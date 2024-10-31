Whoever controls the energy controls the power. But what happens when the resources needed to create that energy change?In this episode of "Energized: The Future of Energy", host JJ Ramberg and Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel talk to Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and author of The New Map: Energy, Climate & the Clash of Nations. They discuss the relationship between energy and geopolitics, how changes in energy resources impact the relationships between global superpowers, and the most effective ways to bring along developing nations as we move further down the path to energy transition. “Energized: The Future of Energy” is a new five-part podcast series from GZERO Media's Blue Circle Studios and Enbridge, exploring the biggest ideas about the current energy transition and how it will impact geopolitics, the economy, and your bottom line. Listen on Apple, Spotify, Goodpods, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be published every other Thursday.

Energy transition is a big idea with big implications for daily life. But what does it actually look like in practice? In this episode of Energized: The Future of Energy, host JJ Ramberg and Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel talk to the Honourable Lisa Raitt, ​​Vice Chair of Global Investment Banking for CIBC Capital Markets and former member of the Canadian parliament. During her time in government, Lisa served as Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Labour, and Minister of Transport. Lisa talks about the tangible steps that need to be taken to move us down the road to energy transition, as well as how businesses and governments can work together to create a more sustainable, more affordable energy future. Listen on Apple, Spotify, Goodpods, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be published every other Thursday.

Making change is all about innovation. That’s no different when it comes to the energy sector. In this episode of Energized: The Future of Energy, host JJ Ramberg and Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel talk to two innovators in the energy sector. First, we hear from Uli Homann, a Distinguished Architect in the Cloud and Enterprise business at Microsoft, about how generative AI is putting new strains on our energy systems—and creating new opportunities to make the grid more efficient. Then, JJ talks with Caitlin Tessin, Vice President of Strategy and Market Innovation at Enbridge, and Ryan Begin, CEO of Divert, about how we can create natural gas from a surprising source: wasted food. Listen on Apple, Spotify, Goodpods, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be published every other Thursday.

Investing in infrastructure isn’t the only important factor in the energy transition. It’s also about partnering with Indigenous peoples in energy projects. In this episode of Energized: The Future of Energy, host JJ Ramberg and Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel talk to Justin Bourque, President of Athabasca Indigenous Investments, and Mark Podlasly, Chief Sustainability Officer of First Nations Major Project Coalition. They discuss how a partnership deal between Enbridge and 23 Indigenous communities in northern Alberta is improving life for those communities and how Indigenous peoples are investing in the energy transition—and their futures. Listen on Apple, Spotify, Goodpods, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be published every other Thursday.

How does natural gas fit into the shift toward a cleaner energy future?In this episode of Energized: The Future of Energy, host JJ Ramberg and Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel sit down with former Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio. They discuss how energy jobs have revitalized Ohio’s economy, the role workers from the energy industry could play in the upcoming US election, and how natural gas can be combined with renewables to create a cleaner, more efficient energy transition. Listen on Apple, Spotify, Goodpods, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be published every other Thursday.

About Energized: The Future of Energy

In our rapidly changing world, the critical role of energy is constantly evolving as well. Global energy investment continues to rise, with investment in low carbon fuels and renewables growing rapidly. Competing needs like affordability, energy security, and cleaner, more sustainable options make it hard to know what the future of energy will look like in the short or long term. That’s why we’re diving into the biggest ideas about the current energy transition to learn where we’re going, and how it will impact geopolitics, the economy, and your bottom line. We’ll explore all those topics on “Energized: The Future of Energy,” a new five-part podcast series from GZERO Media's Blue Circle Studios and Enbridge. On each episode, host JJ Ramberg will be joined by Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel along with some of the top experts in the industry, including Pulitzer prize-winning author Daniel Yergin, former Canadian cabinet minister Lisa Raitt, and former Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan. We’ll also talk about how technology is changing the game and the diverse partners it will take to build the future of energy. This series is a must-listen for anyone interested in the next phase of the energy transition.