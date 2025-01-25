Welcome to the Edge of IT: Season One Trailer

Technology is transforming our world at an unprecedented pace, but to truly grasp the power behind these groundbreaking solutions, we need to go beyond the code and uncover the brilliant minds creating them. Join Jonathan Gough, Chief Data Scientist, for this inaugural season, as he sits down with trailblazing IT professionals from across industries. Together, they'll explore the stories, challenges, and passions behind the technology that’s shaping our future. Welcome to an exploration of the digital ecosystem. Welcome to The Edge of IT!