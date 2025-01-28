Powered by RND
Dumb Money Live

Dumb Money
Dave Hanson, Chris Camillo and Jordan Mclain are Dumb Money. These longtime friends...
  • Our DeepSeek stock trades — winners and losers
    Today on Dumb Money, picking winners and losers in the wake of DeepSeek.
    --------  
    1:25:01
  • THE NVIDIA TRADE NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT
    Hint: it's not $NVDA stock.
    --------  
    1:19:49
  • Trading Trump's First 100 Days
    Trump’s inauguration saw new traditions and executive orders, signaling a deregulated business environment.  Today’s Dumb Money episode will discuss Trump’s impact on Wall Street and investment strategies for his first 100 days.
    --------  
    56:59
  • Willow: End of Bitcoin? Generational investment?
    Will Google's new Willow chip crack cryptography? Today on Dumb Money, why we think Willow could be a generational investment opportunity.
    --------  
    57:12
  • Holiday Short Squeeze: the trade everyone’s missing
    Today on Dumb Money, our biggest holiday trade yet.
    --------  
    1:23:00

Dave Hanson, Chris Camillo and Jordan Mclain are Dumb Money. These longtime friends sold their tech startup, quit their day jobs, and decided to become full-time investors.
