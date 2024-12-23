After a few episodes of celebrating, it's time to cap the year off with some hating. Ian Cohen joins us once again for our annual Biggest Disappointments episode, tackling the albums that let us down most in 2024.
1:18:43
Our Favorite Albums of 2024
It's here. All four of us count down our 10 favorite albums of 2024. Let's goooo! What's your favorite album of the year? Vote here: https://t.co/8YIp9p1d1V
1:11:10
Our Favorite Songs of 2024
Eli, Eric, Miranda, and Michael discuss their five favorite songs of the year -- and also throw out some honorable mentions. Can you guess what the first-ever single to be inducted into the Endless Scroll 4x4 playlist will be? Listen to our picks on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4jw9w6VRIOqHx0RgeiaiJu?si=ee9d6cea61d044d2
55:00
Our Favorite Discoveries of 2024
It's our first episode of list season! In this one, we talk about our favorite non-2024 music that we either discovered or got heavily into in 2024. Producer Cayla joins us to make it extra special.
1:00:09
Podcast and Bullshit
It's our last regular-season main feed episode before the post-season (list season) begins, so we're just kind of hangin' and chattin'. We revisit our 2024 predictions and see what we got wrong/right, recount our favorite gigs of the year, and bask in the serenity of casual banter before our series of Super Serious Year-End List Episodes kick off next week. Enjoy!
Endless Scroll is a podcast about internet culture, music, and the music industry. Each week hosts Eli Enis, Miranda Reinert, Eric Bennett and Michael Brooks discuss new albums, industry discourse, and music journalism.