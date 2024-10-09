Doctors and Litigation: The L Word

Mistakes to Avoid: An Expert Medical Expert's Take
In this episode we have a conversation with surgeon and longtime expert witness Dr. Stephen Cohen, who wants to tell you about common mistakes he's seen physician defendants make in their cases. Dr. Pensa and Dr. Cohen discuss real cases Dr. Cohen participated in as an expert, and their legal outcomes. We also emphasize the unfortunate reality that we (and licensing boards, and society)should not use adverse jury verdicts and legal outcomes alone to infer whether someone's medical care was reasonable.
Learn more about Dr. Pensa at doctorsandlitigation.com.
37:45
Thought Work for the Health of It
Dr. Pensa explains why attention to your thinking, even when you feel your mental health is "good", can lead to personal growth and a more satisfying life. We all know the markers of excellent physical health, but what are the components of excellent mental health? Is it simply being happy all the time? Is that even possible? (Spoiler: it's not.)
Using functional fitness for the body as an analogy, we look at the importance of not waiting until your health is poor before making efforts to improve or optimize. Strength, endurance, flexibility, agility, speed, and balance are facets of both functional physical health as well as your mental health and thought processes that can be developed and strengthened over time with intentional practice. A person adept in all of these spheres can become more adaptable to life's inevitable challenges, and just like in physical health, learning to lean into resistance and some discomfort in lower-stakes situations will increase your capacity over time. The concepts of thought work and emotional agility are introduced.
Mentioned resource: Susan David's Emotional Agility
32:36
What's In Your Policy? Things to Know About Your Med Mal Coverage
Many of us have no idea who our medical malpractice insurance carrier is, let alone the details in our policy.
But this ignorance can have huge consequences when it's time to face a claim, and it's better to go into that challenge with your eyes wide open.
On this podcast, Dr. Pensa speaks with John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA about things that every doctor or other patient-facing clinician should know about their insurance coverage, which can vary tremendously from policy to policy, and from insurance company to insurance company.
So before you take a new job, or before you face a claim: have a listen, and learn about the questions you've got to ask.
31:56
The All-Important Jury
Physicians and other clinician defendants whose cases go to trial (roughly 8-10% of malpractice cases) usually have little understanding of the legal events and strategies involved, which naturally amplifies their anxiety. Today on the podcast, we'll continue to address these knowledge deficits.
Decisions made about how cases proceed are usually made by considering how the 'optics' of a given case will look to a hypothetical jury -- but when trial begins, at jury selection and the voir dire, that once-hypothetical jury will be come real flesh and blood laypeople, who have their own ideas, perspectives, biases, likes and dislikes. And they will decide how this long legal saga ends and which side prevails (barring any appeals, which unfortunately Dr. Pensa is very familiar with.)
In this podcast, we talk to Shari Belitz, Esq., a trial and jury consultant, about the importance of jury selection and the strategies involved. Ms. Belitz is the CEO and Owner of Shari Belitz Communications. She is a seasoned attorney who then trained in forensic psychology before launching her career as a trial consultant and strategist.
We talk about why the jury is all-important in case outcomes, the strategies attorneys can deploy during the voir dire to try to select jurors who may be more inclined to side with their case, how attorneys can expose bias and strike jurors for cause, and the utility of mock juries and focus groups.
If you haven't listened to the Season One episode on Trial and Settlement, start there first.
You can learn more about host Dr. Pensa here.
42:24
Strategic Communication in Litigation
In this episode, Dr. Pensa discusses 'strategic communication' in litigation with expert Matt Abrahams.
Matt teaches strategic communication at Stanford Graduate School of Business and hosts the podcast, "Think Fast, Talk Smart." He's also the author of the books "Think Faster, Talk Smarter" and "Speaking Out Without Freaking Out: 50 Techniques for Confident, Calm and Competent Presenting."
We talk about the importance of communicating strategically in any setting, including the artificial settings of deposition and trial. We discuss, among other things, anxiety management, the importance of preparation and structure, and communicating with empathy, clarity, and brevity.
More about Dr. Pensa and how to contact her: https://doctorsandlitigation.com/
The majority of physicians will be sued during their career, yet the topic is largely taboo. This podcast for physicians discusses malpractice litigation and litigation stress, with the voices of doctors who have been through it.
Also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify