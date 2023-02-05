Erika Kullberg is a lawyer and money expert with over 20 million followers on social media and is passionate about better positioning people for success. The Er... More
How I Became An Airbnb Millionaire | with Short-Term Rental Expert
#30: Short-term rental expert and tiny house builder, Rob Abasolo and I sit down today to discuss everything around real estate investing and monetization of rental properties. Rob started his journey four years ago with little information and money, but lots of hope (and a supportive spouse). Today, he owns 14 short-term rentals (and counting!) and has made over $1.5 million in booked reservations on Airbnb. Are you interested to know how he got here? Rob shares everything he wishes he had known when he started and gives his top tips and advice to anyone wanting to become successful in the industry.
Check out Rob's YouTube channel.
Listen to The BiggerPockets Podcast.
Thanks for tuning in and come back every Tuesday for a brand-new episode! Make sure you hit the follow button to get notified.
Prefer video or want closed captions? All our episodes are available to watch on YouTube.
Did you enjoy the episode? Please leave us a review here. It really helps the podcast especially since we’re just getting started. Even just a sentence is perfect!
Follow the podcast @erikataughtme across platforms.
Connect with me on Instagram.
For more information, go to https://www.erikataughtme.com/.
Get on my personal finance & investing course priority waitlist here. https://erikakullberg.com/3DMoney
Get my Mastering YouTube course, to learn how to grow a YouTube following and monetize it. https://erikakullberg.com/MasteringYT
Get more of my free resources.
5/2/2023
34:19
Are Your Relationships Healthy? With Celebrity Psychotherapist
#29: Terri Cole, certified psychotherapist, is here to help us create a life we love. As she says, being fine is not enough–you must live a life that fulfills you. Learn how to determine and set your boundaries in different aspects of your life. From your relationships with your loved ones to your relationships at work; these need to be more fulfilling than they are draining. Learn how to apply Terri’s advice and exercises to improve your life; the same ones she regularly applies to her celebrity clients, and start feeling fulfilled by every aspect of your life.
Get your guide to setting better business boundaries here
Get Terri's book, Boundary Boss
Take Terri’s Boundary Style quiz
4/25/2023
1:01:10
How Investment Advisors Rip You Off with Ramit Sethi (Netflix's "How To Be Rich")
#28: Author of “I Will Teach You To Be Rich” and star of the new Netflix show “How To Be Rich” Ramit Sethi shares the main things you need to know to start investing once and for all. If you still haven’t started investing or are new to it, or even if you’ve done it for years - this episode is for you (yes, it’s for EVERYONE). In this episode, we cover it all: from investing in the S&P 500 to real estate–and he shares which ones are good, better, or the best options. He provides a step-by-step on where to put your money and things to look for when investing. This is the episode financial advisors DON’T want you to listen to.
Learn more about Ramit’s Netflix show. “How to Be Rich” here.
4/18/2023
1:04:24
Asking The $100,000,000 Man How To Get Rich | Alex Hormozi
#27: Alex Hormozi, monetization expert and the CEO of Acquisition.com shares his inspiring journey of going from the security of his 9-5 job to building a multi-million dollar business empire in the fitness industry. Through his relentless pursuit of knowledge and hard work, Alex has helped thousands of people transform their lives through both fitness and business coaching. Join us as we dive deep into his story to learn about the mindset and strategies that allowed him to smash his business goals. If you're looking to take your business game to the next level, then this episode is a must-listen.
Click here to check out Alex's YouTube channel.
4/11/2023
46:30
How Barbara Corcoran Turned $1,000 Into $66 Million
#26: I sat down with businesswoman and investor, Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran to discuss her story and rise to success, from real-estate queen to reality TV star. With $1,000 she started a company that became a real estate empire. Today, she shares the top thing she looks for when investing in businesses, and gives her advice for any new entrepreneur looking to start their own venture.
Erika Kullberg is a lawyer and money expert with over 20 million followers on social media and is passionate about better positioning people for success. The Erika Taught Me podcast is based on the premise that everyone has something to teach. Each week, Erika will interview a new guest to discuss how they found success, what they have learned, and what they can teach us. A new episode comes out every Tuesday!