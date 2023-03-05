John Lee Dumas is the founder and host of the award winning podcast, Entrepreneurs On Fire. With over 100 million listens of his 3000+ episodes, JLD has turned ... More
How to Pivot and Persevere with AJ Picard: From the 2020 archive
From the archive: This episode was originally recorded and published in 2020. Our interviews on Entrepreneurs On Fire are meant to be evergreen, and we do our best to confirm that all offers and URL's in these archive episodes are still relevant. AJ Picard is a full-time entrepreneur for 3 years now. He has a passion for design and creating products. He loves playing, talking, and watching anything related to technology and basketball. Top 3 Value Bombs: 1. Clava App helps you feel more connected to your surrounding community. 2. Trust in self-intuition. If you notice an opportunity, take action. 3. Be open-minded. Life is constantly changing and you have to adapt to it. It is important to continue to build new skillsets and learn new things. Sign up for Clava! - Check out the Clava App for FREE and start promoting your brand today! (Sorry! This link was active when this episode was first published in 2020 but is no longer an active offer.) Sponsor: HubSpot: HubSpot CRM’s powerful tools will help marketers WOW prospects, sales teams lock in deals, and service teams improve response times and overall service. Get started for free at HubSpot.com!
5/7/2023
22:01
From $673 to $100 Million: The Social Dynamic Selling System with Rylee Meek: From the 2020 archive
From the archive: This episode was originally recorded and published in 2020. Our interviews on Entrepreneurs On Fire are meant to be evergreen, and we do our best to confirm that all offers and URL's in these archive episodes are still relevant. Rylee Meek is the founder and CEO of the Social Dynamic Selling System, which turns dinner seminar marketing into a science. Starting with just $673 in his bank account, Rylee went on to produce over $100 million in sales over 9 years. Top 3 Value Bombs: 1. Social Dynamic Selling is selling to groups of people in the form of dinner seminars. 2. The key component is to have a consistently predictable lead generation system funneling into your business. 3. With action comes clarity. Social Dynamic Selling – Get Your Free Copy of the Amazon Best-Selling Book! (Sorry! This link was active when this episode was first published in 2020 but is no longer an active offer.) Sponsors: HubSpot: HubSpot CRM’s powerful tools will help marketers WOW prospects, sales teams lock in deals, and service teams improve response times and overall service. Get started for free at HubSpot.com! Thrivetime Show: Is this your year? Visit ThrivetimeShow.com/eofire to see how Clay Clark’s business coaching has helped thousands of entrepreneurs to dramatically increase profitability!
5/6/2023
25:59
Stop Selling. Start Storytelling with Ken Moskowitz: From the 2020 archive
From the archive: This episode was originally recorded and published in 2020. Our interviews on Entrepreneurs On Fire are meant to be evergreen, and we do our best to confirm that all offers and URL's in these archive episodes are still relevant. Ken Moskowitz is an accidental pilot, father of five, has fostered 19 kids, is a career creative director turned serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, voice over actor, 3X cheater of death, and a hotel bathroom aficionado. Top 3 Value Bombs: 1. Focusing on selling sets you up for failure because too many businesses are focused on the conversion. Creating a relationship with your customers is essential. 2. You can find the most valuable feedback from your customers because they will tell you everything that you need to know about your business. 3. Give without expectation of getting anything in return. Tell your story. Use promo code FIRE and get a 15% discount on anything you order - Ad Zombies Spoonsors: HubSpot: HubSpot CRM’s powerful tools will help marketers WOW prospects, sales teams lock in deals, and service teams improve response times and overall service. Get started for free at HubSpot.com! BELAY: Learn how to make the most of your time and maximize your results with BELAY's free offer! Download Your Personal Guide to a Productive Work Week, today! Just text FIRE to 55123!
5/5/2023
29:43
The Life Changing Benefits of Selling Your Business with Nate Lind
Nate Lind sells companies like realtors sell homes. He is a business broker at Website Closers, the largest marketplace of $1 million to $150 million dollar Internet, Technology and E-commerce businesses. Top 3 Value Bombs: 1. If you don't have financials, get them. Get your income, all of your income itemized and categorized in QuickBooks. Get all your expenses into QuickBooks. Make sure that whatever it is you're thinking about selling, it has its own bank account. 2. It's going to be based on profit. If you want to start to get into the leagues where your sale is going to mean a potentially big windfall, then get yourself up to a quarter of a million dollars a year in profit. 3. Buyers will pay only as much as they feel the business is worth in terms of risk. Read Nate’s book for FREE! - Maximum Exit Sponsors: HubSpot: HubSpot CRM’s powerful tools will help marketers WOW prospects, sales teams lock in deals, and service teams improve response times and overall service. Get started for free at HubSpot.com! Elite Singles: Busy, successful professional looking for a partner who shares your drive and values? Then Elite Singles is the perfect dating platform for you! Sign up at EliteSingles.com/fire, complete your personality test, and start making meaningful connections today! Liquid I.V.: The category-winning hydration brand fueling your well-being! Grab your Liquid I.V. in bulk nationwide at Costco, or you can get 20% off when you go to LiquidIV.com and use code FIRE at checkout!
5/4/2023
20:46
The Role of Authenticity in the Success of a Brand with Lou Panaccione
Lou Panaccione is the Co-Founder and CEO at OOFOS, the global leader in Active Recovery footwear. He is responsible for setting the company strategy and delivering shareholder value for all stakeholders of OOFOS - and for building the brand and company culture based on its mission to “make yOO feel better.” Top 3 Value Bombs: 1. OOFOS is providing that benefit you get if you are barefoot on a natural surface. 2. If you've got something that you believe can make a difference in the world, you don't need a lot of money to get that started. You just need to take that first step. 3. Anything that you do as you're growing your business, if you make those decisions based on your mission, then people will always make that connection between the experience that they have with you and what you’re saying. Revolutionary OOfoam technology absorbs 37% more impact than traditional foam footwear to recharge your body and reduce the stress on your feet and joints! - OOFOS Recovery Footwear Sponsors: HubSpot: HubSpot CRM’s powerful tools will help marketers WOW prospects, sales teams lock in deals, and service teams improve response times and overall service. Get started for free at HubSpot.com! FranBridge: Many EOFire listeners have launched franchises in a variety of industries outside of food – and FranBridge Consulting has guided them to these premier opportunities! Sign up for a free consultation with Jon - or get a free copy of his book, “Non-Food Franchising” - at FranBridgeConsulting.com!
John Lee Dumas is the founder and host of the award winning podcast, Entrepreneurs On Fire. With over 100 million listens of his 3000+ episodes, JLD has turned Entrepreneurs On Fire into a media empire that generates over a million listens every month and 7-figures of NET annual revenue 8-years in a row. His first traditionally published book, The Common Path to Uncommon Success is the modern day version of Think and Grow Rich with a revolutionary 17-step roadmap to financial freedom and fulfillment. Learn more at UncommonSuccessBook.com