Direct Current - An Energy.gov Podcast

S5 E3: The Next Generation Science of Pandemics

The COVID-19 pandemic serves as a stark reminder that, despite our great achievements, we are still bound by the laws of our own biology. And while the Coronavirus has been a tragedy on a global scale, it has also pushed the scientific community to new levels of cooperation, coordination, and discovery. Join us while we discuss the extraordinary advancements brought about by the National Virtual Biotechnology Laboratory's work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though we still face many obstacles in pandemic prevention, detection, and mitigation. Thankfully, the DOE and its National laboratories are uniquely qualified to meet these challenges, head-on. We have mobilized like never before, and have powerful new collaborative tools in our arsenal.