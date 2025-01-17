Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessEverything is Personal
Listen to Everything is Personal in the App
Listen to Everything is Personal in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Everything is Personal

Podcast Everything is Personal
Len May
Listen to some of the most interesting people in the world, from entertainment, sports, medicine, and science, engage in intimate conversations discussing their...
Health & WellnessAlternative HealthMusicMusic CommentaryBusinessEntrepreneurship

Available Episodes

5 of 182
  • Surviving the California Fires: Story of Loss, Resilience, and Giving Back | Everything Is Personal
    In this compelling episode of Everything is Personal, Host Len May welcomes back George Sadler, a two-time guest, for an in-depth conversation about resilience, community, and the challenges posed by natural disasters. George shares his personal experiences of losing his home in the devastating California fires and how it shaped his perspective on life, giving, and rebuilding. He also sheds light on his efforts to support fire-affected communities by donating over 120,000 cans of water through his company, Drink Gelato. Together, they discuss the importance of compassion, unity, and taking action during crises. Key Takeaways: The Impact of California Wildfires: George recounts losing everything in the 2012 Potrero fire and how those experiences fuel his passion for helping others. Philanthropy in Action: Learn how George’s water company, Drink Gelato, has donated over 120,000 cans of water to support fire victims and first responders. Resilience in the Cannabis Industry: Insights on navigating challenges, staying true to your purpose, and the importance of community in the evolving cannabis landscape. Purpose Beyond Profit: Why George believes in giving back, creating jobs, and supporting families within his businesses. Lessons in Humility: From living in a VW Bug to running successful companies, George shares how staying grounded and connected has shaped his journey. 🎧 Tune in now to gain valuable lessons on resilience, leadership, and the power of collective action! Keywords: California fires, community relief, Drink Gelato, resilience, cannabis industry, George Sadler, Len May, disaster recovery, giving back, leadership, personal growth. ABOUT LEN MAY Len May is a pioneering figure in the personalized cannabis industry, serving as the CEO and Co-Founder of Endocanna Health. With over 25 years of experience, he specializes in the intersection of genomics and cannabis therapeutics. Len's mission is to empower individuals to make informed health decisions through personalized cannabinoid therapeutics. He is also the host of the podcast "Everything is Personal," where he explores the personal aspects of cannabis and genomics. Connect with Len on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lenmay/ #CaliforniaFires #CommunityRelief #Resilience #GeorgeSadler #DrinkGelato #DisasterRecovery #GivingBack #LenMay #Podcast #EverythingIsPersonal #CaliforniaWildfires #HumanityFirst #FireRelief #LeadershipInCrisis #CannabisIndustry #SupportAndRebuild https://www.gelatocanna.com/EndoDNA: EndoDNA offers a tailored health and wellness experience through DNA analysis, empowering users with insights on nutrition, lifestyle, and supplement choices based on their genetic profile. The company has achieved rapid traction, serving over 7,000 customers across 16 countries, securing relationships with top wellness providers like BellaVitta HRT Clinics, and actively engaging in clinical studies with institutions such as Harvard Medical. Click here to check out to take control over your Personal Health & Wellness   Connect with EndoDNA on SOCIAL: IG | X | YOUTUBE | FB Connect with host, Len May, on IG    
    --------  
    53:02
  • Secrets to Natural Healing and Faster Recovery with Hosein Kouros | Everything Is Personal Podcast
    In this episode of Everything is Personal, host Len May engages in a thought-provoking conversation with Hosein Kouros-Mehr, a renowned physician-scientist and author. They explore the concept of the "default mode network," a revolutionary discovery in neuroscience, and its impact on mental health, personal growth, and achieving happiness. Dr. Charisma shares his journey from a first-generation immigrant with a childhood dream of curing diseases to becoming a leading voice in medical innovation. The discussion delves into the power of self-awareness, forgiveness, and lifestyle choices in overcoming emotional pain and addictive behaviors. Dr. Charisma also sheds light on groundbreaking treatments in cancer and mental health, the role of genetics in predispositions, and the importance of addressing loneliness in modern society. This episode is an inspiring blend of personal anecdotes, scientific insights, and practical strategies for breaking through life's challenges and thriving. Key Takeaways: The Default Mode Network: Understanding and mastering this "wandering mind" can unlock personal growth and alleviate mental health struggles. Breakthroughs in Medicine: Promising advancements in cancer treatment and mental health therapies, including the potential of cell and psychedelic therapies. Emotional Resilience: Tools like mindfulness, gratitude, and self-forgiveness can transform mental and emotional well-being. Lifestyle Choices: Small changes in diet, sleep, and stress management can catalyse significant improvements in overall health and happiness. ABOUT LEN MAY Len May is a pioneering figure in the personalized cannabis industry, serving as the CEO and Co-Founder of Endocanna Health. With over 25 years of experience, he specializes in the intersection of genomics and cannabis therapeutics. Len's mission is to empower individuals to make