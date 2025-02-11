Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentElected Women Across America
Listen to Elected Women Across America in the App
Listen to Elected Women Across America in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Elected Women Across America

Podcast Elected Women Across America
National Foundation for Women Legislators
Welcome to Elected Women Across America, a podcast connecting elected women with common goals to exchange legislative ideas and reach across the aisle. Hosted b...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 36
  • Championing Community Change | with Senator Donzella James
    Welcome to Elected Women Across America, a podcast featuring elected women with common goals to exchange legislative ideas and reach across the aisle. Hosted by the National Foundation for Women Legislators, this podcast provides a direct line to the leaders that the organization empowers. In this episode, we’re live from our 2024 Annual Conference with Georgia State Senator Donzella James. Senator James shares her history with the Civil Rights Movement in Georgia, and the prominent mentors she made along the way before sponsoring or co-sponsoring over 400 pieces of legislation throughout her tenure in the Georgia Senate. This episode also features Kim Olson, Pew Charitable Trusts Retirement Savings Senior Officer. Pew’s programs offer private sector employees without workplace retirement plans a straightforward way to contribute to an IRA. Kim explains why these initiatives matter and how state legislators play a crucial role in shaping retirement security.We'll bring you new stories from elected women each episode with host Brenna Kehew Sculley. Are you interested in sharing your story with us here at NFWL? Sign up today to record your podcast, share your passion and get engaged in 2024 at [email protected]. For more information and resources from the National Foundation for Women Legislators, you can visit us at www.womenlegislators.org.Subscribe to “Elected Women Across America” on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id1699102541 Follow “Elected Women Across America” on Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/7drASscWr3MVxzNi5hRN0N Follow “Elected Women” on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/electedwomen/
    --------  
    34:33
  • Engaging Your Constituency | with Senator Lisa Krasner
    Welcome to Elected Women Across America, a podcast featuring elected women with common goals to exchange legislative ideas and reach across the aisle. Hosted by the National Foundation for Women Legislators, this podcast provides a direct line to the leaders that the organization empowers. In this episode, we’re live from our 2024 Annual Conference with Nevada State Senator Lisa Krasner. Senator Krasner shares with us her journey to public office, highlighting her commitment to both community engagement and bipartisanship. This episode also features Carol Gormley, the Vice President of Government Affairs for Independent Living Systems. Independent Living System’s mission is to serve vulnerable populations, and Carol shares the importance of this mission particularly when it comes to aging seniors and those with complex medical needs. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, an issue that requires a persistent call to action here at NFWL. Organizations like Shared Hope International, who we have featured at our events throughout the years, provide resources to assess and improve state policies on human trafficking. See where your state stands on human trafficking policy at www.reportcards.sharedhope.org.We'll bring you new stories from elected women each episode with host Brenna Kehew Sculley. Are you interested in sharing your story with us here at NFWL? Sign up today to record your podcast, share your passion and get engaged in 2024 at [email protected]. For more information and resources from the National Foundation for Women Legislators, you can visit us at www.womenlegislators.org.Subscribe to “Elected Women Across America” on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id1699102541 Follow “Elected Women Across America” on Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/7drASscWr3MVxzNi5hRN0N Follow “Elected Women” on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/electedwomen/
    --------  
    19:26
  • Answering the Call to Public Service | with Senator Roxanne Persaud
    Welcome to Elected Women Across America, a podcast featuring elected women with common goals to exchange legislative ideas and reach across the aisle. Hosted by the National Foundation for Women Legislators, this podcast provides a direct line to the leaders that the organization empowers. In this episode, we’re live from our 2024 Annual Conference with New York State Senator Roxanne Persaud. Senator Persaud shares her passion for public service, safer communities, affordable housing, and supportive services for youth and seniors–in her district and beyond.This episode also features Christine Chizmadia, Senior Manager of State Government Affairs for the Nuclear Energy Institute. We’ll hear from Christine on the evolving landscape of nuclear policy as demand for clean power rises, and what we might expect in 2025. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, an issue that requires a persistent call to action here at NFWL. Organizations like Shared Hope International, who we have featured at our events throughout the years, provide resources to assess and improve state policies on human trafficking. See where your state stands on human trafficking policy at www.reportcards.sharedhope.org.We'll bring you new stories from elected women each episode with host Brenna Kehew Sculley. Are you interested in sharing your story with us here at NFWL? Sign up today to record your podcast, share your passion and get engaged in 2024 at [email protected]. For more information and resources from the National Foundation for Women Legislators, you can visit us at www.womenlegislators.org.Subscribe to “Elected Women Across America” on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id1699102541 Follow “Elected Women Across America” on Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/7drASscWr3MVxzNi5hRN0N Follow “Elected Women” on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/electedwomen/
    --------  
    29:42
  • Looking Back on 2024 | Hear from our Annual Conference Attendees!
    Welcome to Elected Women Across America, a podcast featuring elected women with common goals to exchange legislative ideas and reach across the aisle. Hosted by the National Foundation for Women Legislators, this podcast provides a direct line to the leaders that the organization empowers. We’re looking back on 2024 with our Annual Conference attendees, from powerful elected women to integral and informed sponsors. Here from our NFWL community why attending conferences are an important part of their legislative process… and lots of fun! We'll bring you new stories from elected women each episode with host Brenna Kehew Sculley. Are you interested in sharing your story with us here at NFWL? Sign up today to record your podcast, share your passion and get engaged in 2024 at [email protected]. For more information and resources from the National Foundation for Women Legislators, you can visit us at www.womenlegislators.org.Subscribe to “Elected Women Across America” on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id1699102541 Follow “Elected Women Across America” on Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/7drASscWr3MVxzNi5hRN0N Follow “Elected Women” on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/electedwomen/
    --------  
    6:52
  • Navigating Life Beyond Public Service | with Representative Deb Lavender & Former Rep. Kim Dudik
    Welcome to Elected Women Across America, a podcast featuring elected women with common goals to exchange legislative ideas and reach across the aisle. Hosted by the National Foundation for Women Legislators, this podcast provides a direct line to the leaders that the organization empowers. In this episode, Brenna sits down with Representative Deb Lavender of Missouri and former Representative Kim Dudik of Montana, who has found a new path post-legislature in public health. As a member of the House of Representatives in one of the 16 states that currently have term limits for legislature, Representative Lavender talks about the impact of term limits on legislatures. Former Representative Dudik shares her life outside the legislature and how she remains committed to advocating for her community in her public health role. We'll bring you new stories from elected women each episode with host Brenna Kehew Sculley. Are you interested in sharing your story with us here at NFWL? Sign up today to record your podcast, share your passion and get engaged in 2024 at [email protected]. For more information and resources from the National Foundation for Women Legislators, you can visit us at www.womenlegislators.org.Subscribe to “Elected Women Across America” on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id1699102541 Follow “Elected Women Across America” on Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/7drASscWr3MVxzNi5hRN0N Follow “Elected Women” on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/electedwomen/
    --------  
    31:52

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Elected Women Across America

Welcome to Elected Women Across America, a podcast connecting elected women with common goals to exchange legislative ideas and reach across the aisle. Hosted by the National Foundation for Women’s Legislators, this podcast provides a direct line to the leaders that the organization empowers. 
Podcast website

Listen to Elected Women Across America, The Chris Plante Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/21/2025 - 2:05:58 PM