rowell
Moab Photography Symposium
Carrie's Feature in Time Magazine for Kids
My OnLandscape Article on Torsten Pull
427: Elevate Your Photography at the Horizons Photo Conference
In this episode of "F-Stop Collaborate and Listen," host Matt Payne talks with the team behind the Horizons Photography Conference, including guests Martha Montiel, Nic Stover, and Shanda Akin. They discuss the unique aspects of this new photography conference taking place in Durango, Colorado, emphasizing the importance of in-person connections in a digital-heavy world. The event is designed to foster community and creativity among photographers of all levels. The team highlights the thoughtful selection of speakers, including both seasoned names and emerging voices, who are set to bring fresh perspectives to attendees. They also touch on the logistical challenges of conference planning and how they’ve crafted an experience that’s both affordable and inspiring. If you’re interested in attending, they offer a special discount for podcast listeners. The episode promises insights into creating genuine photographic connections and the value of being physically present in such environments.
Links Discussed:
Horizons Photography Conference (use code PAYNE100)
Horizons Speakers
Nic Stover's Nature Photography Classes
Shanda Akin
Martha Montiel
426: Ashley Petefish - An Influencer for Public Lands
In this episode of "F-Stop Collaborate and Listen," host Matt Payne talks with Arizona-based photographer and conservation advocate Ashley Petefish, known as "Ashley Goes Hiking" on Instagram and Threads. They explore the intersection of photography, public lands, and conservation ethics. Ashley shares her journey growing up in Arizona, deeply rooted in its landscapes, which fueled her passion for protecting these areas. They discuss the commodification of public lands through social media, the ethics of geotagging, and respecting indigenous lands. Ashley highlights her work with organizations like the Oak Creek Watershed Council and suggests practical ways photographers can contribute to conservation efforts, challenging influencers to leverage their platforms for positive environmental impact.
Links:
1. Ashley Petefish on Instagram
2. Arizona Site Steward Foundation
3. Oak Creek Watershed Council
4. Visit Bend
5. Wayne Suggs' Rock Art Photography
6. Muench Workshops
7. Matt's Print Course
425: Mark Handy - Why I Quit Landscape Photography
In this episode of "F-Stop Collaborate and Listen," host Matt Payne chats with photographer Mark Handy, who made the significant decision to step away from landscape photography. Mark, who once ran a successful gallery and traveled extensively for his work, now focuses on family and a career in private equity. They discuss Mark's journey from photography to his new path, touching on the reasons for his departure such as the impact of travel on his family and some harsh lessons he learned, like dealing with gallery embezzlement. Mark opens up about missing the camaraderie with fellow photographers rather than photography itself, shedding light on the real-life challenges faced by photographers. This episode offers an honest perspective on the passion, sacrifices, and changes involved in redefining success beyond the camera.
Resources/Links:
Mark's 1st recording on the podcast
Aaron Feinberg's episode on the podcast
FLM Tripods / Matt's Tripod - CP30-L4 II
