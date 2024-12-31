Building Trust: A Conversation on Local Government and Transparency
In this episode of the Dover Download podcast, the first of two parts, Deputy City Manager Christopher Parker chats with Nate Bernitz, a field specialist for Community and Economic Development at the University of New Hampshire's Cooperative Extension, about transparency and public trust in local government. The conversation explores Dover's various approaches to building trust through outreach and engagement, including the Dover Download podcast itself, which Parker notes reaches a surprisingly diverse audience. They discuss Dover's commitment to transparency through detailed budget documentation, accessible staff contact information, and clear communication practices. Parker emphasizes the city's focus on customer service, particularly in "high-touch" departments like the City Clerk's office and inspection services. The discussion also covers how Dover adapted during COVID-19 by streamlining processes and creating more online services, such as permit applications and outdoor dining approvals. Throughout the conversation, both speakers highlight the importance of making local government more accessible and understandable to residents while maintaining effective service delivery.
45:24
Community Development in Focus: The CDBG Program and December Meeting Updates
In this episode of the Dover Download podcast, Deputy City Manager Christopher Parker chats with Dave Carpenter, Community Development Coordinator, and Ryan Pope, Housing Navigator, about Dover's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and the upcoming five-year consolidated plan. Carpenter explains that Dover has been an entitlement community since the 1970s, receiving direct federal funding to address community needs, particularly in housing and economic development. Pope discusses their current community engagement efforts, including surveys and public listening sessions, to gather input for the new consolidated plan. They highlight emerging themes such as housing affordability, housing quality, and economic development. Carpenter notes the challenges of working with limited funding and the importance of prioritizing needs effectively. The plan will go through public hearings before the Planning Board and City Council in early 2025, with final approval expected by spring.
In the second segment, Parker speaks with Brian Early of Media Services and Erin Bassegio of the Planning Department about recent city developments. Early reports on the School Board's budget preparation, the Joint Building Committee's work on the Dover High School Athletic Complex, and City Council actions on the waterfront pavilion project. Bassegio details the Planning Board's December meeting, which included approvals for the Library renovation project, various residential developments, and discussion of a Court Street project. She also mentions updates from the Arts Commission and Conservation Commission, including new staff members joining the planning department.
30:19
Preserving Dover's Natural Heritage: A Conversation with Conservation Leaders
In this episode of the Dover Download podcast, Deputy City Manager Christopher Parker chats with Bill Hunt, Chairman of the Conservation Commission, and Anna Boudreau, founding member of the Open Lands Committee, about their combined 40-plus years of volunteer service preserving Dover's natural resources. Hunt, a retired teacher and farm owner, discusses the Conservation Commission's role in providing environmental guidance to the Planning Board for development projects. Boudreau explains how the Open Lands Committee works with willing landowners to preserve land through conservation easements, emphasizing that properties must meet specific criteria for conservation value. Both guests highlight Dover's balanced approach to development and conservation, with Boudreau noting the importance of meeting housing needs while protecting natural resources. The conversation concludes with Hunt discussing the Commission's urban tree initiative to replace and maintain trees in downtown Dover, and Boudreau expressing the Open Lands Committee's need for volunteers to help with outreach, education, and easement monitoring.
In This Week in Dover History, we learn about Dover's oldest hook and ladder fire company, formed on Dec. 21, 1831. Initially called the Volunteer Hook and Ladder Company, it later became known as the Lincoln Hook and Ladder Company No. 1. The company was famous for its annual banquets and became the oldest horse-drawn fire apparatus in New England before transitioning to its first motorized ladder truck in 1924.
24:28
A New Chapter in Dover Recreation: Merging Boards, Building Community
In this episode of the Dover Download podcast, Deputy City Manager Christopher Parker chats with Rick Mikulis and Heather Twombly about recent changes to Dover's Recreation Advisory Board. They discuss how the board has been restructured to combine three separate entities - the Recreation Board, Arena Commission, and Pool Committee - into one comprehensive board. The consolidation aims to streamline operations, reduce duplication of efforts, and create a more cohesive approach to recreation in Dover. They also discuss the transition from former Recreation Director Gary Bannon to new director Kevin Hebert, noting how Hebert brings fresh energy and ideas while maintaining a strong community focus. The conversation highlights upcoming initiatives, including plans to enhance the annual tree lighting ceremony and the revival of the Heyliger Awards, which recognize community volunteers in sports and recreation. Both guests emphasize the board's openness to new members who have a passion for recreation and community involvement.
In This Week in Dover History, we learn about Dover's 1921 initiative to become a winter recreation destination. Through the formation of a winter sports association led by the Chamber of Commerce and mayor-elect Charles G. Waldron, the city aimed to promote activities like hockey, ski jumping, snowshoeing, and skating. This organized approach marked Dover's early development as a winter recreation hub.
18:09
Getting the Lead Out: Dover's Water Service Line Inventory
In this episode of the Dover Download podcast, Deputy City Manager Christopher Parker chats with Utilities Superintendent Mike Nadeau and City Engineer Ken Mavrogeorge about Dover's ongoing lead service line inventory initiative. The discussion centers on a federally mandated program requiring cities to document the materials used in water service lines, with particular attention to identifying potential lead pipes. They explain that water service lines connect main water pipes to individual properties, with ownership split between the city and property owners. The conversation covers the historical use of lead in water infrastructure, particularly during World War II material shortages, and the health risks associated with lead exposure. The officials detail Dover's efforts to inventory these lines, including a public survey. They discuss strategies for completing the inventory, options for homeowners with lead services, and available funding programs that could cover up to 70% of replacement costs.
In This Week in Dover History, we learn about the Boston and Maine Railroad's 1927 decision to relocate its divisional headquarters to Dover. The move brought about 60 employees and their families to the city and included plans to expand the existing passenger station with two additional floors for offices. The decision highlighted Dover's strategic importance as a transportation hub in New England.
Dover Download is a weekly look at what's happening in the City of Dover, New Hampshire, hosted by Deputy City Manager Christopher Parker. Tune in for a closer look at the city's programs, services, public bodies and projects, as well as a look back each week at Dover's history.