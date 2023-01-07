Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sound On Sound
Welcome to the Sound On Sound Electronic Music podcast. On this channel we feature some of the pioneers of the industry, interview musicians and talk about retr...
TechnologyMusicMusic Interviews
Welcome to the Sound On Sound Electronic Music podcast. On this channel we feature some of the pioneers of the industry, interview musicians and talk about retr...
  • Clark - Sus Dog
    Chris Clark, known professionally as just Clark, reveals how he got signed to Warp Records, his recording and production workflow and how Thom Yorke ended up as a guest vocalist on his latest album, Sus Dog.Chapters00:00 - Introduction01:36 - Getting Signed To Warp Records03:45 - Recording Workflow 05:08 - Updating Equipment07:35 - Early Musical Influences09:35 - Switching Over To Software10:40 - Hardware Still In The Studio12:37 - Limiting Plug-in Use16:52 - Collaborating And Working Solo19:21 - Sus Dog And Thom Yorke23:33 - Live Performances27:47 - Learning About Other Producers 30:07 - Additional Projects33:49 - Preparing The Next AlbumClark BiogChris Clark signed to legendary British indie label Warp Records at an early age and has to date released thirteen albums as well as a multitude of EPs and singles. His recent studio album ‘Playground In A Lake’ for the legendary classical label Deutsche Grammophon, fused his trademark electronics with strings from acclaimed cellist Oliver Coates, violinist Rakhi Singh and the Budapest Art Orchestra. Following his 2015 debut score for Sky / Canal+ TV series ‘The Last Panthers’ (John Hurt / Samantha Morton, dir: Johan Renck, written: Jack Thorne), he scored ‘Rellik’ for BBC1 / HBO (Richard Lancaster dir: Sam Miller, written: Harry & Jack Williams) and breakout Channel 4 / Hulu drama ‘Kiri’ (Sarah Lancashire, dir: Euros Lynn, written by Jack Thorne).Recently he scored Apple TV+’s ‘Lisey’s Story’ (Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, dir. Pablo Larraín) based on Stephen King’s novel, as well as ‘Daniel Isn’t Real’ (Patrick Schwarzenegger, Miles Robbins, dir. Adam Mortimer) a psychological horror feature film by Spectre Vision, producers of cult Nick Cage hit ‘Mandy’. The film’s OST was also released by Deutsche Grammophon.Chris has collaborated with choreographer Melanie Lane, scoring no less than twelve contemporary dance projects including the performance of her solo project ‘Tilted Fawn’ at the Sydney Opera House and most recently ‘Personal Effigies’ which won the Kier Choreographic Prize in March 2018 and ‘WOOF’ for the prestigious Sydney Dance Company.Chris’ extensive inventory of remixes for the likes of Thom Yorke, Massive Attack, Depeche Mode, Max Richter, Battles and Nils Frahm were collected in 2013 on the ‘Feast / Beast’ double album.https://throttleclark.com/Caro C BiogCaro C is an artist, engineer and teacher specialising in electronic music. Her self-produced fourth album 'Electric Mountain' is out now. Described as a "one-woman electronic avalanche" (BBC), Caro started making music thanks to being laid up whilst living in a double decker bus and listening to the likes of Warp Records in the late 1990's. This 'sonic enchantress' (BBC Radio 3) has now played in most of the cultural hotspots of her current hometown of Manchester, UK. Caro is also the instigator and project manager of electronic music charity Delia Derbyshire Day.URL: http://carocsound.com/Twitter: @carocsoundInst: @carocsoundFB: https://www.facebook.com/carocsound/
    6/28/2023
    35:17
  • Sound Design Using Guitars
    Paul White takes us on a sonic journey as he explores the endless possibilities of sound design using a guitar as your sound source. Through the use of foot pedals and effects plug-ins he demonstrates the synth-like sound and textures it can bring to your electronic music. Chapters00:00 - Introduction00:55 - Guitars As A Sound Source03:55 - Sustaining Notes06:10 - Using an EBow07:09 - Adding Vibrato07:48 - Emulating Multiple Oscillators08:54 - Adding Plug-in Effects10:16 - Using Granular Delays11:40 - Creating Percussive And Rhythmic Effects13:43 - The Completed SoundscapePaul White BiogPaul White joined the Sound On Sound team in 1991 where he became Editor In Chief, a position he held for many years before recently becoming Executive Editor. Paul has written more than 20 recording and music technology textbooks, the latest being The Producer’s Manual.Having established his own multitrack home studio in the 1970s he’s worked with many notable names including Bert Jansch and Gordon Giltrap. He’s played in various bands over the years and currently collaborates with Malvern musician Mark Soden, under the name of Cydonia Collective. Paul still performs live claiming that as he has suffered for his music he doesn’t see why everyone else shouldn’t too!http://www.cydoniacollective.co.uk/
