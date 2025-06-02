Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsDouble Entendre
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Double Entendre
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Double Entendre

Carter H. & Marielle G.
ArtsBooksComedyHealth & Wellness
Double Entendre
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • DEP ep 1 Behold Her 🌶️
    Carter and Marielle kick off the pod with "Behold Her" by Emily Antoinette.When a young woman confronts a stranger she believes is spying into her apartment, she finds herself entangled in the witchy world of a demonic private eye, a seductive vampiress, and her own mysterious gifts. Filled to the brim with spice, this is the perfect way to start the pod. Come get a little dirty with us ;)"Behold Her" is available on the kindle bookstore, or at https://emilyantoinette.com/beholdherTriggers:discussion and explicit depictions of sex and kink-based activities including voyerism, exhibitionism, CNC (consensual non-consent), bondage, fake stalking, fake kidnapping, and verbal degradation during dirty talk.  Throughout the book, there are references to depression, pet loss/grief after losing a pet, internalized fat shame, and negative body image. There are short references to racism and misogyny, but they aren’t central to the themes of the book. There are brief depictions of blood and violence but they aren’t prevalent throughout the story.
    --------  
    1:16:18

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Double Entendre

A podcast for hopeless romantics that can't help but crave the spicier things in life.
Podcast website
ArtsBooksComedyHealth & WellnessSexuality

Listen to Double Entendre, Myths and Legends and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:54:47 AM