informed health decisions through personalized cannabinoid therapeutics. He is also the host of the podcast "Everything is Personal," where he explores the personal aspects of cannabis and genomics. Connect with Len on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lenmay/ #EverythingisPersonal # podcast #LenMay #HealingSecrets #HealthAndWellness #RecoveryJourney #SelfCareMatters #NaturalRecovery #HolisticHealing #MindfulLiving #HealthOptimization #WellnessTips #TransformYourHealth #NaturalHealing #FasterRecovery #DrJoPolich #EverythingIsPersonal #WellnessJourney #MindBodyHealing #HolisticHealth #SelfHealing #RecoveryTips #HealthTransformation #HoseinKourosMehr EndoDNA: EndoDNA offers a tailored health and wellness experience through DNA analysis, empowering users with insights on nutrition, lifestyle, and supplement choices based on their genetic profile. The company has achieved rapid traction, serving over 7,000 customers across 16 countries, securing relationships with top wellness providers like BellaVitta HRT Clinics, and actively engaging in clinical studies with institutions such as Harvard Medical. Click here to check out to take control over your Personal Health & Wellness   Connect with EndoDNA on SOCIAL: IG | X | YOUTUBE | FB Connect with host, Len May, on IG    
    --------  
    1:04:35
  • From Velvet Revolver to Mental Resilience: Rock, Recovery, Reinvention With Dave Kushner
    In this episode of Everything is Personal, Host Len May dive into the fascinating life and career of Dave Kushner, celebrated musician and composer. From his early days at Tower Video to playing in iconic bands like Velvet Revolver, Dave shares his journey of finding his voice—both musically and personally. The conversation explores his artistic evolution, the dynamics of being in a band with rock legends, and the challenges of balancing creativity with sobriety. Key highlights include his early musical influences shaped by a culturally rich upbringing, his creative process in Velvet Revolver, and the unpredictable nature of the music industry. Dave also candidly discusses his sobriety journey and how mental resilience has played a pivotal role in his life and career. With stories of collaboration, self-discovery, and the highs and lows of the rock world, this episode is a treasure trove for music lovers and aspiring artists alike. Key Takeaways: Musical Evolution: Dave’s eclectic journey from punk bands to Grammy-winning rock shows the power of persistence and passion. Life Lessons: Sobriety and mindfulness are central themes, with practical tips for staying grounded in high-pressure environments. Creative Insights: Behind-the-scenes stories on songwriting, collaborating with legends, and his transition to composing for film and TV. Future Endeavours: Dave’s exciting projects include guitar masterclasses and advocating for mental health awareness in creative industries. Tune in for an inspiring conversation that goes beyond the music, exploring what it truly means to grow as an artist and a person. ABOUT LEN MAY Len May is a pioneering figure in the personalized cannabis industry, serving as the CEO and Co-Founder of Endocanna Health. With over 25 years of experience, he specializes in the intersection of genomics and cannabis therapeutics. Len's mission is to empower individuals to make informed health decisions through personalized cannabinoid therapeutics. He is also the host of the podcast "Everything is Personal," where he explores the personal aspects of cannabis and genomics. Connect with Len on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lenmay/ #EverythingIsPersonal #DaveKushnerPodcast #VelvetRevolverStory #RockMusicPodcast #GuitarLessonsOnline #MentalHealthAwareness #MusicianLife #MusicCareerTips #RockBandJourney #CreativeIndustries #MusicAndSobriety #PodcastEpisodes #MusicianInterview #RockLegendsUnplugged #MusicAndMindset #CreativeJourney #MentalHealthMatters #LenMay https://www.davekushner.com/ EndoDNA: EndoDNA offers a tailored health and wellness experience through DNA analysis, empowering users with insights on nutrition, lifestyle, and supplement choices based on their genetic profile. The company has achieved rapid traction, serving over 7,000 customers across 16 countries, securing relationships with top wellness providers like BellaVitta HRT Clinics, and actively engaging in clinical studies with institutions such as Harvard Medical. Click here to check out to take control over your Personal Health & Wellness   Connect with EndoDNA on SOCIAL: IG | X | YOUTUBE | FB Connect with host, Len May, on IG    
    --------  
    1:13:47
  • Reveal the Secrets to Natural Healing and Faster Recovery with Dr.Jo Polich | Everything Is Personal
    In this eye-opening episode of Everything Is Personal, Host Len May sits down with Dr. Jo Polich to explore the deeper facets of healing. From the transformative power of natural remedies to the science behind the body’s innate ability to heal, this conversation challenges conventional medical approaches. Dr. Jo Polich shares insights from his extensive experience, blending engineering precision with homeopathic wisdom to redefine what true healing means. Key discussion points include the limitations of steroid injections and surgery, the potential of stem cell therapy, and why listening to your body's signals, like pain, is essential. Plus, Dr. Jo Polich introduces innovative homeopathic solutions that amplify the body’s natural healing process, backed by real-life examples of accelerated recovery. Key Takeaways The Science of Healing: True Healing vs. Pain Management: Why reducing pain doesn't necessarily mean you're healing. The Role of Steroids: The short-term relief vs. long-term tissue damage debate. Natural Healing Principles: How the human body is uniquely designed for self-healing through evolution. The importance of listening to pain signals