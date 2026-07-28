DYNASTY: The Royal Family’s Most Challenging Year

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27 episodes
- Meet Wally Amos. He founded the ubiquitous Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies in 1975, turning the brand into an overnight sensation and himself into a pop-culture fixture in the 1970s and 1980s.
But there’s a darker side to Wally’s seemingly sweet story. One filled with five marriages to six women and a string of bad business decisions that led him to lose the empire he had created.
When he passed away in 2024, host Sarah Amos set out to untangle her father’s complicated past and finally face the life and legacy she had been avoiding.
New episodes every Wednesday: swap.fm/l/vf-toughcookie-feed
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- Five family members, murdered. A sixth in prison for life. It’s one of Britain’s most infamous crimes. But did the justice system get it wrong? “Blood Relatives,” a six-part series from In the Dark, is coming on October 28th.New Yorker subscribers get early, ad-free access to “Blood Relatives.” In Apple Podcasts, tap the link at the top of the feed to subscribe or link an existing subscription. Or visit newyorker.com/dark to subscribe and listen in the New Yorker app.In the Dark has merch! Buy specially designed hats, T-shirts, and totes for yourself or a loved one at store.newyorker.com.
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- This spring, Catherine, Princess of Wales, ended a long silence and rampant public speculation with a solemn video announcing her cancer diagnosis. In the final episode of DYNASTY: The Windsors’ Most Difficult Year, hosts Claire Howorth, Katie Nicholl, and Erin Vanderhoof explain why the message that accompanied her diagnosis was the most important speech of her royal career, and what it says about the Catherine we will see in the future. After a year of struggle, is the monarchy emerging into a new, calmer era? And what lessons will the Windsors take away from their brushes with ill-health and public speculation?
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- It’s been four years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked away from their royal roles, sparking an endless stream of media attention and second-guessing in the UK. This year, the biggest headlines—from historic health challenges for Kate Middleton and King Charles III to royal banquets and honor ceremonies—have been coming from Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been carving out their own luxurious, semi-royal, and very philanthropic path thousands of miles away, in the court of Montecito.
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- When King Charles III announced his cancer diagnosis in February, there was an outpouring of emotion in the UK, along with some concern about what it would look like if the monarch not wasn’t able to greet his public on a daily basis. From the beginning, the king balanced his treatments with his duties, and privately he told his medical team that attending Trooping the Colour, the parade that marks his birthday, was nonnegotiable. By the time the June celebration rolled around, the king was out on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Queen Camilla at his side, and the clouds over the Windsors’ future seemed to part.
On this week’s episode of DYNASTY: The Royal Family’s Most Challenging Year, hosts Claire Howorth, Katie Nicholl, and Erin Vanderhoof return to the unprecedented events of the year, and Charles’ embrace of radical (for royals, anyway) transparency.
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About DYNASTY: The Royal Family’s Most Challenging Year
Unimaginable secrets. Unyielding power. Devastating rifts and shocking allegiances. With surprising new interviews as well as historic sound, Vanity Fair’s DYNASTY examines the ties that bind the one of the most influential families in the world today, taking you inside their lives for a glimpse at the inner workings of privilege. DYNASTY goes deep on the modern Windsors with Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl and staff writer Erin Vanderhoof, who reexamine the complex, sometimes fiery family dynamics—from the intimate side of the queen’s early reign to Harry and Meghan’s royal split to Prince Andrew’s shameful scandal to the reign of King Charles—with razor-sharp insights, fresh reportage, and exclusive guests. For more on DYNASTY, visit vf.com/dynastyPodcast website
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