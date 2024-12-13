As a gifted, BIPOC individual, it can be uniquely challenging to navigate day-to-day experiences and find meaningful connections, especially prior to the discovery of giftedness.In this episode, Patrick Casale and Dr. Megan Anna Neff, two AuDHD mental health professionals, along with Sheldon Gay, an entrepreneur, podcast host, and the Vice-Chair of the neurodivergent-affirming non-profit, Umbrella US, discuss his unique perspective on being seen beneath our social masks, the societal impact of intellectual identity as a BIPOC human, and his personal self-discovery journey of giftedness.Top 3 reasons to listen to the entire episode:Discover the complexities and societal pressures of intellectual identity and how they shape interactions and self-perception, as well as the struggle to find genuine connections while managing unique cognitive abilities.Gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges faced by gifted individuals, especially within marginalized communities. Learn about the burden of expectations, code-switching as a gifted black man, and the journey of self-acceptance.Learn about Sheldon Gay's perspective on navigating biases in professional spaces, the importance of authenticity, and the impact of self-trust and empathy in both personal and professional settings.As you explore the depths of your own identity and capabilities, remember the importance of self-trust and creating spaces where you can be your authentic self. Reflect on how societal expectations may have influenced your journey and seek communities that celebrate your unique experiences and perspectives.More about Sheldon:Sheldon Gay is an entrepreneur with a background in engineering and creating memorable customer experiences. He's worked in various fields, including healthcare, nonprofits, and education-technology. In addition to growing multiple businesses, he is currently the Vice-Chair of the neurodivergent-affirming non-profit, Umbrella US. As a Black man who discovered later in life that he’s neurodivergent, he sees the world from a different angle than most. Due to his unique perspective, he knows all too well how it feels to be “the only one” in a room. After intense self-discovery work in his early 40s, he found answers to life-long questions and received freedom from burdens he'd carried since he was a child. Now, he uses his experiences to help others embrace their true selves and release their burdens as well. Sheldon helps his audiences become curious about their minds, combat loneliness through community, and experience peace and joy through authenticity.Website: sheldongayisbugn.comSocial Media: @imustbebugn and @imustbebugn.bsky.social———————————————————————🎙️Listen to more episodes of the Divergent Conversations Podcast here🎙️Spotify🎙️Apple🎙️YouTube Music▶️ YouTube———————————————————————A Thanks to Our
Episode 83: Giftedness (Part 4): Parenting 2e Kids: High Standards and Emotional Needs [featuring Dr. Danika Maddocks]
If you are the parent of a gifted or twice-exceptional (2e) child, you know the unique challenges and pressures these children face.In this episode, Patrick Casale and Dr. Megan Anna Neff, two AuDHD mental health professionals, and Dr. Danika Maddocks, a gifted/2e parent coach and owner of The Gifted Learning Lab, discuss the complexities of raising and supporting gifted and 2e kids, including the internal and external pressures, the impact of growth vs. fixed mindsets, and the innovative strategies that can support these exceptional children.Top 3 reasons to listen to the entire episode:Gain insights into the internal and external pressures that gifted and 2e children face, and how these can lead to intense emotional and psychological distress despite their apparent successes.Explore the influence and impact of a growth mindset vs. a fixed mindset, especially how understanding and fostering the right mindset aids in developing resilience and coping mechanisms for gifted children.Learn practical, neurodiversity-affirming strategies to support a gifted or 2e child's emotional and cognitive development, including effective validation techniques and the importance of environmental fit.As you consider the best ways to support and nurture the gifted children in your life, remember to look beyond labels and standards. Focus on creating environments where their unique abilities can thrive, allowing them to grow and develop a healthy sense of self.More about Danika:Dr. Danika Maddocks is a gifted/2e parent coach and owner of The Gifted Learning Lab. She helps parents let go of standard parenting pressures and build a unique family life that actually works for their kid and themselves. She has supported gifted and twice-exceptional kids, teens, and their families for over 15 years as a teacher, therapist, school consultant, assessment provider, and coach. Her work is also informed by her personal experiences growing up gifted, being a late-identified autistic adult, and raising a young gifted/2e kid.Danika has a free email mini-course called Reduce Power Struggles with Your Gifted/2e Kid. All parents want to feel like they're on the same team as their kid or teen, but gifted/2e parents often feel stuck in negotiations and power struggles, no matter what parenting advice they try. In this free, 5-day mini-course, parents will learn practical strategies to prevent, reduce, and defuse power struggles with their gifted/2e kid or teen. Access the free course: giftedlearninglab.com/powerWebsite: giftedlearninglab.comInstagram: instagram.com/giftedlearninglabFacebook: facebook.com/giftedlearninglab———————————————🎙️Listen to more episodes of the Divergent Conversations Podcast here🎙️Spotify🎙️Apple🎙️YouTube...
