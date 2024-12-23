Podcast and Bullshit

It's our last regular-season main feed episode before the post-season (list season) begins, so we're just kind of hangin' and chattin'. We revisit our 2024 predictions and see what we got wrong/right, recount our favorite gigs of the year, and bask in the serenity of casual banter before our series of Super Serious Year-End List Episodes kick off next week. Enjoy!