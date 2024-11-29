Powered by RND
Don’t Frett

Justin Frett
Welcome to Don’t Frett Podcast, hosted by me, Justin Frett. Based in New York, this podcast is a personal journey of healing and transformation. Born from the t...
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

  • My Regular Is Remarkable
    This is the introduction to what will be a very long story. A story I am ready, excited, and dedicated to writing with you. I have not met the best of me yet, and here is the start of us being introduced. Each chapter we will embark on a lesson we all need to learn. Come in class; Justin is here! Justin Frett Socials: @jstfrtt Don't Frett Podcast Socials: @dontfrettpodcast JustinFrett.com Questions/Story Times: [email protected] All other inquires: [email protected] Studio Seventeen Socials: @studio17content
    50:47

About Don’t Frett

