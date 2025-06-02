DEP ep 1 Behold Her 🌶️

Carter and Marielle kick off the pod with "Behold Her" by Emily Antoinette.When a young woman confronts a stranger she believes is spying into her apartment, she finds herself entangled in the witchy world of a demonic private eye, a seductive vampiress, and her own mysterious gifts. Filled to the brim with spice, this is the perfect way to start the pod. Come get a little dirty with us ;)"Behold Her" is available on the kindle bookstore, or at https://emilyantoinette.com/beholdherTriggers:discussion and explicit depictions of sex and kink-based activities including voyerism, exhibitionism, CNC (consensual non-consent), bondage, fake stalking, fake kidnapping, and verbal degradation during dirty talk. Throughout the book, there are references to depression, pet loss/grief after losing a pet, internalized fat shame, and negative body image. There are short references to racism and misogyny, but they aren’t central to the themes of the book. There are brief depictions of blood and violence but they aren’t prevalent throughout the story.