Welcome to Elected Women Across America, a podcast featuring elected women with common goals to exchange legislative ideas and reach across the aisle. Hosted by the National Foundation for Women Legislators, this podcast provides a direct line to the leaders that the organization empowers. In this episode, we’re live from our 2024 Annual Conference with New York State Senator Roxanne Persaud. Senator Persaud shares her passion for public service, safer communities, affordable housing, and supportive services for youth and seniors–in her district and beyond.This episode also features Christine Chizmadia, Senior Manager of State Government Affairs for the Nuclear Energy Institute. We’ll hear from Christine on the evolving landscape of nuclear policy as demand for clean power rises, and what we might expect in 2025. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, an issue that requires a persistent call to action here at NFWL. Organizations like Shared Hope International, who we have featured at our events throughout the years, provide resources to assess and improve state policies on human trafficking. See where your state stands on human trafficking policy at www.reportcards.sharedhope.org.We'll bring you new stories from elected women each episode with host Brenna Kehew Sculley. Are you interested in sharing your story with us here at NFWL? Sign up today to record your podcast, share your passion and get engaged in 2024 at [email protected]