to avoid further injury. Modern Alternatives to Surgery: Stem cell therapy: Regrowing tissue naturally using cutting-edge techniques. Homeopathic solutions and patches that amplify the body's natural healing response. Real-Life Case Studies: A look at incredible recovery stories using advanced homeopathic treatments, including rapid healing of injuries. ABOUT LEN MAY Len May is a pioneering figure in the personalized cannabis industry, serving as the CEO and Co-Founder of Endocanna Health. With over 25 years of experience, he specializes in the intersection of genomics and cannabis therapeutics. Len's mission is to empower individuals to make informed health decisions through personalized cannabinoid therapeutics. He is also the host of the podcast "Everything is Personal," where he explores the personal aspects of cannabis and genomics. Connect with Len on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lenmay/ #EverythingIsPersonal #Podcast #HealingJourney #NaturalHealing #BodyWisdom #StemCellTherapy #HomeopathicHealing #PainManagement #InjuryRecovery #AlternativeMedicine #WellnessTips #HealthTransformation #AmplifyHealing #HealingSolutions #HealthInnovation #SelfHealing #RecoveryJourney #LenMay #Dr.JoPolich #ListenNowEndoDNA: EndoDNA offers a tailored health and wellness experience through DNA analysis, empowering users with insights on nutrition, lifestyle, and supplement choices based on their genetic profile. The company has achieved rapid traction, serving over 7,000 customers across 16 countries, securing relationships with top wellness providers like BellaVitta HRT Clinics, and actively engaging in clinical studies with institutions such as Harvard Medical. Click here to check out to take control over your Personal Health & Wellness   Connect with EndoDNA on SOCIAL: IG | X | YOUTUBE | FB Connect with host, Len May, on IG    
    --------  
    1:07:58
  • The Truth About Alcohol, Fitness, and Longevity with Clifford Stephan
    In this engaging episode, Host Len May delves into the transformative journey of Clifford Stephan, a triathlete, health enthusiast, and advocate for a balanced lifestyle. Clifford shares his unique philosophy on training, his relationship with alcohol, and the importance of living life aligned with personal and physical well-being. From triathlon prep strategies that challenge conventional overtraining norms to insights on navigating the role of alcohol in modern social life, this episode offers practical advice for anyone looking to improve their mental and physical health. Clifford also introduces the concept of a "Booze Vacation"—a period of mindful abstinence to recalibrate health, performance, and mindset. Key Takeaways: Triathlon Philosophy: Why training smarter—not harder—paves the way for success. Nutrition and Longevity: Clifford's evolution in dietary habits and the role of lean muscle preservation after 50. Alcohol and Wellness: How regular alcohol use affects sleep, stress, and overall health, and the life-changing benefits of taking a "Booze Vacation." Personal Growth: Clifford's inspiring story of overcoming societal norms to redefine health and happiness. ABOUT LEN MAY Len May is a pioneering figure in the personalized cannabis industry, serving as the CEO and Co-Founder of Endocanna Health. With over 25 years of experience, he specializes in the intersection of genomics and cannabis therapeutics. Len's mission is to empower individuals to make informed health decisions through personalized cannabinoid therapeutics. He is also the host of the podcast "Everything is Personal," where he explores the personal aspects of cannabis and genomics. Connect with Len on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lenmay/ #EverythingIsPersonal #HealthTransformation #BoozeVacation #WellnessJourney #MindsetShift #HealthyLifestyle #AlcoholFreeLiving #FitnessMotivation #TriathlonTips #LongevityGoals #PersonalGrowth #OptimiseYourLife #HealthAndWellness #LifeAfter50 #SelfImprovementJourney #HealthyHabits #PerformanceMindset #HealthyChoices #FitnessJourney #PodcastHighlights #LenMay #CliffordStephanEndoDNA: EndoDNA offers a tailored health and wellness experience through DNA analysis, empowering users with insights on nutrition, lifestyle, and supplement choices based on their genetic profile. The company has achieved rapid traction, serving over 7,000 customers across 16 countries, securing relationships with top wellness providers like BellaVitta HRT Clinics, and actively engaging in clinical studies with institutions such as Harvard Medical. Click here to check out to take control over your Personal Health & Wellness   Connect with EndoDNA on SOCIAL: IG | X | YOUTUBE | FB Connect with host, Len May, on IG    
    --------  
    56:14

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Everything is Personal

Listen to some of the most interesting people in the world, from entertainment, sports, medicine, and science, engage in intimate conversations discussing their most personal experiences and obstacles they had to overcome to get where they are. Success leaves clues, and besides, you will learn their five favorite albums and what their rooms looked like growing up. Len has over 25 years of specialization in personalized wellness, utilizing DNA as a foundational element. A seasoned coach but also a published author, global speaker, and the host of the enlightening "Everything is Personal Podcast." As the CEO and a successful entrepreneur, they've achieved three exits, harnessing the unique power of their ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) as a driving force in their entrepreneurial endeavors. Dive into the personalized wellness and entrepreneurial insights world by exploring the Everything is Personal Podcast.
Podcast website

Listen to Everything is Personal, Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/20/2025 - 8:00:47 AM