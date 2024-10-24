Don't Waste This F*cking Podcast: The Story of Megan Stoner

Episode 8 - What's Really Going On Here?

Support this podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/amandapet Want to start your own podcast like mine? Learn how here: https://www.excelsiorstudios.co/podcasting-101 Follow Don’t Waste This Podcast - The Story of Megan Stoner: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2HwfpUUeZoO56InwCDKPz9?si=012f9d9d787d41ec Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dont-waste-this-f-cking-podcast-the-story-of-megan-stoner/id1757463535 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxSxvgm78Mp1rb-TNTjPrIg Join the official Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/share/5tgE9TMZnmW7nJYo/ Follow me on social media: Twitter: ⁠https://x.com/amandatalks__ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amandatalksgeopolitics/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@amandatalksgeopolitics Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amandatalksgeopolitics My other podcast (foreign policy) - Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3iCOppx4ovxTaKKcFXbZLh?si=4cc35f7763f24f88 My other podcast (foreign policy) - Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/great-work-with-amanda-peterson/id1716202993