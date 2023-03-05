The Role of Authenticity in the Success of a Brand with Lou Panaccione

Lou Panaccione is the Co-Founder and CEO at OOFOS, the global leader in Active Recovery footwear. He is responsible for setting the company strategy and delivering shareholder value for all stakeholders of OOFOS - and for building the brand and company culture based on its mission to "make yOO feel better." Top 3 Value Bombs: 1. OOFOS is providing that benefit you get if you are barefoot on a natural surface. 2. If you've got something that you believe can make a difference in the world, you don't need a lot of money to get that started. You just need to take that first step. 3. Anything that you do as you're growing your business, if you make those decisions based on your mission, then people will always make that connection between the experience that they have with you and what you're saying. Revolutionary OOfoam technology absorbs 37% more impact than traditional foam footwear to recharge your body and reduce the stress on your feet and joints! - OOFOS Recovery Footwear