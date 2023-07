What Is Music?: A Music Podcast About Radiohead

Radiohead Final Thoughts

The Big Mates discuss tipping, building bigger venues, Dopesick and their final thoughts on Radiohead.Adam, Steve, and Lucas look back on the last 15 months of musical examination, place the career of Radiohead into context, and discuss their feelings and opinions on the band. They take in critical reception, cultural impact, and sum up each album of the Radiohead discography. They look at how solo-albums and side projects feed into their career, and discuss the journey the band have been on over the past three decades. They also find time to discuss their album rankings, final scores, and their Top 10 Radiohead songs. Does context affect the way we listen to music? Does knowing the history of an artist give you a better appreciation of their output? And, more importantly, is it rad in yo' head? Find out on this episode of What Is Music?Stay tuned at the end for a sneak-peek at Season 5!Join us next week as we return to the world of Muse and begin the deep-dive into their most recent album, Will of the People.