What Is Music?: A Music Podcast About Radiohead

A podcast about discographies. A different artist every season. Currently in Season 4: Is It Rad In Yo' Head?: A critical analysis of the history, cultural impa...
Radiohead Final Thoughts
The Big Mates discuss tipping, building bigger venues, Dopesick and their final thoughts on Radiohead.Adam, Steve, and Lucas look back on the last 15 months of musical examination, place the career of Radiohead into context, and discuss their feelings and opinions on the band. They take in critical reception, cultural impact, and sum up each album of the Radiohead discography. They look at how solo-albums and side projects feed into their career, and discuss the journey the band have been on over the past three decades. They also find time to discuss their album rankings, final scores, and their Top 10 Radiohead songs. Does context affect the way we listen to music? Does knowing the history of an artist give you a better appreciation of their output? And, more importantly, is it rad in yo' head? Find out on this episode of What Is Music?Stay tuned at the end for a sneak-peek at Season 5!Join us next week as we return to the world of Muse and begin the deep-dive into their most recent album, Will of the People.
7/17/2023
3:49:20
Radiohead Music Videos
The Big Mates discuss Pulp Fiction, subtitles, stop-motion animation, and watch all of Radiohead's music videos in one sitting.Adam, Steve, and Lucas continue their deep dive into the career and discography of Radiohead by discussing every music video from across the band's career, providing insightful and illuminating commentary along the way.How many can they get through before the madness starts to seep in? Who is Phil and who is Clive? Which characters have been recast in Chicken Run 2? Find out on this episode of What Is Music?You can watch along with us here:https://vimeo.com/823118375Our next episode is out on Monday July 17th and will see us wrap up the Radiohead season and give our final thoughts on the band and their music.
7/9/2023
2:46:47
Colin Greenwood is in Radiohead
The Big Mates discuss heat, negative energy, hovitating, and Colin Greenwood.Adam, Steve, and Lucas continue their deep dive into the career and discography of Radiohead by discussing the bassist from the band.What actually happens in this episode? What does Nick Cave have to do with Peaky Blinders? Which bear's is just right? Find out on this episode of What Is Music?Watch along with the commentary portion here:https://youtu.be/JKiRzxBVq3AOr don't! - It works fine either way!Our next episode is out on Monday July 10th and we will be watching all of Radiohead's music videos in one sitting!
7/3/2023
1:18:11
Jonny Greenwood Contemporary Classical and Film Score
The Big Mates discuss Paul Thomas Anderson, Sean Harris, Tom Cruise, and a selection of contemporary classical and film score works by Jonny Greenwood.Adam, Steve, and Lucas continue their deep dive into the career and discography of Radiohead by discussing the extra-curricular activities of guitarist Jonny Greenwood, who has composed many concert works and contributed the score to some of the most acclaimed films of recent times. They look at how Jonny composes these pieces, and take a look at his 20-year career as a composer.They also obviously find time to talk about Jonny's line of olive oil, and his recent work with Dudu Tassa.What is classical music? Do we know how to talk about it? Will there be blood? Find out on this episode of What Is Music?Our next episode is out on Monday July 3rd!
6/26/2023
1:42:26
A Light For Attracting Attention
The Big Mates discuss painting, the pandemic, Glastonbury Festival, and A Light For Attracting Attention by The Smile.Adam, Steve, and Lucas continue their deep dive into the career and discography of Radiohead by discussing the debut by side-project, The Smile. They look at how the band featuring Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood came to be, howe they recorded their first album, and the context surrounding the songs.They also go track-by-track on the record, discuss the band's debut performance on Glastonbury livestream, and look to the future of the project.Is it just another Radiohead album? What does it mean for the future of Radiohead? Is a flute a woodwind? Find out on this episode of What Is Music?Our next episode is out on Monday June 26th and we'll be discussing the contemporary classical and film score works of Jonny Greenwood.
About What Is Music?: A Music Podcast About Radiohead
A podcast about discographies. A different artist every season. Currently in Season 4: Is It Rad In Yo' Head?: A critical analysis of the history, cultural impact, and music of Radiohead. Join Adam, Steve, and Lucas, as they go album by album, track by track, to find out if context can change your experience of music, how people become obsessed with artists, and to ultimately answer the question 'what is music?' Expect in-depth analysis, tedious tangents, controversial music opinions, and an exhaustive attitude to context. Also expect to find out more about the artists (and the hosts) than anyone could ever want to know! Previous seasons have covered Manic Street Preachers, Muse, and Billie Eilish!