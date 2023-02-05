How Investment Advisors Rip You Off with Ramit Sethi (Netflix's "How To Be Rich")

#28: Author of "I Will Teach You To Be Rich" and star of the new Netflix show "How To Be Rich" Ramit Sethi shares the main things you need to know to start investing once and for all. If you still haven't started investing or are new to it, or even if you've done it for years - this episode is for you (yes, it's for EVERYONE). In this episode, we cover it all: from investing in the S&P 500 to real estate–and he shares which ones are good, better, or the best options. He provides a step-by-step on where to put your money and things to look for when investing. This is the episode financial advisors DON'T want you to listen to. Learn more about Ramit's Netflix show. "How to Be Rich" here.