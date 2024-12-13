Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessDivergent Conversations
Listen to Divergent Conversations in the App
Listen to Divergent Conversations in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Divergent Conversations

Podcast Divergent Conversations
Megan Neff & Patrick Casale
Dr. Megan Neff and Patrick Casale are two Neurodivergent therapists in a neurotypical world. During this podcast, they’ll talk about their own personal experien...
Health & WellnessMental HealthScienceSocial SciencesBusinessEntrepreneurship

Available Episodes

5 of 84

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Divergent Conversations

Dr. Megan Neff and Patrick Casale are two Neurodivergent therapists in a neurotypical world. During this podcast, they’ll talk about their own personal experiences as Autistic-ADHDers. They will reflect on their lived experience as AuDHD mental health professionals, and entrepreneurs, as well as offer clinical guidance, and support. Episodes will be conversational in nature, and they’ll interview other ND Folx to amplify the voices of other neurodivergent advocates and individuals as they share their authentic stories. New episodes will come out weekly, on all major platforms. Megan told Patrick, ”I’ll bring the chaos, You organize it.” This perfectly sums up their working relationship and friendship. Reflections of two neurodivergent clinicians. Raw, Vulnerable, Affirmative As Hell. Follow on instagram.com/divergentconversations Topics include Autism, ADHD, Sleep struggles, Chronic Illness, RSD, Alexithymia, Autistic burnout, Intersectionality, Neuroqueer, Creativity, OCD, Neurodivergence, Affirming Language, Small business ownership, Unpacking Internalized Ableism, and so much more. If you love the podcast, please leave us a 5 star review https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/divergent-conversations/id1662009631 Visit our website for all podcast episodes and sponsorship opportunities divergentpod.com Legal Disclaimer: The content provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or medical professional for personalized advice regarding any medical condition or treatment.
Podcast website

Listen to Divergent Conversations, The School of Greatness and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:46:14 AM