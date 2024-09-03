Powered by RND
Dr. Scott Jensen Podcast
Dr. Scott Jensen answers questions from you, sits down with different people from the great state of Minnesota, and talks about some of the major political issu...
GovernmentNewsPoliticsSociety & CultureDocumentary

Available Episodes

5 of 41
  • #40 // A Band-Aid on Healthcare
    Healthcare is broken. Our solutions seem to be just putting a Band-Aid on it! Shortcuts, lack of individual solutions for patients, and relying on bad data are now the default. In this podcast, I discuss these emerging healthcare challenges and what can be done to solve them.
    --------  
    17:12
  • #39 // Darkness
    Mental health is a major topic discussed today. On this podcast, I explore these topics from a physician's perspective - but also from the point of view of someone who lost a loved one to suicide. We must fight against the darkness!
    --------  
    14:37
  • #38 // Personality
    What if what we eat impacts our personality? What if environmental factors in the way we were raised has more of a bearing on who we are than we might have thought? In this most recent podcast, we explore how personalities are formed and cultivated. As a family doc who sees the struggles of developing kids firsthand, this podcast might give you some critical insight into your own parenting!
    --------  
    26:00
  • #37 // The Big Lie
    Remember the Big Lie they told in 2020 and beyond? We devastated society and have imposed permanent consequences in the way our society operates... in the way our children are treated. In this podcast, we recount the devastation --- with the call to action of "Never Again!"
    --------  
    18:42
  • #36 // Devastation
    Devastation. Permanent learning loss, a growing distrust in our institutions, and no accountability for the leaders who sent us down this road. In this podcast, we explore every consequence of lockdowns, how we treated our children, and the long-term ramifications we'll be feeling for decades to come. NEVER AGAIN.
    --------  
    39:59

Dr. Scott Jensen Podcast

Dr. Scott Jensen answers questions from you, sits down with different people from the great state of Minnesota, and talks about some of the major political issues facing the state of Minnesota!
