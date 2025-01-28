Today on Dumb Money, picking winners and losers in the wake of DeepSeek.
--------
1:25:01
THE NVIDIA TRADE NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT
Hint: it's not $NVDA stock.
--------
1:19:49
Trading Trump's First 100 Days
Trump’s inauguration saw new traditions and executive orders, signaling a deregulated business environment. Today’s Dumb Money episode will discuss Trump’s impact on Wall Street and investment strategies for his first 100 days.
--------
56:59
Willow: End of Bitcoin? Generational investment?
Will Google's new Willow chip crack cryptography? Today on Dumb Money, why we think Willow could be a generational investment opportunity.
--------
57:12
Holiday Short Squeeze: the trade everyone’s missing
Today on Dumb Money, our biggest holiday trade yet.
Listen Ad-Free: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dumbmoney/subscribe
Dave Hanson, Chris Camillo and Jordan Mclain are Dumb Money. These longtime friends sold their tech startup, quit their day jobs, and decided to become full-time investors.