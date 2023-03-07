What Is Music?: A Music Podcast About Radiohead

A podcast about discographies. A different artist every season. Currently in Season 4: Is It Rad In Yo' Head?: A critical analysis of the history, cultural impa...

A podcast about discographies. A different artist every season. Currently in Season 4: Is It Rad In Yo' Head?: A critical analysis of the history, cultural impact, and music of Radiohead. Join Adam, Steve, and Lucas, as they go album by album, track by track, to find out if context can change your experience of music, how people become obsessed with artists, and to ultimately answer the question 'what is music?' Expect in-depth analysis, tedious tangents, controversial music opinions, and an exhaustive attitude to context. Also expect to find out more about the artists (and the hosts) than anyone could ever want to know! Previous seasons have covered Manic Street Preachers, Muse, and Billie Eilish!