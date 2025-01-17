Surviving the California Fires: Story of Loss, Resilience, and Giving Back | Everything Is Personal
In this compelling episode of Everything is Personal, Host Len May welcomes back George Sadler, a two-time guest, for an in-depth conversation about resilience, community, and the challenges posed by natural disasters. George shares his personal experiences of losing his home in the devastating California fires and how it shaped his perspective on life, giving, and rebuilding. He also sheds light on his efforts to support fire-affected communities by donating over 120,000 cans of water through his company, Drink Gelato. Together, they discuss the importance of compassion, unity, and taking action during crises.
Key Takeaways:
The Impact of California Wildfires: George recounts losing everything in the 2012 Potrero fire and how those experiences fuel his passion for helping others.
Philanthropy in Action: Learn how George’s water company, Drink Gelato, has donated over 120,000 cans of water to support fire victims and first responders.
Resilience in the Cannabis Industry: Insights on navigating challenges, staying true to your purpose, and the importance of community in the evolving cannabis landscape.
Purpose Beyond Profit: Why George believes in giving back, creating jobs, and supporting families within his businesses.
Lessons in Humility: From living in a VW Bug to running successful companies, George shares how staying grounded and connected has shaped his journey.
ABOUT LEN MAY
Len May is a pioneering figure in the personalized cannabis industry, serving as the CEO and Co-Founder of Endocanna Health. With over 25 years of experience, he specializes in the intersection of genomics and cannabis therapeutics. Len's mission is to empower individuals to make informed health decisions through personalized cannabinoid therapeutics. He is also the host of the podcast "Everything is Personal," where he explores the personal aspects of cannabis and genomics.
Connect with Len on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lenmay/
