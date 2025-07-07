425: Mark Handy - Why I Quit Landscape Photography

In this episode of "F-Stop Collaborate and Listen," host Matt Payne chats with photographer Mark Handy, who made the significant decision to step away from landscape photography. Mark, who once ran a successful gallery and traveled extensively for his work, now focuses on family and a career in private equity. They discuss Mark's journey from photography to his new path, touching on the reasons for his departure such as the impact of travel on his family and some harsh lessons he learned, like dealing with gallery embezzlement. Mark opens up about missing the camaraderie with fellow photographers rather than photography itself, shedding light on the real-life challenges faced by photographers. This episode offers an honest perspective on the passion, sacrifices, and changes involved in redefining success beyond the camera. Resources/Links: Mark's 1st recording on the podcast Aaron Feinberg's episode on the podcast FLM Tripods / Matt's Tripod - CP30-L4 II - use code HOUSEOFPAYNE for 10% off thru Oct 1, 2025! Support the Podcast on Patreon