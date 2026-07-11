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Midnight Shadows

rokonbiswas1280
ArtsBooks
Midnight Shadows
Latest episode

513 episodes

  • Midnight Shadows

    Primary English | New Book | Order Your Book Today

    07/11/2026 | 8 mins.
    Discover our new Primary English book designed especially for beginners and young learners. Learn reading, writing, speaking, pronunciation, and vocabulary through simple, step-by-step lessons that make English easy and enjoyable.
  • Midnight Shadows

    Lesson 73 | Future Perfect Continuous Tense | Tense in English Grammar

    07/11/2026 | 8 mins.
    Learn the Future Perfect Tense in a simple and easy way. Understand how to talk about actions that will be completed before a future time, improve your grammar, and practice making correct English sentences with clear examples.
  • Midnight Shadows

    Lesson 72 | Future Perfect Tense | Tense in English Grammar

    07/11/2026 | 11 mins.
    Learn the Future Perfect Tense in a simple and easy way. Understand how to talk about actions that will be completed before a future time, improve your grammar, and practice making correct English sentences with clear examples.
  • Midnight Shadows

    Lesson 15 | Learn to Read English Easily

    07/09/2026 | 16 mins.
    How to Read English Easily | Syllable | Easy Techniques of English Reading
    Learn how to read English easily by understanding syllables and simple reading techniques. Practice breaking words into parts, improve pronunciation, and build confidence in reading English step by step through beginner-friendly examples.
  • Midnight Shadows

    Lesson 10 | Two-Letter Words Reading | Basic English | Learn English

    07/09/2026 | 13 mins.
    How to Read English Easily | Syllable | Easy Techniques of English Reading
    Learn how to read English easily by understanding syllables and simple reading techniques. Practice breaking words into parts, improve pronunciation, and build confidence in reading English step by step through beginner-friendly examples.
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About Midnight Shadows
Welcome to Midnight Shadows — where fear, mystery, and the unknown lurk in the darkness of the night. 👻 In each episode, you'll hear about spooky events, true mysteries, haunted places, strange experiences, and stories that will keep you up at night. If you love darkness, suspense, and horror, this podcast is for you. 🎧 Follow Midnight Shadows now to hear new scary stories “Turn off the lights… and enter the shadows.”
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