Doctors and Litigation: The L Word

The All-Important Jury

Physicians and other clinician defendants whose cases go to trial (roughly 8-10% of malpractice cases) usually have little understanding of the legal events and strategies involved, which naturally amplifies their anxiety. Today on the podcast, we'll continue to address these knowledge deficits. Decisions made about how cases proceed are usually made by considering how the 'optics' of a given case will look to a hypothetical jury -- but when trial begins, at jury selection and the voir dire, that once-hypothetical jury will be come real flesh and blood laypeople, who have their own ideas, perspectives, biases, likes and dislikes. And they will decide how this long legal saga ends and which side prevails (barring any appeals, which unfortunately Dr. Pensa is very familiar with.) In this podcast, we talk to Shari Belitz, Esq., a trial and jury consultant, about the importance of jury selection and the strategies involved. Ms. Belitz is the CEO and Owner of Shari Belitz Communications. She is a seasoned attorney who then trained in forensic psychology before launching her career as a trial consultant and strategist. We talk about why the jury is all-important in case outcomes, the strategies attorneys can deploy during the voir dire to try to select jurors who may be more inclined to side with their case, how attorneys can expose bias and strike jurors for cause, and the utility of mock juries and focus groups. If you haven't listened to the Season One episode on Trial and Settlement, start there first. You can learn more about host Dr. Pensa here.