DYNASTY: The Royal Family’s Most Challenging Year

The Palace and the Press
After Harry and Meghan’s royal exit, the royal family doubled down on “never complain, never explain,” but there are a few signs that the Buckingham Palace public relations strategy is undergoing a reset. Can King Charles change the Palace’s relationship with the press?
5/2/2023
35:42
King Charles Ascends—For Better and Worse
On a special episode of DYNASTY, cohosts Katie Nicholl and Erin Vanderhoof break down some of the king’s successes on the world stage and some of the threats to his new reign.
4/25/2023
37:30
Special Coverage: Will Prince Harry Have Regrets?
After taking a few days to savor Prince Harry’s eye-opening memoir Spare, cohosts Katie Nicholl and Erin Vanderhoof sit down to explain the book’s revelations and debate whether Harry will come to regret his disclosures. Can the Firm weather more controversy? And will the royals ever make up with Harry and Meghan?
1/17/2023
33:24
Still Watching: The Crown Season 5
All ten episodes of season 5 of The Crown are now on Netflix, and Dynasty's Erin Vanderhoof joins Vanity Fair reporter Julie Miller for a special Still Watching breaking down the first five episodes of the new season. Catching up with the royals in the 90s, the decades of Charles and Diana's bitter divorce and the Queen's "annus horribilis", the new season includes plenty of drama for every adult member of the royal family, plus the introduction of new key figures like Mohamed Al-Fayed and Hasnat Khan.
Vanity Fair's royal correspondent and Dynasty cohost Katie Nicholl also joins for a conversation about how the real-life royals are feeling about the new season, and why the show may be much more than just an inconvenience for the newly crowned King Charles III.
For more on The Crown, read all of Vanity Fair's coverage.
Vanity Fair’s Still Watching podcast is also recapping this season of HBO’s The White Lotus every Monday - head over their page to hear the latest episode featuring an interview with Beatrice Granno.
11/9/2022
40:27
King Charles on the Cusp
As the splintered family mourns its matriarch, Vanity Fair's DYNASTY examines how Charles, William, and Harry are planning for their respective futures.
For more DYNASTY, visit VF.com/dynasty.
For a transcript of this episode, please follow this link.
