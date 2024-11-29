About Don’t Frett

Welcome to Don’t Frett Podcast, hosted by me, Justin Frett. Based in New York, this podcast is a personal journey of healing and transformation. Born from the trials that once broke me, Don’t Frett Podcast is a space to explore the beauty in being beautifully broken and the resilience in rebuilding. Through heartfelt conversations and shared experiences, I’m determined to mend alongside my listeners, embracing the challenges and victories that come with healing. Together, we’ll navigate the complexities of life, uncover strength in vulnerability, and celebrate the art of becoming whole again. Join me on this journey as we repair, grow, and thrive—one episode at a time.