    5/24/2023
    16:01
  • LoneLady
    Julie Campbell, known as LoneLady, is a musician, songwriter, singer and producer from Manchester, England. Here she tells Caro C about her writing and recording process and how she secured a deal with Warp Records.Chapters00:00 - Introduction01:19 - Former Things06:08 - Influences For The Album08:55 - Curating The Ideas12:19 - Touring The Album15:21 - Warp Records17:12 - The Album Cycle19:20 - Supporting Peter Buck 23:38 - Building The Live Show28:27 - Technical Development Lonelady BiogInspired by British post-punk Julie first started making recordings in the early-mid 2000s on a 4-track cassette recorder. As her name indicates LoneLady writes, performs and records all the components of her music, building up her own soundworlds in a solitary creative process. Her debut album ‘’Nerve Up’’ was released on Warp in 2010 and her second album ”Hinterland” was released in 2015, with both receiving widespread critical acclaim. Julie recorded, mixed and produced Hinterland to near-completion in her home studio in Manchester, travelling to Keyclub Recording Co, Michigan, for some finishing touches and additional production with Bill Skibbe. Created on electronic sequencers, synths and drum machines in a basement bunker beneath Somerset House, London, LoneLady’s 3rd studio album FORMER THINGS is a tour-de-force of punch-and-crunch electro, r’n’b and pop, shot through with mournful eulogies to the lost golden age of childhood and youth.https://lonelady.co.uk/Caro C BiogCaro C is an artist, engineer and teacher specialising in electronic music. Her self-produced fourth album 'Electric Mountain' is out now. Described as a "one-woman electronic avalanche" (BBC), Caro started making music thanks to being laid up whilst living in a double decker bus and listening to the likes of Warp Records in the late 1990's. This 'sonic enchantress' (BBC Radio 3) has now played in most of the cultural hotspots of her current hometown of Manchester, UK. Caro is also the instigator and project manager of electronic music charity Delia Derbyshire Day.URL: http://carocsound.com/Twitter: @carocsoundInst: @carocsoundFB: https://www.facebook.com/carocsound/
    4/27/2023
    32:53
  • Richard Barbieri - Porcupine Tree
    As part of Japan, Richard Barbieri soon became the thinking person’s synthesist, famous for his rich and textural electronic backings that beautifully complemented the work of other band members to forge what is still a unique sound to this day. Disbanding at the height of their fame, Richard went on to work on a wide array of projects, some with fellow members of Japan, one of which introduced him to Steven Wilson. He joined Porcupine Tree in 1993 and, aside from Wilson, is their longest serving member to this day. After a twelve year hiatus, Porcupine Tree reconvened to write and record ‘Closure / Continuation', their 11th and, some would say, best album to date. Rob Puricelli managed to catch up with Richard during rehearsals for the first leg of their tour to support the album and began by asking him about his first exposure to, and experience of, electronic music.Chapters00:00 - Introduction01:16 - What was your first experience of electronic music?03:33 - The Non-Musician 06:44 - Synth Heroes 10:05 - Do the old synths still have a place in your work?12:37 - Sound Design and your go-to synth16:26 - Sampling19:36 - Using Reason25:37 - The live rig and touring with Porcupine Tree in 2022/2332:11 - Getting the band back together33:55 - Spatial Audio38:26 - The new album44:57 - Regurgitating the past46:30 - What gear excites you today?LINKS/CREDITS Music clips provided by Richard BarbieriRichard Barbieri’s Artist Page - https://kscopemusic.com/artists/richard-barbieri/Porcupine Tree Website - https://porcupinetree.com Richard Barbieri BiogHailing from London, Richard joined Japan in 1975 and saw huge success around the world until the band split in 1982. He continued to work with David Sylvian, as well as Sylvian’s brother, Steve Jansen on separate projects. He reunited with Sylvian, Jansen and bass player Mick Karn for the Rain Tree Crow project and continued to play with Steve & Mick as part of ‘JBK’. In the early 1990s, the three of them teamed up with Tim Bowness and Steven Wilson as part of No-Man and it was here that Barbieri and Wilson would begin their long musical association. Porcupine Tree had initially been a Wilson solo project but he recruited Richard in 1993 and over the next 17 years, became one