Episode 82: Giftedness (Part 3): Deconstructing Giftedness: Life Beyond The Label [featuring Katy Higgins Lee]
Giftedness is paired with a unique cognitive and emotional makeup accompanied by many societal misconceptions. Many individuals find themselves grappling with high expectations, internalized stigma, and a constant quest for intellectual stimulation, often reconciling feelings of exceptional capability with misunderstood struggles.In this episode, Patrick Casale and Dr. Megan Anna Neff, two AuDHD mental health professionals, and Katy Higgins Lee, a multiply neurodivergent therapist, discuss the nuanced world of giftedness, including the intersection of giftedness, neurodivergence, and the emotional landscape that comes with it.Top 3 reasons to listen to the entire episode:Understand the trauma that can arise from being labeled as gifted, and how societal misunderstandings and high expectations can lead to negative perceptions and unresolved emotional struggles.Explore the concept of "overexcitabilities" from the theory of positive disintegration and how recognizing these heightened sensitivities can aid in self-care and managing intellectual and sensory needs for a balanced life.Discover practical approaches and supportive communities that help twice exceptional (2e) individuals navigate their unique challenges, providing a sense of belonging and validation.As you reflect on your unique journey or that of someone you care about, consider the nuances that shape your experiences and needs. Understanding and embracing these can open doors to self-acceptance and fulfilling connections.More about Katy:Katy Higgins Lee, MFT (she/her) is a multiply neurodivergent therapist in private practice in Northern California. She is also a clinical supervisor, continuing education provider, neurodiversity advocate, unschooling parent, gardener, and writer.Katy’s Trainings: katyhigginslee.com/trainingsKaty’s Groups: katyhigginslee.com/groups Instagram: nstagram.com/tendingpathsFacebook: facebook.com/katyhigginsleemftYouTube: youtu.be/7pMcDdfEj6AI Must Be BUG’N Podcast: open.spotify.com/show/3sW2KsIJ8HumxE9YgRZKFS?si=1f9748dbff9d4126Our Wild Minds Facebook Group: facebook.com/ourwildminds———————————————🎙️Listen to more episodes of the Divergent Conversations Podcast here🎙️Spotify🎙️Apple🎙️YouTube Music▶️
Episode 81: Giftedness (Part 2): You’re a Zebra, Not a Weird Horse [featuring Dr. Matt Zakreski]
The rich, layered experience of gifted and neurodivergent individuals often includes profound emotional sensitivity, rapid thinking, and unique challenges in daily life.In this episode, Patrick Casale and Dr. Megan Anna Neff, two AuDHD mental health professionals, and Dr. Matthew Zakreski, a speaker and clinical psychologist, discuss the complexities of neurodivergence and giftedness, including impostor syndrome, executive functioning, the concept of the rule of 5, mirror neurons, and the emotional depth of overexcitability.Top 3 reasons to listen to the entire episode:Discover the unique traits of gifted and neurodivergent individuals, including the intense emotional experiences known as overexcitabilities, and learn how these shape one's perception of the world.Dive into the concept of executive dysfunction, where Dr. Zakreski offers a straightforward explanation to help you understand why certain tasks can feel overwhelming, reframing "can't" instead of "won't."Explore the persistent nature of impostor syndrome among neurodivergent individuals, and learn how embracing authenticity and self-compassion can alleviate feelings of self-doubt and foster deeper connections.As you reflect on the diverse aspects of giftedness and neurodivergence, remember that unique ways of experiencing, processing, and interacting with the world are both valuable and valid. Whether or not you are neurodivergent or gifted, embrace your strengths, seek understanding for your challenges, and find communities