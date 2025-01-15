Powered by RND
Drone Wars

Firestorm Studios
Firestorm Studios brings you The Drone Wars Podcast, a show that explores all facets of autonomous systems - ground, air, and sea - and their transformative imp...
  • Adapting To a New Battlefield: The U.S. Military's Innovation Challenge
    The battlefield is changing faster than ever, but can the U.S. military keep up? In this episode, Mike MacKay discusses the hurdles to adopting new tech, the risks of bureaucratic stagnation, and how lessons from recent conflicts could shape future doctrine.Follow Mike MacKay:Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-w-mackay/Website: Cognita.io
    33:00
  • Drone Wars Trailer
    Firestorm Studios brings you The Drone Wars Podcast, a show that explores all facets of autonomous systems - ground, air, and sea - and their transformative impact on various aspects of human life, from agriculture to warfare. We feature interviews with CEOs, founders, and C-suite executives from the world's leading autonomy and robotics companies.Stock Music provided by ikoliks, from Pond5
    0:28

About Drone Wars

Firestorm Studios brings you The Drone Wars Podcast, a show that explores all facets of autonomous systems - ground, air, and sea - and their transformative impact on various aspects of human life, from agriculture to warfare. We feature interviews with CEOs, founders, and C-suite executives from the world's leading autonomy and robotics companies.
