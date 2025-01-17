AI in 2030, Scaling Bottlenecks, and Explosive Growth
In our first episode of Epoch After Hours, Ege, Tamay and Jaime dig into what they expect AI to look like by 2030; why economists are underestimating the likelihood of explosive growth; the startling regularity in technological trends like Moore's Law; Moravec’s paradox, and how we might overcome it; and much more!
Epoch AI is a non-profit research institute investigating the future of artificial intelligence. We examine the driving forces behind AI and forecast its economic and societal impact. In this podcast, our team shares insights from our research and discusses the evolving landscape of AI.