where you can be your authentic self.More about Dr. Matt:Matthew "Dr. Matt" Zakreski, PsyD is a high-energy professional speaker and clinical psychologist who specializes in working with neurodivergent (gifted, 2e, ADHD, Autism, Dyslexia, etc.) people. He has spoken more than 900 times all over the world on both stages and podcasts about supporting neurodivergent people in all walks of life, from schools to college to the workplace. Dr. Matt specializes in taking knowledge of the brain, human behavior, and clinical psychology and making that accessible and practical for people to improve their lives.Dr. Matt is the co-founder and lead clinician at The Neurodiversity Collective, an active member of the National Association for Gifted Children (NAGC) and Supporting Emotional Needs of the Gifted (SENG), as well as the New Jersey Association for Gifted Children (NJAGC) and the Pennsylvania Association for Gifted Education (PAGE).Book (Neurodiversity Playbook)Consulting: drmattzakreski.com/blank-3Podcast (Nerding Out on Neurodiversity)Website: drmattzakreski.com ———————————————🎙️Listen to more episodes of the Divergent Conversations Podcast here🎙️Spotify🎙️
There are many stereotypes about giftedness, what it really means, and the connection it might have to neurodivergent traits related to autism or ADHD, but it’s actually a much more complex and nuanced label.In this episode, Patrick Casale and Dr. Megan Anna Neff, two AuDHD mental health professionals, and Emily Kircher-Morris, a Licensed Professional Counselor with a rich background in both education and mental health, discuss the multifaceted world of giftedness and neurodivergence, unraveling the intricate layers of IQ, societal expectations, and the personal journeys that shape the lives of gifted individuals.Top 3 reasons to listen to the entire episode:Dive into an enlightening discussion on the evolving definitions of giftedness and twice-exceptionality, and discover how universal screening in education can help identify students from marginalized backgrounds.Gain insights into the social and emotional struggles unique to gifted individuals, including the pressures of perfectionism and the challenges of making social connections.Learn about the theory of overexcitabilities and how sensitivities in gifted individuals relate to their cognitive and emotional experiences, shedding light on the biological and environmental factors that play a role.Reflect on the importance of creating environments that support neurodivergent traits, challenge societal norms linking productivity to self-worth, and advocate for systemic changes that nurture the unique qualities of gifted individuals.More about Emily:Emily Kircher-Morris, LPC, is the host of The Neurodiversity Podcast, which explores the psychological, educational, and social needs for enriching the lives of neurodivergent people. She is the author of several books for parents and educators related to the development of children and teens who are neurodivergent and cognitively gifted. She started her career in education and now works as a mental health counselor in private practice outside of St. Louis, Missouri, specializing in supporting neurodivergent, twice-exceptional, and gifted people of all ages.The Neurodiversity Podcast: neurodiversitypodcast.comNeurodiversity University: neurodiversity.universityNeurodiversity-Affirming Schools: Transforming Practices So All Students Feel Accepted and Supported: amazon.com/Neurodiversity-Affirming-Schools-Transforming-Practices-Supported/dp/B0D81QWSX8Teaching Twice-Exceptional Learners in Today’s Classroom: freespirit.com/teaching-strategies-and-professional-development/teaching-twice-exceptional-learners-in-todays-classroom-emily-kircher-morris-2e-learnersTwitter: twitter.com/EmilyKM_LPCFacebook: facebook.com/EmilyKircherMorrisPodcast Facebook Page: facebook.com/NeurodiversityPodcast———————————————🎙️Listen to more episodes of the