of the shining lights of the neo-prog / pop scene, embracing a more heavy style as the years went on. Reuniting in 2021, they released the first Porcupine Tree album in 12 years with 2022’s ‘Closure/ Continuation’, a critically acclaimed return to form. Richard has a large body of solo work which he started to release in 2005 and still does to this day.Rob Puricelli BiogRob Puricelli is a Music Technologist and Instructional Designer who has a healthy obsession with classic synthesizers and their history. In conjunction with former Fairlight Studio Manager, Peter Wielk, he fixes and restores Fairlight CMI’s so that they can enjoy prolonged and productive lives with new owners. He also writes reviews and articles for Sound On Sound, his website Failed Muso, and other music-related publications, as well as hosting a weekly livestream on YouTube for the Pro Synth Network and guesting on numerous music technology podcasts and shows. He also works alongside a number of manufacturers, demonstrating their products and lecturing at various educational and vocational establishments about music technology.www.failedmuso.comTwitter: @failedmusoInstagram: @failedmusoFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/failedmuso/ 
    3/21/2023
    53:09
  • Graham Massey - 808 State
    Graham Massey talks us through his early days with the formation of 808 State and improvising with electronic instruments, through to current collaborations and favourite creative tools.Chapters00:00 - Introduction02:02 - The Beginnings Of 808 State11:54 - Developing A Polished Production14:56 - Musicality And Arrangements17:29 - Incorporating Improvisation20:09 - Performing Live24:09 - Influencing Genres26:29 - Favourite Creative Tools30:16 - The Changing Access To The Arts35:46 - Other Projects41:47 - Future CollaborationsGraham Massey BiogGraham Massey is probably best known for the pioneering work of 808 State who took the energy of the early UK rave scene into the pop charts with several uncompromising top 10 singles and albums in the 1990s. 808 State returned to international touring in 2018 to celebrate their 30th anniversary with the release of a new critically acclaimed album 'Transmission Suite' in 2019. Graham trained as a sound engineer at Manchester’s Spirit Studios in the mid 80s when he was producing records as Biting Tongues for Factory Records and working as a live sound engineer at the Boardwalk Club.Studio experience allowed him to work as a producer and remixer for people as diverse as Bjork , Quincy Jones , Primal Scream, David Bowie,The Stone Roses, Goldfrapp & Yellow Magic Orchestra. Graham has worked as a composer on many film soundtracks, music for commercials (agencies such as BBH in London & SYN in Tokyo) plus theatre pieces and public art events including being musical director for Jeremy Deller’s 'What Is A City' for the opening of Manchester International Festival in 2017. Graham is also the leader of a number of other music projects in the city that might find him as a guitarist, keyboardist, wind player or drummer. Graham has DJ’d around the world and is a regular contributor to 'The Freakier Zone' on BBC Radio 6 as well as hosting his own monthly show on Reform Radio as well as guest slots on NTS radio.Graham is an Honorary Fellow of The University Of Central Lancashire and is a regular guest lecturer on the film course at Manchester School Of Digital Art (MMU). He is a regular participator at Music Tech Fest, an international forum for technologists, scientists and artists run from Stockholm University.http://www.808state.com/Caro C BiogCaro C is an artist, engineer and teacher specialising in electronic music. Her self-produced fourth album 'Electric Mountain' is out now. Described as a "one-woman electronic avalanche" (BBC), Caro started making music thanks to being laid up whilst living in a double decker bus and listening to the likes of Warp Records in the late 1990's. This 'sonic enchantress' (BBC Radio 3) has now played in most of the cultural hotspots of her current hometown of Manchester, UK. Caro is also the instigator and project manager of electronic music charity Delia Derbyshire Day.URL: http://carocsound.com/Twitter: @carocsoundInst: @carocsoundFB: https://www.facebook.com/carocsound/
    2/22/2023
    45:33

About Electronic Music

Welcome to the Sound On Sound Electronic Music podcast. On this channel we feature some of the pioneers of the industry, interview musicians and talk about retro and current gear. More information and content can be found at https://www.soundonsound.com/podcasts | Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - @soundonsoundmag | YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/soundonsoundvideo
