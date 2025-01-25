Reimagining Healthcare: How AI is Changing the Patient Experience
The intersection of healthcare and AI is a delicate balancing act, one where time saved can mean lives saved. Where innovation carries both tremendous potential and profound responsibility. In this episode, explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence in healthcare with Brendan J. Fowkes, Global Industry Technology Leader for Healthcare at IBM, and Hanna Aljaliss, Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Converge. From accelerating access to critical patient data to redefining the relationship between clinicians and the digital you, Brendan and Hanna discuss how AI can empower doctors, improve the patient experience, and guide healthcare toward the goals of the Quadruple Aim. They discuss the significance of explainable AI in the decision-making process and reveal how without the right guardrails, the potential for harm is more than that of your typical model. Discover how AI is bridging the gap between data and care, altering the future for patients and caregivers alike.
--------
38:16
Digital Identity in the Age of Espionage: Safeguarding Your Organization
Your digital identity is more than just a username and password—it’s how organizations and systems recognize who you are. But what happens when that identity is compromised? In the debut episode of Edge of IT, we dive into the evolving world of identity and access management (IAM) with industry leaders Kyle Watson, VP of IAM at Converge, and Alex Kemenov, Lead IAM Solutions Engineer at IBM. Together, they break down the rising costs of insider threats, the growing challenge of digital espionage, and what it takes to keep your organization protected. Learn how to modernize IAM practices, why understanding behavior is critical, and what the latest Ponemon report reveals about the state of digital identity. Finally, while AI offers incredible potential for identifying threats, Kyle and Alex explain why organizations need to walk before they run to make the most of these tools. Tune in to this inaugural episode on all things digital identity! Reports referenced: Correction: 56% of organizations reported experiencing a data breach (not 54% as mentioned in the interview). This is referenced on page 28 of the report. Click here to view https://bit.ly/3USqrKq
--------
32:51
Welcome to the Edge of IT: Season One Trailer
Technology is transforming our world at an unprecedented pace, but to truly grasp the power behind these groundbreaking solutions, we need to go beyond the code and uncover the brilliant minds creating them. Join Jonathan Gough, Chief Data Scientist, for this inaugural season, as he sits down with trailblazing IT professionals from across industries. Together, they'll explore the stories, challenges, and passions behind the technology that’s shaping our future. Welcome to an exploration of the digital ecosystem. Welcome to The Edge of IT!
Welcome to Edge of IT, the podcast that connects the dots between cutting-edge tech and the world it’s creating. Join host Jonathan Gough as he takes a closer look at the ideas driving progress: from AI and cybersecurity to the unsung heroes of IT who make it all work. Discover how technology is redefining what’s possible, one episode at a time.
